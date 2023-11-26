MMO
  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • The Elder Scrolls Online best Stamina Templar build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online best Stamina Templar build: Abilities, armor, and more

By Rangan Dasgupta
Modified Nov 26, 2023 02:00 IST
The Stamina Templar casting Radiant Spears in The Elder Scrolls Online
The Stamina Templar is a powerful build suitable for excursions in trials and dungeons (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Templar is one of the base classes in The Elder Scrolls Online. Many regard this class as the best healer in PvE content, such as dungeons and trials. It also performs phenomenally in PvP battles. But the Templar was rarely played as a damage dealer in the title, primarily due to its lower damage output in the previous patches and terrible resource management.

However, after receiving several buffs in recent patches, the Stamina Templar build has experienced a resurgence in its popularity. Competing on par with the Stamina Arcanist in damage output, these two classes have become the preferred builds for veteran players while going up against the most formidable bosses in the title.

Let's look at the best Stamina Templar build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Templar abilities and passives

youtube-cover

The Stamina Templar is an S-tier class in The Elder Scrolls Online and an excellent damager dealer in trials and dungeons. As it is a Stamina-based build, you must invest all 64 Attribute points into Stamina in the Character Menu for optimal results.

Here are the best skills for the Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Primary Bar (Bow)Secondary Bar (Bow)
Slot 1: Lethal Arrow (Snipe Morph)Slot 1: Endless Hail (Volley Morph)
Slot 2: Blazing Spear (Spear Shards Morph)Slot 2: Barbed Trap (Trap Beast Morph)
Slot 3: Poison Injection (Poison Arrow Morph)Slot 3: Ritual of Retribution (Cleansing Ritual Morph)
Slot 4: Power of the Light (Backlash Morph)Slot 4: Degeneration (Entropy Morph)
Slot 5: Radiant Oppression (Radiant Destruction Morph)Slot 5: Vampire's Bane (Sun Fire Morph)
Ultimate: Flawless Dawnbreaker (Dawnbreaker Morph)Ultimate: Shooting Star (Meteor Morph)

Use the skills in the following order to inflict optimal damage at the beginning of the battle:

  1. Endless Hail
  2. Shooting Star
  3. Poison Injection
  4. Power of the Light
  5. Barbed Trap
  6. Ritual of Retribution
  7. Degeneration
  8. Vampire's Bane
  9. Blazing Spear
  10. Lethal Arrow

After using all the above abilities, Lethal Arrows will be your primary damage skill. The other abilities apply a debuff on the target. Reapply these debuffs immediately after they expire. Use the Shooting Star Ultimate whenever it's available.

Use Radiant Oppression when the target is below 25 percent health, as it inflicts 500 percent more damage to the said target. Flawless Dawnbreaker is only present in this setup for the Slayer passive buff it provides, which increases the Weapon Damage of the build.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Stamina Templar:

  • Aedric Spear: Piercing Spear, Spear Wall, Burning Light, Balanced Warrior
  • Dawn's Wrath: Enduring Ray, Prism, Illuminate, Restoring Spirit
  • Restoring Light: Mending, Sacred Ground, Light Weaver, Master Ritualist
  • Bow: Vinedusk Training, Accuracy, Ranger, Hawk Eye, Hasty Retreat
  • Medium Armor: Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics
  • Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker
  • Undaunted: All
  • Alchemy: Medicinal Use

With these abilities and passives, consider using Essence of Heroism potions to increase Magicka, Stamina, and Ultimate Recovery.

For food, consume the Braised Rabbit with Spring Vegetables for enhanced Max Health and Max Stamina. If you want to increase your Critical Chance, it is essential to use the Thief Mundus Stone.

Dark Elf is the most suitable race for the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Max Stamina and Weapon Damage passives.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Templar armor, enchantments, and champion points

youtube-cover

The Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online utilizes Medium Armor. You can equip a bow on both the Primary and Secondary Bar.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

GearSetTraitEnchantment
HeadZaanDivinesMaximum Stamina
ShoulderZaanDivinesMaximum Stamina
ChestArms of RelequenDivinesMaximum Stamina
HandsArms of RelequenDivinesMaximum Stamina
WaistArms of RelequenDivinesMaximum Stamina
LegsArms of RelequenDivinesMaximum Stamina
FeetArms of RelequenDivinesMaximum Stamina
NecklaceVelothi Ur-Mage's AmuletBloodthirstyMaximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina
RingPillar of NirnBloodthirstyMaximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina
RingPillar of NirnBloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina
Primary Bar (Bow)Perfected Caustic ArrowPreciseFiery Weapon
Secondary Bar (Bow)Perfected Thunderous VolleyInfusedWeapon Damage

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Stamina Templar build:

Warfare Tree

  • Wrathful Strikes
  • Deadly Aim
  • Thaumaturge
  • Exploiter

Fitness Tree

  • Rejuvenation
  • Celerity
  • Sprinter
  • Hasty

Craft Tree

  • Steed's Blessing
  • Treasure Hunter
  • Rationer
  • Gifted Rider

This concludes our guide to the Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online. For those interested, here is our Stamina Arcanist build for trials and dungeons.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...