The Elder Scrolls Online best Nightblade Bomber build: Abilities, weapons, and more

The Nightblade Bomber is the most unique PvP build in The Elder Scrolls Online. Its purpose is to avoid enemy confrontation and take a stealthy approach to siege warfare in Cyrodil. It is optimized for disrupting enemy sieges by approaching them under the guise of invisibility and causing massive explosions using the various abilities available to the Nightblade.

The Nightblade Bomber is highly effective against large enemy encounters and can change the tide of battle against the different factions. So, without further ado, here is the best Nightblade Bomber build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Nightblade Bomber: Abilities and passives

Abilities like Shadowy Disguise are essential for The Nightblade Bomber in The Elder Scrolls Online. It cloaks the player character in shadow, enabling them to become invisible, making it easier to infiltrate enemy groups without being spotted.

Here are the best abilities for the Nightblade Bomber build:

Primary Bar Secondary Bar Slot 1: Concealed Weapon Slot 1: Shadowy Disguise Slot 2: Camouflaged Hunter Slot 2: Channeled Acceleration Slot 3: Sap Essence Slot 3: Proximity Detonation Slot 4: Lotus Fan Slot 4: Healthy Offering Slot 5: Inner Light Slot 5: Shadow Image Ultimate: Soul Tether Ultimate: Reviving Barrier

The combo begins by activating Channeled Acceleration, which increases movement speed and critical damage. It is followed by Proximity Detonation, causing an explosion based on the number of enemies in the group. The Ultimate Soul Tether is used afterward as the primary damage nuke. Power Extraction is the finisher used before disengaging from the battle.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Nightblade Bomber:

Assassination: Master Assassin, Executioner, Pressure Points, Hemorrhage

Master Assassin, Executioner, Pressure Points, Hemorrhage Shadow: Refreshing Shadows, Shadow Barrier, Dark Vigor, Dark Veil

Refreshing Shadows, Shadow Barrier, Dark Vigor, Dark Veil Siphoning: Catalyst, Magicka Flood, Soul Siphoner, Transfer

Catalyst, Magicka Flood, Soul Siphoner, Transfer Dual Wield: Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt

Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt Bow: Vinedusk Training, Accuracy, Hasty Retreat

Vinedusk Training, Accuracy, Hasty Retreat Light Armor: Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration

Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration Mages Guild: Mage Adept, Everlasting Magic, Magicka Controller, Might of the Guild

Mage Adept, Everlasting Magic, Magicka Controller, Might of the Guild Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle

Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle Vampire: Stage 3

Stage 3 Psijic Order: Clairvoyance, Spell Orb, Concentrated Barrier, Deliberation

Clairvoyance, Spell Orb, Concentrated Barrier, Deliberation Assault: Continuous Attack, Reach, Combat Frenzy

Continuous Attack, Reach, Combat Frenzy Support: Combat Medic, Battle Resurrection

Combat Medic, Battle Resurrection Alchemy: Medicinal Use

Medicinal Use Racial: All

Along with the abilities and passives, consider using the Thief Mundus Stone for increased Spell Critical chance and the Ghastly Eye Bowl food for enhanced Max Magicka and recovery. Immovability potions are essential to the build, as they grant immunity to knockbacks and crowd-control effects, making it easier to disengage and survive the battle.

Races with Magicka-based passives like High Elf, Khajit, and Dark Elf are suitable for the Nightblade Bomber.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Nightblade Bomber armor sets, weapons, and enchantments

The Nightblade Bomber in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Light Armor. Dual-wielded axes are the primary weapon, and a bow is used as the secondary option for the Hasty Retreat passive.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set Trait Enchantment Head Balorgh Divines Magicka Shoulders Balorgh Divines Magicka Chest War Maiden Divines Magicka Hands War Maiden Divines Magicka Waist Vicious Death Divines Magicka Legs War Maiden Divines Magicka Feet War Maiden Divines Magicka Necklace Vicious Death Infused Spell Damage Ring War Maiden Infused Spell Damage Ring Vicious Death Infused Spell Damage Weapon 1 (Dual-wield Axes) Vicious Death Nirnhoned and Precise Sorcery-Draining Poison Weapon 2 (Bow) Seducer Decisive Absorb Magicka

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Nightblade Bomber build:

Warfare Tree

Biting Aura

Master-at-Arms

Fighting Fitnesse

Wrathful Strikes

Fitness Tree

Rejuvination

Bastion

Celerity

Boundless Vitality

Craft Tree

Steed's Blessing

Gifted Rider

War Mount

Rationer

The Nightblade Bomber build in The Elder Scrolls Online specializes in large group PvP centered around Cyrodil and the Imperial City. It is not viable in duels and battlegrounds due to its glass-canon nature and subpar single-target damage output. So, consider using the build against enemies capturing Keep Flags and resources.