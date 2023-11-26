The Elder Scrolls Online best Stamina Templar build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Templar is one of the base classes in The Elder Scrolls Online. Many regard this class as the best healer in PvE content, such as dungeons and trials. It also performs phenomenally in PvP battles. But the Templar was rarely played as a damage dealer in the title, primarily due to its lower damage output in the previous patches and terrible resource management.

However, after receiving several buffs in recent patches, the Stamina Templar build has experienced a resurgence in its popularity. Competing on par with the Stamina Arcanist in damage output, these two classes have become the preferred builds for veteran players while going up against the most formidable bosses in the title.

Let's look at the best Stamina Templar build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Templar abilities and passives

The Stamina Templar is an S-tier class in The Elder Scrolls Online and an excellent damager dealer in trials and dungeons. As it is a Stamina-based build, you must invest all 64 Attribute points into Stamina in the Character Menu for optimal results.

Here are the best skills for the Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Primary Bar (Bow) Secondary Bar (Bow) Slot 1: Lethal Arrow (Snipe Morph) Slot 1: Endless Hail (Volley Morph) Slot 2: Blazing Spear (Spear Shards Morph) Slot 2: Barbed Trap (Trap Beast Morph) Slot 3: Poison Injection (Poison Arrow Morph) Slot 3: Ritual of Retribution (Cleansing Ritual Morph) Slot 4: Power of the Light (Backlash Morph) Slot 4: Degeneration (Entropy Morph) Slot 5: Radiant Oppression (Radiant Destruction Morph) Slot 5: Vampire's Bane (Sun Fire Morph) Ultimate: Flawless Dawnbreaker (Dawnbreaker Morph) Ultimate: Shooting Star (Meteor Morph)

Use the skills in the following order to inflict optimal damage at the beginning of the battle:

Endless Hail Shooting Star Poison Injection Power of the Light Barbed Trap Ritual of Retribution Degeneration Vampire's Bane Blazing Spear Lethal Arrow

After using all the above abilities, Lethal Arrows will be your primary damage skill. The other abilities apply a debuff on the target. Reapply these debuffs immediately after they expire. Use the Shooting Star Ultimate whenever it's available.

Use Radiant Oppression when the target is below 25 percent health, as it inflicts 500 percent more damage to the said target. Flawless Dawnbreaker is only present in this setup for the Slayer passive buff it provides, which increases the Weapon Damage of the build.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Stamina Templar:

Aedric Spear: Piercing Spear, Spear Wall, Burning Light, Balanced Warrior

Piercing Spear, Spear Wall, Burning Light, Balanced Warrior Dawn's Wrath: Enduring Ray, Prism, Illuminate, Restoring Spirit

Enduring Ray, Prism, Illuminate, Restoring Spirit Restoring Light: Mending, Sacred Ground, Light Weaver, Master Ritualist

Mending, Sacred Ground, Light Weaver, Master Ritualist Bow: Vinedusk Training, Accuracy, Ranger, Hawk Eye, Hasty Retreat

Vinedusk Training, Accuracy, Ranger, Hawk Eye, Hasty Retreat Medium Armor: Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics

Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker

Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker Undaunted: All

All Alchemy: Medicinal Use

With these abilities and passives, consider using Essence of Heroism potions to increase Magicka, Stamina, and Ultimate Recovery.

For food, consume the Braised Rabbit with Spring Vegetables for enhanced Max Health and Max Stamina. If you want to increase your Critical Chance, it is essential to use the Thief Mundus Stone.

Dark Elf is the most suitable race for the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Max Stamina and Weapon Damage passives.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Templar armor, enchantments, and champion points

The Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online utilizes Medium Armor. You can equip a bow on both the Primary and Secondary Bar.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set Trait Enchantment Head Zaan Divines Maximum Stamina Shoulder Zaan Divines Maximum Stamina Chest Arms of Relequen Divines Maximum Stamina Hands Arms of Relequen Divines Maximum Stamina Waist Arms of Relequen Divines Maximum Stamina Legs Arms of Relequen Divines Maximum Stamina Feet Arms of Relequen Divines Maximum Stamina Necklace Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Ring Pillar of Nirn Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Ring Pillar of Nirn Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Primary Bar (Bow) Perfected Caustic Arrow Precise Fiery Weapon Secondary Bar (Bow) Perfected Thunderous Volley Infused Weapon Damage

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Stamina Templar build:

Warfare Tree

Wrathful Strikes

Deadly Aim

Thaumaturge

Exploiter

Fitness Tree

Rejuvenation

Celerity

Sprinter

Hasty

Craft Tree

Steed's Blessing

Treasure Hunter

Rationer

Gifted Rider

This concludes our guide to the Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online. For those interested, here is our Stamina Arcanist build for trials and dungeons.