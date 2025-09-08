  • home icon
All Valheim merchants: Spawn locations and inventory 

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 08, 2025 09:34 GMT
All Valheim merchants spawn locations and what they sell (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)
All Valheim merchants spawn locations and what they sell (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Valheim merchants are special NPCs that can be found in different Biomes, who sell items that you may be able to put to use on your adventures. Some of these items have high utility (based on your character's build or strategy you implement in combat), while others are useful in crafting. As long as you have the Coins for it, you'll be able to buy whatever you need.

Coming to Valheim merchants, there are three you will be able to encounter as you explore the world. They are: Bog Witch, Hildir, and Haldor. We could see more Valheim merchants introduced during the Deep North update, but that's for a later time. For now, here's where to find them and the list of items they sell.

Spawn locations and inventory for all Valheim merchants

Bog Witch (Swamp Biome)

Bog Witch (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)
Bog Witch (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)

The latest merchant to be added is the Bog Witch. She can be found in the Swamp Biome, which is rather annoying and dangerous to navigate. She can be found between 3,000 and 8,000 meters from the World Center. This is a very large search area to commit to, but you'll know you've found her once a Cauldron icon appears on your map. That being said, here's what she sells:

ItemCost in CoinsAvailabilityUtility
Candle Wick (50)100AlwaysUsed to build the Resin Candle
Love Potion (5)110AlwaysIncreases the rate at which Trolls spawn and makes them immediately aware of your presence
Fresh Seaweed (5)75AlwaysUsed to build the Draught of Vananidir
Cured Squirrel Hamstring (5)80AlwaysUsed to craft Tonic of Ratatosk
Powdered Dragon Eggshell (5)120AlwaysUsed to craft Mead of Troll Endurance
Pungent Pebbles (5)125AlwaysUsed to craft Brew of Animal Whispers
Ivy Seed (3)65AlwaysProduces a decorative Ivy plant
Serving Tray140AlwaysRequired to eat a feast
Woodland Herb Blend (5)120After defeating The ElderUsed to craft Whole Roasted Meadow Boar, Black Forest Buffet Platter, and Swamp Dwellers' Delight
Scythe Handle200After defeating ModerUsed to craft a Scythe
Toadstool85After defeating ModerUsed to craft Berserker Mead
Fragrant Bundle (5)140After defeating ModerUsed to craft Anti-Sting Concoction
Mountain Peak Pepper Powder (5)140After defeating ModerUsed to craft Hearty Mountain Logger's Stew
Grasslands Herbalist Harvest (5)160After defeating YagluthUsed to craft Plains Pie Picnic
Herbs of the Hidden Hills (5)180After defeating The QueenUsed to craft Mushrooms Galore a la Mistlands
Fiery Spice Powder (5)200After defeating FaderUsed to craft Ashlands Gourmet Bowl
Seafarer's Herbs (5)130After killing a SerpentUsed to craft Sailor's Bounty
Hildir (Meadows Biome)

Hildir (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)
Hildir (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)

Hildir can be found in the Meadows Biome, which is the calmest place, but somehow, finding her is a real challenge. The best way to come across her camp is to look between 3,000 to 5,100 meters from the World Center. Each possible spawn location is 1,000 meters apart, which means you will be running a lot.

You'll know you're close when a T-shirt icon pops up on your map. This should happen around the 300 to 400 meter mark. Aside from selling stuff, Hildir will also give you quests that will send you on a pilgrimage around the world to find her lost items. But for now, here's the list of items she sells:

ItemCost in CoinsAvailabilityUtility
Simple Dress Natural250Always-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Natural250Always-20% Stamina use
Simple Cap Red150Always-15% Stamina use
Simple Cap Purple150Always-15% Stamina use
Sparkler150AlwaysDecorative
Iron Pit75AlwaysUsed for building the Firepit Iron (altnerate Campfire)
Barber Kit600AlwaysUsed for bulding the Barber Station
Beaded Dress Brown550After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-20% Stamina use
Beaded Dress Blue550After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-20% Stamina use
Beaded Dress Yellow550After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-20% Stamina use
Beaded Tunic Blue550After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-20% Stamina use
Beaded Tunic Red550After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-20% Stamina use
Beaded Tunic Yellow550After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-20% Stamina use
Twisted Headscarf Red300After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-15% Stamina use
Fur Cap Grey300After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-15% Stamina use
Extravagant Cap Orange300After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest-15% Stamina use
Basic Fireworks50After returning Hildir's Bronze ChestUsed to create other fireworks and explosions
Shawl Dress Brown450After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-20% Stamina use
Shawl Dress Blue450After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-20% Stamina use
Shawl Dress Yellow450After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-20% Stamina use
Cape Tunic Blue450After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-20% Stamina use
Cape Tunic Red450After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-20% Stamina use
Cape Tunic Yellow450After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-20% Stamina use
Twisted Headscarf Green250After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-15% Stamina use
Extravagant Cap Green250After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-15% Stamina use
Tied Headscarf Yellow250After returning Hildir's Silver Chest-15% Stamina use
Simple Dress Brown350After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-20% Stamina use
Simple Dress Blue350After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-20% Stamina use
Simple Dress Yellow350After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Blue350After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Red350After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Yellow350After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-20% Stamina use
Harvest Tunic550After returning Hildir's Brass Chest25 Farming Skill (set bonus)
Harvest Dress550After returning Hildir's Brass Chest25 Farming Skill (set bonus)
Tied Headscarf Blue200After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-15% Stamina use
Fur Cap Brown200After returning Hildir's Brass Chest-15% Stamina use
Straw Hat300After returning Hildir's Brass Chest25 Farming Skill (set bonus)

Haldor (Black Forest Biome)

Haldor (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)
Haldor (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)

Of all the Valheim merchants, Haldor is the easiest to find. This is because he can spawn within a 1,500-meter radius of the World Center, making him the closest to your spawn locations. The only downside is that he is often located within the Black Forest Biome, which just so happens to be the home of The Elder, one of the early bosses in-game. On that note, here's what you can buy from him:

ItemCost in CoinsAvailabilityUtility
Yule Hat100AlwaysPurely cosmetic, but does take up the helmet slot
Dverger Circlet620AlwaysProvides light when equipped
Megingjord950AlwaysIncreases inventory carry weight by 150
Fishing rod350AlwaysAllows you to obtain fish
Fishing bait (20)10AlwaysRequired to use with the Fishing rod
Barrel Hoops (3)100AlwaysNecessary material to build Barrels
Ymir Flesh120After defeating The ElderCrafting material
Thunder Stone50After defeating The ElderNecessary material to build the Obliterator
Egg1500After defeating YagluthUsed to obtain chickens and hens
That's about it for the Valheim merchants that you can find and interact with. As mentioned, we could see more added with future updates, but for the moment, these three will have everything you need.

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

