The Elder Scrolls Online best Nightblade Bomber build: Abilities, weapons, and more

By Rangan Dasgupta
Modified Nov 02, 2023 07:22 IST
Adventurers preparing for Alliance War in Cyrodil in The Elder Scrolls Online
Best Nightblade Bomber build for Alliance War in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Nightblade Bomber is the most unique PvP build in The Elder Scrolls Online. Its purpose is to avoid enemy confrontation and take a stealthy approach to siege warfare in Cyrodil. It is optimized for disrupting enemy sieges by approaching them under the guise of invisibility and causing massive explosions using the various abilities available to the Nightblade.

The Nightblade Bomber is highly effective against large enemy encounters and can change the tide of battle against the different factions. So, without further ado, here is the best Nightblade Bomber build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Nightblade Bomber: Abilities and passives

youtube-cover

Abilities like Shadowy Disguise are essential for The Nightblade Bomber in The Elder Scrolls Online. It cloaks the player character in shadow, enabling them to become invisible, making it easier to infiltrate enemy groups without being spotted.

Here are the best abilities for the Nightblade Bomber build:

Primary Bar

Secondary Bar
Slot 1: Concealed WeaponSlot 1: Shadowy Disguise
Slot 2: Camouflaged HunterSlot 2: Channeled Acceleration
Slot 3: Sap EssenceSlot 3: Proximity Detonation
Slot 4: Lotus FanSlot 4: Healthy Offering
Slot 5: Inner LightSlot 5: Shadow Image
Ultimate: Soul TetherUltimate: Reviving Barrier

The combo begins by activating Channeled Acceleration, which increases movement speed and critical damage. It is followed by Proximity Detonation, causing an explosion based on the number of enemies in the group. The Ultimate Soul Tether is used afterward as the primary damage nuke. Power Extraction is the finisher used before disengaging from the battle.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Nightblade Bomber:

  • Assassination: Master Assassin, Executioner, Pressure Points, Hemorrhage
  • Shadow: Refreshing Shadows, Shadow Barrier, Dark Vigor, Dark Veil
  • Siphoning: Catalyst, Magicka Flood, Soul Siphoner, Transfer
  • Dual Wield: Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt
  • Bow: Vinedusk Training, Accuracy, Hasty Retreat
  • Light Armor: Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration
  • Mages Guild: Mage Adept, Everlasting Magic, Magicka Controller, Might of the Guild
  • Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle
  • Vampire: Stage 3
  • Psijic Order: Clairvoyance, Spell Orb, Concentrated Barrier, Deliberation
  • Assault: Continuous Attack, Reach, Combat Frenzy
  • Support: Combat Medic, Battle Resurrection
  • Alchemy: Medicinal Use
  • Racial: All

Along with the abilities and passives, consider using the Thief Mundus Stone for increased Spell Critical chance and the Ghastly Eye Bowl food for enhanced Max Magicka and recovery. Immovability potions are essential to the build, as they grant immunity to knockbacks and crowd-control effects, making it easier to disengage and survive the battle.

Races with Magicka-based passives like High Elf, Khajit, and Dark Elf are suitable for the Nightblade Bomber.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Nightblade Bomber armor sets, weapons, and enchantments

youtube-cover

The Nightblade Bomber in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Light Armor. Dual-wielded axes are the primary weapon, and a bow is used as the secondary option for the Hasty Retreat passive.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear

SetTraitEnchantment
HeadBalorghDivinesMagicka
ShouldersBalorghDivinesMagicka
ChestWar MaidenDivinesMagicka
HandsWar MaidenDivinesMagicka
WaistVicious DeathDivinesMagicka
LegsWar MaidenDivinesMagicka
FeetWar MaidenDivinesMagicka
NecklaceVicious DeathInfusedSpell Damage
RingWar MaidenInfusedSpell Damage
RingVicious Death InfusedSpell Damage
Weapon 1 (Dual-wield Axes)Vicious Death Nirnhoned and PreciseSorcery-Draining Poison
Weapon 2 (Bow)SeducerDecisiveAbsorb Magicka

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Nightblade Bomber build:

Warfare Tree

  • Biting Aura
  • Master-at-Arms
  • Fighting Fitnesse
  • Wrathful Strikes

Fitness Tree

  • Rejuvination
  • Bastion
  • Celerity
  • Boundless Vitality

Craft Tree

  • Steed's Blessing
  • Gifted Rider
  • War Mount
  • Rationer

The Nightblade Bomber build in The Elder Scrolls Online specializes in large group PvP centered around Cyrodil and the Imperial City. It is not viable in duels and battlegrounds due to its glass-canon nature and subpar single-target damage output. So, consider using the build against enemies capturing Keep Flags and resources.

