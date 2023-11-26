The Elder Scrolls Online best Stamina Templar build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Templar is one of the base classes in The Elder Scrolls Online. Many regard this class as the best healer in PvE content, such as dungeons and trials. It also performs phenomenally in PvP battles. But the Templar was rarely played as a damage dealer in the title, primarily due to its lower damage output in the previous patches and terrible resource management.
However, after receiving several buffs in recent patches, the Stamina Templar build has experienced a resurgence in its popularity. Competing on par with the Stamina Arcanist in damage output, these two classes have become the preferred builds for veteran players while going up against the most formidable bosses in the title.
Let's look at the best Stamina Templar build in The Elder Scrolls Online.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Templar abilities and passives
The Stamina Templar is an S-tier class in The Elder Scrolls Online and an excellent damager dealer in trials and dungeons. As it is a Stamina-based build, you must invest all 64 Attribute points into Stamina in the Character Menu for optimal results.
Here are the best skills for the Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online:
Use the skills in the following order to inflict optimal damage at the beginning of the battle:
- Endless Hail
- Shooting Star
- Poison Injection
- Power of the Light
- Barbed Trap
- Ritual of Retribution
- Degeneration
- Vampire's Bane
- Blazing Spear
- Lethal Arrow
After using all the above abilities, Lethal Arrows will be your primary damage skill. The other abilities apply a debuff on the target. Reapply these debuffs immediately after they expire. Use the Shooting Star Ultimate whenever it's available.
Use Radiant Oppression when the target is below 25 percent health, as it inflicts 500 percent more damage to the said target. Flawless Dawnbreaker is only present in this setup for the Slayer passive buff it provides, which increases the Weapon Damage of the build.
The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Stamina Templar:
- Aedric Spear: Piercing Spear, Spear Wall, Burning Light, Balanced Warrior
- Dawn's Wrath: Enduring Ray, Prism, Illuminate, Restoring Spirit
- Restoring Light: Mending, Sacred Ground, Light Weaver, Master Ritualist
- Bow: Vinedusk Training, Accuracy, Ranger, Hawk Eye, Hasty Retreat
- Medium Armor: Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics
- Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker
- Undaunted: All
- Alchemy: Medicinal Use
With these abilities and passives, consider using Essence of Heroism potions to increase Magicka, Stamina, and Ultimate Recovery.
For food, consume the Braised Rabbit with Spring Vegetables for enhanced Max Health and Max Stamina. If you want to increase your Critical Chance, it is essential to use the Thief Mundus Stone.
Dark Elf is the most suitable race for the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Max Stamina and Weapon Damage passives.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Templar armor, enchantments, and champion points
The Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online utilizes Medium Armor. You can equip a bow on both the Primary and Secondary Bar.
The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:
Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Stamina Templar build:
Warfare Tree
- Wrathful Strikes
- Deadly Aim
- Thaumaturge
- Exploiter
Fitness Tree
- Rejuvenation
- Celerity
- Sprinter
- Hasty
Craft Tree
- Steed's Blessing
- Treasure Hunter
- Rationer
- Gifted Rider
This concludes our guide to the Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online. For those interested, here is our Stamina Arcanist build for trials and dungeons.