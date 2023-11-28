The Elder Scrolls Online best Magicka Arcanist build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online added the Arcanist class in the Necrom chapter. It is well-rounded and has performed at the top in every aspect, including PvE and PvP content. It introduces a unique Crux mechanic to the gameplay, which requires players to juggle between a builder and a spender system while in combat.

Another feature unique to the Arcanist class is that its abilities use whichever of the two resources — Stamina and Magicka — is available. For instance, if players invest their Attribute points in Magicka, their abilities will be more dependent on it. This feature enables the Magicka and the Stamina builds to use many of the same skills, making them equally viable in battle.

This article will look at the best Magicka Arcanist build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Magicka Arcanist abilities and passives

The Magicka Arcanist is one of the top-tier classes in The Elder Scrolls Online. It specializes in inflicting significant damage and boasts high defenses in dungeons and trials. As it's a Magicka-based build, you must allocate all 64 Attribute points into Magicka in the Character Menu.

The following are the best skills for the Magicka Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Primary Bar (Daggers) Secondary Bar (Flame Staff) Slot 1: Barbed Trap (Trap Beast Morph) Slot 1: Scalding Rune (Fire Rune Morph) Slot 2: Deadly Cloak (Blade Cloak Morph) Slot 2: Blockade of Fire (Wall of Elements Morph) Slot 3: Exhausting Fatecarver (Fatecarver Morph) Slot 3: Inspired Scholarship (Tome-Bearer's Inspiration Morph) Slot 4: Cephaliarch's Flail (Abyssal Impact Morph) Slot 4: Fulminating Rune (The Imperfect Ring Morph) Slot 5: Inner Light (Magelight Morph) Slot 5: Inner Light (Magelight Morph) Ultimate: Flawless Dawnbreaker (Dawnbreaker Morph) Ultimate: The Languid Eye (The Unblinking Eye Morph)

Utilize either Morph of the Remedy Cascade skill instead of the Inner Light on the Secondary Bar for solo situations where you are bound to require some self-sustain mechanism.

The skills must be used in the following order to inflict the highest damage:

Deadly Cloak Blockade of Fire Scalding Rune Barbed Trap Inspired Scholarship Fulminating Rune Cephaliarch's Flail (twice) Exhausting Fatecarver Cephaliarch's Flail (twice) Exhausting Fatecarver

After completing a full rotation of the above abilities, restart the loop. The Languid Eye Ultimate should be used when it's available.

Inner Light and Flawless Dawnbreaker have been included in this setup owing to their passive buffs, such as Major Savagery to boost Spell Critical and Slayer for increased Spell Damage, respectively.

Here are all the essential passives for the Magicka Arcanist:

Curative Runeforms: Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition

Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition Soldier of Apocrypha: Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome

Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome Herald of Tome: Fated Fortune, Psychic Lesion, Splintered Secrets, Harnessed Quintessence

Fated Fortune, Psychic Lesion, Splintered Secrets, Harnessed Quintessence Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert, Penetrating Magic

Tri Focus, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert, Penetrating Magic Dual Wield: Slaughter, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt, Dual Wield Expert

Slaughter, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt, Dual Wield Expert Light Armor: Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration

Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration Medium Armor: Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics, Dexterity

Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics, Dexterity Undaunted: All

All Fighters Guild: Slayer, Intimidating Presence, Skilled Tracker, Banish the Wicked

Slayer, Intimidating Presence, Skilled Tracker, Banish the Wicked Alchemy: Medicinal Use

The Essence of Heroism potions are crucial for an increase in Magicka, Stamina, and Ultimate Recovery.

You can also acquire passive buffs such as enhanced Max Health, Max Magicka, and an increase in Critical Chance by consuming the Mistral Banana-Bunny Hash and activating the Thief Mundus Stone.

High Elf is the most optimal race for the Magicka Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Max Magicka, Spell Damage, and recovery passives.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Magicka Arcanist armor, enchantments, and champion points

The Magicka Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online utilizes a mix of Medium and Light Armor. On the Primary Bar, you can dual-wield Daggers, while the Secondary Bar can accommodate a Flame Staff.

Utilize the following armor sets and enchantments for this build:

Gear Set (Beginner/Meta) Trait Enchantment Head (Medium Armor) Slimecraw Divines Maximum Magicka Shoulder (Medium Armor) Mother's Sorrow/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Magicka Chest (Medium Armor) Mother's Sorrow/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Magicka Hands (Medium Armor) Mother's Sorrow/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Magicka Waist (Medium Armor) Mother's Sorrow/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Magicka Legs (Light Armor) Order's Wrath/Perfected Whorl of Depths Divines Maximum Magicka Feet (Medium Armor) Mother's Sorrow/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Magicka Necklace Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Ring Order's Wrath/Perfected Whorl of Depths Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Ring Order's Wrath/Perfected Whorl of Depths Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Primary Bar (Daggers) Order's Wrath/Perfected Whorl of Depths Nirnhoned/Charged Fiery Weapon/Poisoned Weapon Secondary Bar (Flame Staff) Perfected Crushing Wall Infused Weapon Damage

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Magicka Arcanist build:

Warfare Tree

Wrathful Strikes

Biting Aura

Thaumaturge

Exploiter

Fitness Tree

Rejuvenation

Siphoning Spells

Spirit Mastery

Celerity

Craft Tree

Steed's Blessing

Rationer

Liquid Efficiency

Gifted Rider

This concludes our guide to the Magicka Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online. For those interested, here is our Stamina Templar build for trials and dungeons.