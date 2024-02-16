5 things you need to know about the Skull and Bones early game

With the game's recent release, players preparing to chart courses to conquer the high seas are wondering what are some things they need to know about the Skull and Bones early game. Set in a wide-open world, Ubisoft's release seeks to immerse players in the broad and thrilling life of a pirate.

Skull and Bones, with a release date of February 16, 2024, has been in production for a long time and encountered significant delays. With the launch of the game, players are looking for tips to ensure they stay ahead of the curve. To help such individuals, this article aims to cover five things one needs to know about the Skull and Bones early game.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Some important things you need to know about the Skull and Bones early game content

1) Stack up missions

Stacking up on mission as there is no limit to the number of quests that can be accepted (Image via YouTube/AlexCornnut)

One of the most important things you need to know about the Skull and Bones early game is that missions or quests can be accepted without a limit. This means that as a player, you can accept as many missions as you can find so that you can keep progressing in some quest requirement or the other, as you explore and proceed through the in-game content.

2) Buy blueprints whenever possible

Blueprints collection are very essential items in Skull and Bones (Image via YouTube/AlexCornnut)

It is recommended that, as a new player, you gather as much silver as you can and keep 1,000 silver handy. The aim of this saved-up silver is that whenever you find a vendor who can potentially have different blueprints, you can buy them.

One of the most important things in the Skull and Bones early game is that blueprints are essential for progression and collecting them will benefit every play.

3) Inventory Management

Cache shared storages are one of the most important things you need to know about the Skull and Bones early game (Image via YouTube/AlexCornnut)

New players will benefit from learning the fact that warehouse storages, across every place that a player can explore and fast travel to, are shared. This means that every time the warehouse storage called Cache is available, you can take your material that's stored on the ship and transfer it to the cache.

This will free up the space on the ship for newer materials and help new players manage inventory while not wasting time during their missions or exploration.

4) Max out tools

Upgrading tools help in gathering more resources and saving time (Image via YouTube/AlexCornnut)

Tools are helpful items that players are given access to early in the game. Items like Pickaxe, Spyglass, and crowbar are some of the more important tools that should be upgraded with priority at the Carpenter.

When upgraded, these items will offer bonuses like additional resources per pickaxe swing, allowing players to access crashed ships more easily and letting players know what items are on an enemy ship with the help of the upgraded spyglass.

5) Item tracking

Item tracking is a time saver when certain resources need to be farmed (Image via YouTube/AlexCornnut)

Among the things you need to know about the Skull and Bones early game is that, upon accessing the fourth tab titled Knowledge in the map menu, players will be able to track items like resources or material required for blueprints on the HUD. On opening the map back after enabling this tracking, the material will get marked on the map, and players will have an easy time gathering the resources.

