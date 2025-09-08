The First Descendant: Best Ultimate Luna build guide

Ultimate Luna is a new boss killer in The First Descendant who can clear Abyss without breaking a sweat. Her new Transecedent module, Battlefield Concert, makes her an auto turret that fires Miku Miku Beam for millions of damage within seconds, sending her to the meta character list along with the likes of Serena and Ines.

Ad

The module makes significant changes to the gameplay, compared to her DPS Noise Surge build. Additionally, you won’t need to focus on timing your shots as much as old Luna builds or worry about running out of ammo. This guide explains more.

Ultimate Luna all-in-one build in The First Descendant

Ultimate Luna mod setup (Image via Nexon)

The Ultimate Luna all-in-one build utilizes the Battlefield Concert module, which transforms all of her skills into Non-Attribute Tech. Activating her first ability will send her into a performance mode like the old builds, only this time, you won’t be able to use her other skills until the inspiration gauge is full.

Ad

Trending

Here are the modifiers used in the build:

Battlefield Concert (Transecedent)

Mid-Air Maneuvering (Utility)

Emergency Measures

Front Lines

Skill Insight

SkillConcentration

Skill Extension

Non-Attribute Syncytium

Maximize Skill

Maximize Power

Battle of Stamina

Dangerous Ambush (flexible mod)

To fill up the gauge, you’ll need to shoot. Each shot has a 30% chance to increase gauge progress. Firing your weapon at the right moment will not consume mana, but you can hold down the trigger if you want. Once the gauge fills up, you can activate her other abilities and turn her into a turret.

Ad

While the turrent is active, Luna will not consume any MP for a short duration. Another quality-of-life feature added to her is the ability to auto-target. All you need to do is face that enemy and use the right click to shoot, while using your ability.

The mods mainly focus on bringing her critical hit rate as high as possible. It can later be maxed using the Arche Tuning board. Additionally, we'll be spec'ing into ability duration to have the ultimate active as long as possible.

Ad

Skill rotation includes:

Activate her first skill and fill up the inspiration gauge.

Activate remaining abilities one by one in any sequence you like.

Keep holding the trigger to deal maximum damage before her performance ends. Additionally, if you have unlocked the Arche Trigger slot, equip Power Beyond for up to 15% permanent skill power, or Cyclic Amplifier for up to 41% Tech skill power for five seconds every 20 seconds.

A-TAMS build overview for Ultimate Luna’s Battlefield Concert

The A-TAMS mod setup for Ultimate Luna (Image via Nexon)

While building Ultimate Luna is easy, there’s one more thing you’ll need. The damage for her first ability scales is based on her equipped weapon, meaning you’ll need a hard-hitting one. Having a gun that the enemy is weak to is beneficial in boss fights. Otherwise, any weapon with good damage will work.

Ad

Another point to note is that you can ADS while firing Luna’s turrets, allowing you to build for weak point damage. Currently, the most popular weapon for taking down the Storm Hanger is A-TAMS. Here are the modifiers used in the build:

Action and Reaction

Charge Amplification

Superheated Gunbarrel

Rifling Reinforcement

Weak Point Sight

Weak Point Detection

Special Sight

Elemental Enhancement (Toxic, Electricity, Fire, and Cold)

Elemental Priority (Toxic, Electricity, Fire, and Cold)

Colon Special Forces

For the weapon stats, use Firearm Attack, Elemental Attack, Weak Point Damage, and Bonus Attack vs Colossus. It will enable you to build around bossing while also being able to take down regular mobs without the need to swap builds or weapons.

Ad

Reactor, External Components, and Arche Tuning for Ultimate Luna

Reactor and External Components for Ultimate Luna (Image via Nexon)

Battlefield Concert changes all of Luna’s abilities into Tech, so we’ll be going with a Materialized Mechanics Reactor. For the substat, go with Skill Duration and Critical Hit Damage. When fighting a Colossus, replace Skill Duration with Additional Damage against Colossus.

Ad

The BiS External Components for Ultimate Luna is the Enlightened Mage set. Here are the stats you’ll want:

Auxiliary (Max Shield): Max MP, Resistance

Sensor (HP): Chill Resistance, MP Recovery in Combat

Memory (Defense): Electric Resistance, MP Recovery Modifier

Processor (Max Shield): Max Shield, Shield Recovery Modifier

Arche Tuning board setup (Image via Nexon)

The final thing you’ll need to set up is the Arche Tuning board. It will help you reach 100% crit rate for attacks and improve the duration and range of the skills. The entire setup remains the same as a regular Luna with the Non-Attribute Cochesion Mutant Cell.

Ad

Check out our other guides for The First Descendant:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More