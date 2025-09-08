All Valheim merchants: Spawn locations and inventory
Valheim merchants are special NPCs that can be found in different Biomes, who sell items that you may be able to put to use on your adventures. Some of these items have high utility (based on your character's build or strategy you implement in combat), while others are useful in crafting. As long as you have the Coins for it, you'll be able to buy whatever you need.
Ad
Coming to Valheim merchants, there are three you will be able to encounter as you explore the world. They are: Bog Witch, Hildir, and Haldor. We could see more Valheim merchants introduced during the Deep North update, but that's for a later time. For now, here's where to find them and the list of items they sell.
Spawn locations and inventory for all Valheim merchants
Bog Witch (Swamp Biome)
Ad
Trending
The latest merchant to be added is the Bog Witch. She can be found in the Swamp Biome, which is rather annoying and dangerous to navigate. She can be found between 3,000 and 8,000 meters from the World Center. This is a very large search area to commit to, but you'll know you've found her once a Cauldron icon appears on your map. That being said, here's what she sells:
Ad
Item
Cost in Coins
Availability
Utility
Candle Wick (50)
100
Always
Used to build the Resin Candle
Love Potion (5)
110
Always
Increases the rate at which Trolls spawn and makes them immediately aware of your presence
Fresh Seaweed (5)
75
Always
Used to build the Draught of Vananidir
Cured Squirrel Hamstring (5)
80
Always
Used to craft Tonic of Ratatosk
Powdered Dragon Eggshell (5)
120
Always
Used to craft Mead of Troll Endurance
Pungent Pebbles (5)
125
Always
Used to craft Brew of Animal Whispers
Ivy Seed (3)
65
Always
Produces a decorative Ivy plant
Serving Tray
140
Always
Required to eat a feast
Woodland Herb Blend (5)
120
After defeating The Elder
Used to craft Whole Roasted Meadow Boar, Black Forest Buffet Platter, and Swamp Dwellers' Delight
Scythe Handle
200
After defeating Moder
Used to craft a Scythe
Toadstool
85
After defeating Moder
Used to craft Berserker Mead
Fragrant Bundle (5)
140
After defeating Moder
Used to craft Anti-Sting Concoction
Mountain Peak Pepper Powder (5)
140
After defeating Moder
Used to craft Hearty Mountain Logger's Stew
Grasslands Herbalist Harvest (5)
160
After defeating Yagluth
Used to craft Plains Pie Picnic
Herbs of the Hidden Hills (5)
180
After defeating The Queen
Used to craft Mushrooms Galore a la Mistlands
Fiery Spice Powder (5)
200
After defeating Fader
Used to craft Ashlands Gourmet Bowl
Seafarer's Herbs (5)
130
After killing a Serpent
Used to craft Sailor's Bounty
Ad
Hildir (Meadows Biome)
Hildir can be found in the Meadows Biome, which is the calmest place, but somehow, finding her is a real challenge. The best way to come across her camp is to look between 3,000 to 5,100 meters from the World Center. Each possible spawn location is 1,000 meters apart, which means you will be running a lot.
Ad
You'll know you're close when a T-shirt icon pops up on your map. This should happen around the 300 to 400 meter mark. Aside from selling stuff, Hildir will also give you quests that will send you on a pilgrimage around the world to find her lost items. But for now, here's the list of items she sells:
Item
Cost in Coins
Availability
Utility
Simple Dress Natural
250
Always
-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Natural
250
Always
-20% Stamina use
Simple Cap Red
150
Always
-15% Stamina use
Simple Cap Purple
150
Always
-15% Stamina use
Sparkler
150
Always
Decorative
Iron Pit
75
Always
Used for building the Firepit Iron (altnerate Campfire)
Barber Kit
600
Always
Used for bulding the Barber Station
Beaded Dress Brown
550
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-20% Stamina use
Beaded Dress Blue
550
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-20% Stamina use
Beaded Dress Yellow
550
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-20% Stamina use
Beaded Tunic Blue
550
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-20% Stamina use
Beaded Tunic Red
550
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-20% Stamina use
Beaded Tunic Yellow
550
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-20% Stamina use
Twisted Headscarf Red
300
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-15% Stamina use
Fur Cap Grey
300
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-15% Stamina use
Extravagant Cap Orange
300
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
-15% Stamina use
Basic Fireworks
50
After returning Hildir's Bronze Chest
Used to create other fireworks and explosions
Shawl Dress Brown
450
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-20% Stamina use
Shawl Dress Blue
450
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-20% Stamina use
Shawl Dress Yellow
450
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-20% Stamina use
Cape Tunic Blue
450
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-20% Stamina use
Cape Tunic Red
450
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-20% Stamina use
Cape Tunic Yellow
450
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-20% Stamina use
Twisted Headscarf Green
250
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-15% Stamina use
Extravagant Cap Green
250
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-15% Stamina use
Tied Headscarf Yellow
250
After returning Hildir's Silver Chest
-15% Stamina use
Simple Dress Brown
350
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-20% Stamina use
Simple Dress Blue
350
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-20% Stamina use
Simple Dress Yellow
350
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Blue
350
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Red
350
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-20% Stamina use
Simple Tunic Yellow
350
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-20% Stamina use
Harvest Tunic
550
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
25 Farming Skill (set bonus)
Harvest Dress
550
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
25 Farming Skill (set bonus)
Tied Headscarf Blue
200
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-15% Stamina use
Fur Cap Brown
200
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
-15% Stamina use
Straw Hat
300
After returning Hildir's Brass Chest
25 Farming Skill (set bonus)
Ad
Haldor (Black Forest Biome)
Of all the Valheim merchants, Haldor is the easiest to find. This is because he can spawn within a 1,500-meter radius of the World Center, making him the closest to your spawn locations. The only downside is that he is often located within the Black Forest Biome, which just so happens to be the home of The Elder, one of the early bosses in-game. On that note, here's what you can buy from him:
Ad
Item
Cost in Coins
Availability
Utility
Yule Hat
100
Always
Purely cosmetic, but does take up the helmet slot
Dverger Circlet
620
Always
Provides light when equipped
Megingjord
950
Always
Increases inventory carry weight by 150
Fishing rod
350
Always
Allows you to obtain fish
Fishing bait (20)
10
Always
Required to use with the Fishing rod
Barrel Hoops (3)
100
Always
Necessary material to build Barrels
Ymir Flesh
120
After defeating The Elder
Crafting material
Thunder Stone
50
After defeating The Elder
Necessary material to build the Obliterator
Egg
1500
After defeating Yagluth
Used to obtain chickens and hens
Ad
That's about it for the Valheim merchants that you can find and interact with. As mentioned, we could see more added with future updates, but for the moment, these three will have everything you need.
Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.
Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.
Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.