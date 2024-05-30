Skull and Bones Season 2 features a lot of content for players, even for those who missed out on Season 1. For instance, this new season brings two new game modes: Buyout and Manufactory Defense. These game modes will appear and disappear on the map as world events, which means players will have the opportunity to participate in them periodically throughout the season.

In Season 2, there will be new enemies, many ships, and a large sea beast called The Megalodon Lestari. The new season also brings in various events for players to participate in. One of the events, Dragon's Regatta, offers tons of rewards to players, so you may want to know when it's starting and how to complete it.

This article will tell you everything about Skull and Bones Dragon's Regatta event date and rewards.

Dragon's Regatta event in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones Season 2 brings in various content, including the Dragon Regatta event (Image via Ubisoft)

Dragon's Regatta is a time-limited event that allows players to participate in fun activities over the span of three weeks. Dragon's Regatta event will remain active from May 28 to June 18. It is a race event where Skull and Bones characters have to complete a variety of tasks to win.

The races are set in three regions: Red Isle, Africa, and the East Indies. Each week, there are new races in a new region. There are also daily repeatable races. Completing races earns you Regatta Tokens and Chests. You can also earn Silver and Dumplings from this event.

Here’s how you can complete the Dragon's Regatta event in Skull and Bones and win amazing rewards.

Start the race : To start the race, go to the Race Official ship or the floating buoy and interact with them. Once the timer begins, the checkpoints will be marked. To finish the race, reach all the checkpoints before the timer runs out.

: To start the race, go to the Race Official ship or the floating buoy and interact with them. Once the timer begins, the checkpoints will be marked. To finish the race, reach all the checkpoints before the timer runs out. Race route : During the race, players can activate Speed boosters and Stamina boosters that appear along the course.

: During the race, players can activate Speed boosters and Stamina boosters that appear along the course. Win the Golden Lemur: Your best time will be recorded, and those who complete all three races will be ranked on the Dragon's Regatta Leaderboard based on their best times. At the end of this limited-time event, the top 100 players will be awarded the Golden Lemur pet.

Your best time will be recorded, and those who complete all three races will be ranked on the Dragon's Regatta Leaderboard based on their best times. At the end of this limited-time event, the top 100 players will be awarded the Golden Lemur pet. Race rewards: For each race completed, you can earn Regatta Tokens and a Regatta Chest containing Pieces of Eight, a new food item, Rice Dumpling, materials, and a chance for new Epic Furniture, Secret Cache I.

For each race completed, you can earn Regatta Tokens and a Regatta Chest containing Pieces of Eight, a new food item, Rice Dumpling, materials, and a chance for new Epic Furniture, Secret Cache I. Spend your tokens: Finally, you can exchange the tokens for Regatta ship and captain vanity sets.

Players can enjoy numerous other in-game content with Season 2 of Skull and Bones.

