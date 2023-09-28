5 most useless Destiny 2 Exotic weapons

More than 100 Exotic weapons are available for players in Destiny 2. These options come with unique Exotic perks, making them the highest-quality items available. Although you can use any of them to make great builds for PvP or PvE, some outshine the others. Since Bungie makes these weapons available every season through end-game activities and season passes, the title's meta constantly changes.

If you're a new casual player or someone who hasn't played Destiny 2 for a while, you'll find it difficult to avoid bad Exotic weapons and choose the good ones, as this game has many of them. To ensure you stay clear of some of the useless options in this category, here are five weapons that are no longer viable in the meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Queenbreaker and other useless Exotic weapons in Destiny 2

1) The Queenbreaker

The Queenbreaker in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Perk: Fires a long-range precision Arc bolt that blinds enemies on hit. It has a slower charge time and deals more significant damage.

The Queenbreaker is one of the Exotic weapons introduced in the Season of the Outlaw of Destiny 2. It is a Heavy ammo weapon that provides high damage alongside a blinding effect on the enemies. However, it can still be outclassed by current Legendary Linear Fusion Rifles, including Cataclysmic, Taipan-4FR, and many more, especially when it comes to dishing out damage.

If you opt for special ammo, Exotics like Arbalest and Lorentz Driver are better, as they provide more value than the Queenbreaker.

2) Edge of Concurrence

Edge of Concurrence in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Perk: Hybrid melee/range polearm with a frontal shield. Generates energy on dealing with ranged damage.

Glaives are the latest type of melee weapon introduced in Destiny 2 alongside the Witch Queen expansion. In that expansion, each Guardian class also got their unique Exotic glaive. These Exotic Glaives include:

Hunter - Edge of Concurrence

- Edge of Concurrence Titan - Edge of Action

- Edge of Action Warlock- Edge of Intent

Edge of Concurrence, or the Hunter Glaive, has an Exotic perk that allows it to make a tracking wave attack, which can also unleash chain lightning on impact. Although it sounds like a great perk to combo with the arc subclass, it is very underwhelming and needs a lengthy workup.

Out of all three Glaives, Edge of Concurrence is arguably the worst as it can be easily replaceable by any other wave frame grenade launcher.

3) D.A.R.C.I.

D.A.R.C.I. in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Perk: Aim at an enemy to view its health and other critical information in the scope.

Introduced in Season 1, D.A.R.C.I. is one of the oldest Exotics in Destiny 2. This heavy ammo sniper comes with a perk that shows the health, range, and other critical information in the scope, which is not very useful in a game where dishing out damage in a boss phase is the primary goal.

Despite recently getting a 20% damage increase and the ability to apply jolt on the enemy, D.A.R.C.I. is still getting outshone by many legendary and Exotic snipers in the game.

4) Truth

Truth in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Perk: This weapon's rockets have tracking. Lock onto targets when aiming down sights.

Truth was one of the most notorious heavy ammo rocket launchers inside Gambit because of its insane tracking ability. However, the launch of Eyes of Tomorrow and the infamous Gjallarhorn from Destiny 1 took its fame and place as they did the job better.

Although it can hold three in a magazine instead of one or two, it still deals less damage in PvE than its alternatives.

5) The Prospector

The Prospector (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Perk: Hold light attack to fire grenades. Release to detonate all live grenades simultaneously. Grenades stick to surfaces and set targets on fire. Defeating targets creates Arc explosions.

In season 18, Bungie accidentally rolled out a buff to grenade launchers, including the Prospector, which gave the weapons a comical amount of damage boost. However, it was an accident, and Bungie fixed it quickly. That was the only time the Prospector was viable as a Heavy grenade launcher.

Since then, the weapon has sunk to the bottom of the Exotic usage list in both P.V.E. and PVP. Any Legendary grenade launcher with good perks is a better option for dealing damage.