All Valheim merchants: Spawn locations and inventory 

Valheim merchants are special NPCs that can be found in different Biomes, who sell items that you may be able to put to use on your adventures. Some of these items have high utility (based on your character's build or strategy you implement in combat), while others are useful in crafting. As long as you have the Coins for it, you'll be able to buy whatever you need.

Coming to Valheim merchants, there are three you will be able to encounter as you explore the world. They are: Bog Witch, Hildir, and Haldor. We could see more Valheim merchants introduced during the Deep North update, but that's for a later time. For now, here's where to find them and the list of items they sell.

Spawn locations and inventory for all Valheim merchants

Bog Witch (Swamp Biome)

Bog Witch (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)

The latest merchant to be added is the Bog Witch. She can be found in the Swamp Biome, which is rather annoying and dangerous to navigate. She can be found between 3,000 and 8,000 meters from the World Center. This is a very large search area to commit to, but you'll know you've found her once a Cauldron icon appears on your map. That being said, here's what she sells:

Item Cost in Coins Availability Utility Candle Wick (50) 100 Always Used to build the Resin Candle Love Potion (5) 110 Always Increases the rate at which Trolls spawn and makes them immediately aware of your presence Fresh Seaweed (5) 75 Always Used to build the Draught of Vananidir Cured Squirrel Hamstring (5) 80 Always Used to craft Tonic of Ratatosk Powdered Dragon Eggshell (5) 120 Always Used to craft Mead of Troll Endurance Pungent Pebbles (5) 125 Always Used to craft Brew of Animal Whispers Ivy Seed (3) 65 Always Produces a decorative Ivy plant Serving Tray 140 Always Required to eat a feast Woodland Herb Blend (5) 120 After defeating The Elder Used to craft Whole Roasted Meadow Boar, Black Forest Buffet Platter, and Swamp Dwellers' Delight Scythe Handle 200 After defeating Moder Used to craft a Scythe Toadstool 85 After defeating Moder Used to craft Berserker Mead Fragrant Bundle (5) 140 After defeating Moder Used to craft Anti-Sting Concoction Mountain Peak Pepper Powder (5) 140 After defeating Moder Used to craft Hearty Mountain Logger's Stew Grasslands Herbalist Harvest (5) 160 After defeating Yagluth Used to craft Plains Pie Picnic Herbs of the Hidden Hills (5) 180 After defeating The Queen Used to craft Mushrooms Galore a la Mistlands Fiery Spice Powder (5) 200 After defeating Fader Used to craft Ashlands Gourmet Bowl Seafarer's Herbs (5) 130 After killing a Serpent Used to craft Sailor's Bounty

Hildir (Meadows Biome)

Hildir (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)

Hildir can be found in the Meadows Biome, which is the calmest place, but somehow, finding her is a real challenge. The best way to come across her camp is to look between 3,000 to 5,100 meters from the World Center. Each possible spawn location is 1,000 meters apart, which means you will be running a lot.

You'll know you're close when a T-shirt icon pops up on your map. This should happen around the 300 to 400 meter mark. Aside from selling stuff, Hildir will also give you quests that will send you on a pilgrimage around the world to find her lost items. But for now, here's the list of items she sells:

Item Cost in Coins Availability Utility Simple Dress Natural 250 Always -20% Stamina use Simple Tunic Natural 250 Always -20% Stamina use Simple Cap Red 150 Always -15% Stamina use Simple Cap Purple 150 Always -15% Stamina use Sparkler 150 Always Decorative Iron Pit 75 Always Used for building the Firepit Iron (altnerate Campfire) Barber Kit 600 Always Used for bulding the Barber Station Beaded Dress Brown 550 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -20% Stamina use Beaded Dress Blue 550 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -20% Stamina use Beaded Dress Yellow 550 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -20% Stamina use Beaded Tunic Blue 550 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -20% Stamina use Beaded Tunic Red 550 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -20% Stamina use Beaded Tunic Yellow 550 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -20% Stamina use Twisted Headscarf Red 300 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -15% Stamina use Fur Cap Grey 300 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -15% Stamina use Extravagant Cap Orange 300 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest -15% Stamina use Basic Fireworks 50 After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest Used to create other fireworks and explosions Shawl Dress Brown 450 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -20% Stamina use Shawl Dress Blue 450 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -20% Stamina use Shawl Dress Yellow 450 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -20% Stamina use Cape Tunic Blue 450 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -20% Stamina use Cape Tunic Red 450 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -20% Stamina use Cape Tunic Yellow 450 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -20% Stamina use Twisted Headscarf Green 250 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -15% Stamina use Extravagant Cap Green 250 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -15% Stamina use Tied Headscarf Yellow 250 After returning Hildir's Silver Chest -15% Stamina use Simple Dress Brown 350 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -20% Stamina use Simple Dress Blue 350 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -20% Stamina use Simple Dress Yellow 350 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -20% Stamina use Simple Tunic Blue 350 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -20% Stamina use Simple Tunic Red 350 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -20% Stamina use Simple Tunic Yellow 350 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -20% Stamina use Harvest Tunic 550 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest 25 Farming Skill (set bonus) Harvest Dress 550 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest 25 Farming Skill (set bonus) Tied Headscarf Blue 200 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -15% Stamina use Fur Cap Brown 200 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest -15% Stamina use Straw Hat 300 After returning Hildir's Brass Chest 25 Farming Skill (set bonus)





Haldor (Black Forest Biome)

Haldor (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Embr)

Of all the Valheim merchants, Haldor is the easiest to find. This is because he can spawn within a 1,500-meter radius of the World Center, making him the closest to your spawn locations. The only downside is that he is often located within the Black Forest Biome, which just so happens to be the home of The Elder, one of the early bosses in-game. On that note, here's what you can buy from him:

Item Cost in Coins Availability Utility Yule Hat 100 Always Purely cosmetic, but does take up the helmet slot Dverger Circlet 620 Always Provides light when equipped Megingjord 950 Always Increases inventory carry weight by 150 Fishing rod 350 Always Allows you to obtain fish Fishing bait (20) 10 Always Required to use with the Fishing rod Barrel Hoops (3) 100 Always Necessary material to build Barrels Ymir Flesh 120 After defeating The Elder Crafting material Thunder Stone 50 After defeating The Elder Necessary material to build the Obliterator Egg 1500 After defeating Yagluth Used to obtain chickens and hens

That's about it for the Valheim merchants that you can find and interact with. As mentioned, we could see more added with future updates, but for the moment, these three will have everything you need.

