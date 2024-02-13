10 things Palworld players hate about the game

Palworld has been received with an exceptionally warm hug, but that does not mean players do not hate certain aspects of it. The title's early access has been out for quite some time and while it has smashed multiple records in the video game industry, it does come with potholes of varying sizes.

In this article, we will go over a few things that Palworld players hate about the game and wish immediate remedies for.

10 things that drive players nuts while playing Palworld

1) Partner Pals kill targets

Facing a boss (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

There are times when you summon your Partner Pal to assist you in a fight against another Pal that you want to catch. It often happens that you bring down the HP of the wild critter to a point where you can throw a Sphere and catch it, but your partner lands a final attack and kills it before you can call it back.

This is something that has made a lot of players frustrated. They have shown their contempt against this mechanic and wish Pocket Pair would implement a way to avoid this.

2) Pals don't follow orders at your base

Foxparks working at a base (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Oftentimes, you will assign a Pal to a certain task but they won’t get to it even if they specialize in it. This is an annoying thing to deal with for many players.

Palworld has a mechanic where Pals will automatically perform tasks or you can assign them to certain jobs, but this does not work every time. You will often get a message that states “No work available in the immediate vicinity,” which can be extremely frustrating especially if you want them to craft something quickly in Palworld.

3) Pals get stuck outside your base

Pal getting stuck (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Pals at your Palworld base often show a tendency to clip through the ground or get stuck in walls. They also get stuck near the edges of the base and make erratic movements.

When this happens, you will often have to lift them up by hand and assign them to their tasks again. This can be problematic if you leave them to gather resources, and many players have been significantly troubled by this Palworld glitch.

4) Pals get in the way of your builds

Pals get in the way of you building (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you have Pals working at your base while you are building, they will get in the way at times. They will sit in the way and stare at you, almost taunting you and preventing you from doing your work.

This is something that the developers need to fix so that the base-building experience isn’t ruined. If you want to work on this aspect, consider reading our best tips to improve your builds in Palworld.

5) Encumbered in base

Grappling Guns can help you move while encumbered (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

There is a Palworld mechanic that prevents you from carrying items beyond a certain weight limit. This applies at your base too, especially when you break a structure and it sends all the items to your inventory. The said mechanic will prevent you from moving around and can be extremely frustrating.

Players have been implementing various methods to find a solution to this issue. For instance, using Grappling Guns can help you move around while being encumbered. However, it would be better if Palworld removed this issue altogether.

6) Medicine Workbench takes a long time to craft

Medicine Workbench (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Palworld's Medicine Workbench always takes an astronomically long time to craft medicinal items. You need to hold down F to craft items in this game and that makes creating medicines extremely cumbersome. You won’t be able to perform any other tasks if you start working on something at the Medicine Workbench.

This is a serious issue that frustrates many in the player base. It would be nice for everyone if Palworld could add a way to automate crafting when we work on things instead of our Pals.

7) Hatching eggs

Hatching eggs in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Palworld’s egg-hatching mechanic is a bit annoying at times; different types of eggs take different atmospheric conditions to incubate efficiently. For instance, if you want to incubate a Huge Scorching Egg, you will need a heat source to make the surrounding temperature hot. But if the egg needs more heat, the same type of heat source won’t raise the surrounding temperature and you will need to add new ones to get the job done.

This is something that Pocket Pair Inc. needs to plan out better as it is a primitive mechanic that frustrates players beyond comprehension.

8) Finding eggs in Palworld

Finding eggs in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

On the subject of eggs, finding these in the game can be a real pain at times. They are often placed in very obscure locations that are hard to reach. Being a fairly regular item in the game, it is often very tedious to get your hands on these, which makes egg-hunting less appealing for a large chunk of the player base.

If the eggs were of better quality, then it would make sense to spend a few minutes to scale a mountain and get your hands on them.

9) Capturing Pals

Catching Pals (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Another oddity in Palworld can be seen in the Pal-capturing mechanism where you throw a Sphere with a high catch rate and it still breaks out. Sometimes it can be written off as bad luck, but more often than usual it feels like a glitch in the game. You will need to throw Spheres multiple times in a row just to catch a Pal with a 97% catch rate.

Conversely, there are times when a Pal shows a less than 5% catch rate and somehow you catch it on your first attempt. This makes very little sense from a difficulty standpoint, and Pocket Pair Inc. could make the gameplay experience better with less randomness when it comes to catching Pals.

10) Accidentally throwing Spheres

Petting a Pal (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

While we are on the topic of catching Pals in this game, we should brush over a very common but frustrating mechanic that causes the accidental loss of Spheres.

There are times when you accidentally press the button/trigger to release a Sphere and it can be painful if you have a high-tier variant equipped. Having a mechanic to prevent Spheres from being accidentally chucked at nothing will make life a lot better in Palworld.