The First Descendant: Best Ultimate Luna build guide

Ultimate Luna is a new boss killer in The First Descendant who can clear Abyss without breaking a sweat. Her new Transecedent module, Battlefield Concert, makes her an auto turret that fires Miku Miku Beam for millions of damage within seconds, sending her to the meta character list along with the likes of Serena and Ines.
The module makes significant changes to the gameplay, compared to her DPS Noise Surge build. Additionally, you won’t need to focus on timing your shots as much as old Luna builds or worry about running out of ammo. This guide explains more.
Ultimate Luna all-in-one build in The First Descendant
The Ultimate Luna all-in-one build utilizes the Battlefield Concert module, which transforms all of her skills into Non-Attribute Tech. Activating her first ability will send her into a performance mode like the old builds, only this time, you won’t be able to use her other skills until the inspiration gauge is full.
Here are the modifiers used in the build:
- Battlefield Concert (Transecedent)
- Mid-Air Maneuvering (Utility)
- Emergency Measures
- Front Lines
- Skill Insight
- SkillConcentration
- Skill Extension
- Non-Attribute Syncytium
- Maximize Skill
- Maximize Power
- Battle of Stamina
- Dangerous Ambush (flexible mod)
To fill up the gauge, you’ll need to shoot. Each shot has a 30% chance to increase gauge progress. Firing your weapon at the right moment will not consume mana, but you can hold down the trigger if you want. Once the gauge fills up, you can activate her other abilities and turn her into a turret.
While the turrent is active, Luna will not consume any MP for a short duration. Another quality-of-life feature added to her is the ability to auto-target. All you need to do is face that enemy and use the right click to shoot, while using your ability.
The mods mainly focus on bringing her critical hit rate as high as possible. It can later be maxed using the Arche Tuning board. Additionally, we'll be spec'ing into ability duration to have the ultimate active as long as possible.
Skill rotation includes:
- Activate her first skill and fill up the inspiration gauge.
- Activate remaining abilities one by one in any sequence you like.
Keep holding the trigger to deal maximum damage before her performance ends. Additionally, if you have unlocked the Arche Trigger slot, equip Power Beyond for up to 15% permanent skill power, or Cyclic Amplifier for up to 41% Tech skill power for five seconds every 20 seconds.
A-TAMS build overview for Ultimate Luna’s Battlefield Concert
While building Ultimate Luna is easy, there’s one more thing you’ll need. The damage for her first ability scales is based on her equipped weapon, meaning you’ll need a hard-hitting one. Having a gun that the enemy is weak to is beneficial in boss fights. Otherwise, any weapon with good damage will work.
Another point to note is that you can ADS while firing Luna’s turrets, allowing you to build for weak point damage. Currently, the most popular weapon for taking down the Storm Hanger is A-TAMS. Here are the modifiers used in the build:
- Action and Reaction
- Charge Amplification
- Superheated Gunbarrel
- Rifling Reinforcement
- Weak Point Sight
- Weak Point Detection
- Special Sight
- Elemental Enhancement (Toxic, Electricity, Fire, and Cold)
- Elemental Priority (Toxic, Electricity, Fire, and Cold)
- Colon Special Forces
For the weapon stats, use Firearm Attack, Elemental Attack, Weak Point Damage, and Bonus Attack vs Colossus. It will enable you to build around bossing while also being able to take down regular mobs without the need to swap builds or weapons.
Reactor, External Components, and Arche Tuning for Ultimate Luna
Battlefield Concert changes all of Luna’s abilities into Tech, so we’ll be going with a Materialized Mechanics Reactor. For the substat, go with Skill Duration and Critical Hit Damage. When fighting a Colossus, replace Skill Duration with Additional Damage against Colossus.
The BiS External Components for Ultimate Luna is the Enlightened Mage set. Here are the stats you’ll want:
- Auxiliary (Max Shield): Max MP, Resistance
- Sensor (HP): Chill Resistance, MP Recovery in Combat
- Memory (Defense): Electric Resistance, MP Recovery Modifier
- Processor (Max Shield): Max Shield, Shield Recovery Modifier
The final thing you’ll need to set up is the Arche Tuning board. It will help you reach 100% crit rate for attacks and improve the duration and range of the skills. The entire setup remains the same as a regular Luna with the Non-Attribute Cochesion Mutant Cell.
Check out our other guides for The First Descendant:
- All Fellows (Companions) in The First Descendant, ranked
- How to get Ultimate Luna in The First Descendant
- The First Descendant: Everything you can do in the Lounge
- The First Descendant: Lepic build refresh (post-rework)
- The First Descendant: 4 most-buffed characters worth picking up after patch 1.3.3