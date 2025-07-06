Warframe: How to get Thalys (the new Incarnon weapon)

Alongside Oraxia and her signature armaments, the Isleweaver update has also snuck another Incarnon weapon into Warframe. Only the eighth-ever non-Genesis Incarnon, the Thalys is a Heavy Scythe that relies on a Shard-planting mechanic to deal group damage. The Shards don't exactly spread damage the way you'd expect, but overall, Thalys is easily worth the investment required.

In this guide, we'll explain how you can get its blueprint and craft it for free.

Where to get the Thalys blueprint in Warframe?

You can also get it from Acrithis in the same menu (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you're farming Oraxia in Warframe, you might already have the requirements to pick up a free Thalys blueprint. It is obtainable from Acrithis in the Dormizone for 96 Scuttler Husks (and at Dominas Thrax at the time of writing, because Operation Eight Claw is on).

Note that the blueprint for Thalys is NOT a natural drop from Triumph of Hate (Isleweaver game mode and also the site of Operation Eight Claw).

Even though the blueprints and component blueprints for Oraxia, Scytoid, and Spinnerex can drop as an end-of-mission reward after beating the Murmur boss duet, Thalys is the only one that must be purchased with the pity token.

All Crafting materials for Thalys

Here's what you need (Image via Digital Extremes)

To craft it, you require the following materials:

20,000 Credits

100x Temporal Dust - obtainable from the various jars and other containers scattered in the Triumph of Fate-exclusive Duviri tileset. Especially, make sure to break the containers in and around Oraxia's Lair.

- obtainable from the various jars and other containers scattered in the Triumph of Fate-exclusive Duviri tileset. Especially, make sure to break the containers in and around Oraxia's Lair. 1500x Entrati Obols - obtainable from Triumph of Fate as well as any Entrati Lab mission; a common resource found in containers.

- obtainable from Triumph of Fate as well as any Entrati Lab mission; a common resource found in containers. 180x Silphsela - obtainable from all Duviri spirals; look for a sunflower-like plant found in greener areas of Duviri.

- obtainable from all Duviri spirals; look for a sunflower-like plant found in greener areas of Duviri. 150x Rune Marrow - obtainable from the Circuit or Undercroft segments in Duviri spirals; make sure to equip a loot radar mod to locate Runic Compacts in the Undercroft.

Check out: How to farm Rune Marrow in Warframe

If you don't have these resources, especially any of the Rune Marrow, it can take a while to farm all of it.

For those who indeed don't have the materials, is Thalys worth the Temporal Dust and Rune Marrow grind?

The answer is yes, but only if you have Kullervo. With this Warframe, Thalys is arguably the deadliest Incarnon melee weapon; without Kullervo, though, it's still a decent vessel for a Melee Influence build. Check out our in-depth Thalys build guide to learn why.

