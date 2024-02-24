Skull and Bones Fall of Lanitra walkthrough

Skull and Bones Fall of Lanitra is an investigative quest that digs into the mystery behind the destruction of a pirate refuge. You get this mission while playing the game and don't have to go out of your way to undertake it. In this quest, you unravel some mysteries to get rewarded with a unique ship cosmetic alongside. Moreover, this mission also provides additional bonuses like reputation points and resources based on certain choices you make during it.

This article offers a walkthrough of Skull and Bones Fall of Lanitra.

Skull and Bones Fall of Lanitra: How to complete

Finding the contract in Skull and Bones Fall of Lanitra (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube@Trophygamers)

After you've received the Investigation, go to the north side of the Sea People territory, sail or fast-travel to the Lanitra outpost, and explore that area. After you come across the outpost leader's tent, you will find a collectible journal under a flag. This item will unlock the next chapter of the Investigation and give you additional clues.

Heading to Guerande in Skull and Bones Fall of Lanitra (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube@Trophygamers)

After picking it up, you need to head to Guerande. This French village is situated south of Sainte-Anne. Once at the location, prepare for a clash against the French ships that protect Guerande. Use good vessels in Skull and Bones and strategies to defeat them. After you've defeated the French, tour the governor's residence. Look for any suspicious documents or items linked to a traitor.

Updating the Fall of Lanitra Investigation (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After finding the documents, return to your base of operations. Find Scurlock near the bar or the governor's palace. Share your Lanitra and Guerande findings with him. He will study the data and offer more insight into it.

Speaking with Scurlock about Skull and Bones Fall of Lanitra (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube@Trophygamers)

After finishing the Investigation, you will get the "Unshakable Focus" ship cosmetic. You can also gain extra benefits, such as resources, reputation points, or unique equipment based on your decisions and activities throughout the mission. These can involve additional exploration, gathering more evidence, or completing side quests.

Players can get additional rewards (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube@Trophygamers)

It is recommended that you use your map to locate objectives and points of interest. Upgrade your ship and crew to increase your chances of success in naval combat. Pay attention to dialogue and clues to piece together the mystery. Explore the open world to discover additional secrets and side quests.

