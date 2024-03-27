Warframe: 5 biggest new features in the Dante Unbound update

The Warframe devs are adding some big new features to the Dante Unbound update. Aside from the titular Dante Warframe and the new story quest, this update is also shaping up to be a big content drop for players at all levels of progression, including a whole new type of Orokin Fissures.

The features and adjustments range from a new end-game mode to niche changes like Melee Slam damage scaling. While the total number of features in Dante Unbound is huge, this article will only list the five biggest ones in the update.

5 major new features in Warframe's Dante Unbound update

1) Omni Fissures: Crack open Lith Relics, get free Axi Relics

Omni Fissures accept all Void Relic types (Image via Digital Extremes)

Omni Fissures are easily the biggest new feature in the Dante Unbound update. This new type of Fissure alert will cover zones that previously did not feature Relic-cracking shenanigans, such as Zariman Ten-Zero or the new and revised Entrati Labs tileset.

The real reason that Omni Fissures are so lucrative is not the novelty of new tilesets but the fact that they are 'universal' Fissures. In other words, you can crack open Relics from any of the four eras.

Endless Omni Fissure alerts on nodes like Apollo (Lua) let you open up cheap Lith Relics every round while you farm Axi Relics simultaneously.

2) Deep Archimedea: The new challenge mode

Archimedea Fissures in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Deep Archimedea is the other new feature in the Dante Unbound update. This latest 'challenge mode' is the toughest trial for end-game Warframe players so far.

It involves enemy levels as high as 400+, which is unreachable outside of endless game modes and the Circuit, plus three different layers of difficulty modifiers. To raise the stakes even higher, you must spend your limited weekly Netracell attempts to get into Deep Archemdia.

The tradeoff is multiple tiers of prizes for a single run, and should you manage to beat the toughest variant of Deep Archemedea, you will get a guaranteed Legendary Arcane drop.

Check out our dedicated guide to learn more about Warframe's Deep Archedmedea mechanics and rewards.

3) Inaros Rework: Finally, sand cats

Inaros is being reworked in the Dante Unbound update (Image via Digital Extremes)

It has been long since Inaros loitered in the D-tier of Warframe tier lists. The developers have finally listened, and the Inaros rework in Dante Unbound will make him more than a health tank with pocket sands.

The rework does not automatically turn him into a top Warframe for any niche. Still, Inaros can crowd-control enemies reliably without resorting to Helminth abilities and gets a brand-new Sand Kavat summoning tool.

4) Tauforged Archon Shard crafting

The screenshot shows four Shards, but all you need is three (Image via Digital Extremes)

While not the biggest feature in Dante Unbound for new players, Tauforged Archon Shard crafting will be a lifesaver for veterans trying to min-max their builds to the fullest.

Despite the scaling chances of Tauforged Shard drops from Archon Hunts, the per-week basis means Tauforged Shards used to be hard to come by. But thanks to this new update, you can craft a new Tauforged Shard by fusing three shards of the same color.

5) 10 New Warframe Augment mods

10 new Augment mods are coming to Warframe this update (Image via Digital Extremes)

10 new Warframe Augment mods will ship with the Dante Unbound update, radically enhancing a few abilities. Not all of these are on par in terms of useability, but some are absolute game-changers for their respective Warframes.

The biggest one that caught our attention is Divine Retribution, which replicates status effects between all targets controlled by Divine Spear and makes 'Spear explosions apply 10x Status Damage'. If the mod is as good on release as its DevStream version, expect to see many more Nezhas in your Warframe lobbies.

Find out more in our detailed list of all new Augment mods in Warframe: Dante Unbound.

Bonus: You can finally pet Tagfer

You can finally pet Tagfer in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

This list would be incomplete without including the biggest feature coming to Warframe with Dante Unbound: you can now finally pet the best boy. All of the characters in the Cavia syndicate now have a new greet interaction, with dedicated animation for each one.

