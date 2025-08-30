Valheim: How to unlock Blood Pudding

Blood Pudding in Valheim most likely takes real-life inspiration from blood sausage. It is made by mixing animal blood with a filler like oatmeal, barley, or breadcrumbs, fat, and seasonings, then cooking it in a sausage casing. It's a hearty meal, perfect for Vikings who need to keep up their Health and Stamina while exploring the Plains.

Unlocking the recipe for Blood Pudding is going to take a while, and that's fine, as it's a late-game consumable. On that note, here's how to unlock the recipe for Blood Pudding and the ingredients you'll need to make it.

How to unlock Blood Pudding in Valheim

You'll need Barley Flour and a Cauldron (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Furyous Gaming)

To unlock Blood Pudding, you'll first need to defeat a string of bosses, including Moder, to gain access to the Plains Biome. This Biome will challenge you in every way possible, so be sure to go prepared with the best armor and consumables available.

To get the recipe, you will need two things: A Cauldron (which you should already have access to from the Black Forest) and Barley, which can be found in the Plains. The Cauldron will have to be at level four (4), and you'll also need to turn the Barley into Barley Flour using the Windmill.

How to make Blood Pudding in Valheim

Use the Cauldron to make Blood Pudding (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Furyous Gaming)

Once you have the two main aforementioned prerequisites, you'll also need two additional ingredients. Thistle (found in Black Forest and Swamp Biomes) and Bloodbag (found in the Swamp Biome. Here's a look at the recipe:

Thistle (x2)

Bloodbag (x2)

Barley Flour (x4)

Once these ingredients have been combined in the Cauldron, you will get Blood Pudding. It can be stacked up to 10 times, which is rather useful given its perks. When consumed, it provides Max Health 90, Max Stamina 50, Healing 4HP/Tick, and lasts for 30 minutes.

If you're looking for food to get maximum Stamina while in the Plains Biome, this is the best you're going to get. Remember to stock up on this to keep your character fueled and ready. Perhaps the only downside is that you'll have to frequent the Swamp Biome to obtain Bloodbags.

