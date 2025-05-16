The Inquisitor updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Inquisitor is currently one of the best Precision Slug Shotguns in Destiny 2. Despite its source being the competitive PvP activity, players can now easily get one of these weapons just by playing and meeting a few requirements. Slug Precision Framed weapons are great in every activity, as the outgoing damage can one-shot any player in competitive Crucible, and take down bosses through increased precision damage.

This article lists the best perks on The Inquisitor for PvE and PvP.

The Inquisitor PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The Inquisitor PvE god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for The Inquisitor in PvE:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling.

for increased Stability and Handling. Assault Mag for increased fire rate and Stability.

for increased fire rate and Stability. Envious Assassin for overflowing the weapon's magazine from reserves after kills with other weapons.

for overflowing the weapon's magazine from reserves after kills with other weapons. Precision Instrument for increased precision damage after dealing sustained damage.

These perks will help you against the bosses in different PvE activities. However, to clear away smaller mobs, go for Rolling Storm in the fourth column, alongside Slideshot for reload, or Threat Detector for utility.

The Inquisitor PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The Inquisitor PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for The Inquisitor in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy and AE on the weapon. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy and AE on the weapon. The effect increases when no allies are nearby. Fragile Focus for increased Range until the user's shield is destroyed.

Closing Time can be a great replacement for Fragile Focus in the fourth column, alongside Slideshot for more Range in the third column in place of Lone Wolf. Since you will be aiming for the head of other players most of the time, the combination of Opening Shot and Perpetual Motion can work wonders as well.

How to get The Inquisitor in Destiny 2

The Inquisitor is a weapon from Trials of the Osiris, meaning there is a standard and an Adept version. To get the latter, win seven matches in the "Lighthouse Passage" card in any week with The Inquisitor being the active weapon. For the standard, accumulate Trials Engram, go to Saint-14 at the Hangar of Tower, and then exchange a copy of the weapon for one Engram and a bit of Glimmer.

