The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1 PTS hints at returning features from the first game

With the Battle for Brooklyn DLC looming ahead, Tom Clancy's The Division 2's PTS or Public Test Server hints at interesting features for the upcoming Season 1 of Year 7, specifically a few abilities from the original title returning as Global Modifiers. These abilities, alongside Smart Cover, are some of the confirmed ones from The Division that are returning in the sequel.

Ad

Abilities have always been a core part of The Division's gameplay in both games. However, their usage and integration have differed greatly in the titles. Tom Clancy's The Division had players use three abilities, two of which were tandem-use skills, while the third was akin to Ultimates from other games, giving a massive teamwide power spike. The Division 2 changed the landscape by removing the Link skills and distributing the power difference between the two existing skills.

Ad

Trending

The Division 2 is bringing back the Link skills from the original Division title, but not permanently

Link skills are undoubtedly going to be a massive benefit against the new cleaners (Image via Massive Entertainment)

According to the official Public Test Server patch notes, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is set to receive Assault Link, Survival Link, and Tech Link, which will work almost similarly to the Tactical Link and Survival Link from the original title. The Recovery Link from The Division has been left out, as The Division 2's defensive meta is much more focused on Armour, rather than base Health pool.

Ad

The patch notes indicate the three Link skills will inherit the following bonuses:

Assault Link - On activation, the player's Firearms Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 10m are granted a Firearms Score bonus when cast. The player gains +5% Weapon DMG for every non-red core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration is increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation. Passive Modifier values are also doubled for the duration.

- On activation, the player's Firearms Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 10m are granted a Firearms Score bonus when cast. The player gains +5% Weapon DMG for every non-red core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration is increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation. Passive Modifier values are also doubled for the duration. Security Link - On activation, the player's Stamina Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 10m are granted a Stamina Score bonus when cast. The player gains 60k extra Max Armor for every non-Blue core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration is increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation. Passive Modifier values are also doubled for the duration.

- On activation, the player's Stamina Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 10m are granted a Stamina Score bonus when cast. The player gains 60k extra Max Armor for every non-Blue core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration is increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation. Passive Modifier values are also doubled for the duration. Tech Link - On activation, the player's Electronics Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 10m are granted an Electronics Score bonus when cast. The player gains +10% Skill Efficiency for every non-Yellow Core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration is increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation. Passive Modifier values are also doubled for the duration.

Ad

Note that these bonuses are subject to change and can be completely different at launch.

Also read: New Exotic pieces and gear set for The Division 2 Y6S3

For those familiar with The Division, the three Link skills were designed to provide a squad with distinct buildcrafting and tactical options during combat. Furthermore, the efficiency of these abilities largely depended on the attributes of the player's gear. These attributes are also returning to The Division 2, complete with their own set of tiered benefits.

Ad

Firearms

Grants +[X]% Critical Hit Chance (CHC) that bypasses the CHC cap.

Tier 5 Effect: Instantly refills all ammo, including Signature Weapon ammo.

Stamina

Applies +[Y]% Bonus Armor every 300k damage you take.

Tier 5 Effect: Instantly refills all Armor Kits.

Electronics

Every time a skill is used, the cooldown of your other skill is reduced by [Z]% of its current value. (Note: Shields are excluded.)

Tier Progression and Effects Based on Score:

Ad

Tier 1

[X]Firearms: 2

[Y]Stamina: 2.5

[Z]Electronics: 7.5

Tier 2

[X]Firearms: 4

[Y]Stamina: 3.25

[Z]Electronics: 11.25

Tier 3

[X]Firearms: 5

[Y]Stamina: 4

[Z]Electronics: 13.75

Tier 4

[X]Firearms: 6

[Y]Stamina: 5

[Z]Electronics: 16.25

Tier 5

[X]Firearms: 10

[Y]Stamina: 7.5

[Z]Electronics: 22.5

Extra Effect:

Firearms: Complete Ammo Refill (including Signature)

Stamina: Armor Kits Refilled

Electronics: Both Cooldowns Reset

While these numbers look small on paper, in actual gameplay terms, these bonuses can affect entire playstyles. Particularly, the skill-based builds in The Division 2 are set to become quite efficient, with an incredible 22.5% Skill Efficiency at Rank 5, which is not that hard to get in some encounters.

Ad

Battle for Brooklyn is bringing familiar foes and playing fields (Image via Massive Entertainment)

These Link skills will also change many endgame encounters, particularly the Security Link, with its 60K passive Armour gain. The bonuses will be even higher in raids, Countdown, Paradise Lost Incursion, and The Summit, given the number of players in the squad.

Ad

With The Division 2 returning to Brooklyn with the Battle for Brooklyn DLC, it's very fitting for more memorable aspects of the original title to slowly make their way back to entertain new players and offer a sense of nostalgia for veterans. The Battle for Brooklyn DLC for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will arrive on May 27, alongside the yet-unnamed Season 1 of Year 7.

Here are some other Tom Clancy's The Division 2 features and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnab Chakrabarti Arnab Chakrabarti is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. After getting his first console and playing Oni, he knew that playing games and writing about them was all he ever wanted. To that end, he gave up his bioscience studies to take the leap into video game coverage - a move that saw him work for such publications as TechARX, XRIG, eSportsportal, and Game Rant, to name a few.



Arnab looks up to popular video game journalists and commentators like John Peter Bain aka TotalBiscuit, Jason Schreier, and SkillUp, and tries to bring the same level of commitment and accuracy to his work.



He was also a part of the team that created the event Nerdmeet, which garnered over 5000 attendees in its final run.



In his spare time, Arnab takes care of animals, learns new languages, and plays his guitar. He is eyeing amateur astronomy soon as his next hobby. Know More