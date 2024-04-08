Warframe Incarnon Furax Wraith build: Best Evolution Talents, mods, and more

Among the handful of second-generation melee Incarnon Genesis weapons in Warframe, Incarnon Furax Wraith is considered one of the strongest. The overall tame state of Incarnon melee weapons still makes it only a sidegrade to Innodem and Kronen Prime, but this upgrade easily makes Furax Wraith the strongest fist weapon in the game - even after the release of Ruvox.

The unique gimmick that makes Furax's Incarnon upgrade strong is similar to Incarnon Bo: the ability to convert Impact status effects into Slash procs. While you do not get the single-target capabilities of status-crit hybrid melee options like Karyst Prime, this gimmick still makes Incarnon Furax Wraith a great horde-clearing melee.

This guide on Warframe's Incarnon Furax Wraith will go over what mods to use for leveraging this gimmick.

Warframe Incarnon Furax Wraith build with Flashing Bleed (5-Forma, Rivenless)

Incarnon Furax Wraith can be obtained from weekly Rotation C of Steel Path Circuit (Image via Digital Extremes)

To leverage the high follow-through stat of Furax Wraith, we will increase the range to roughly five meters (up to seven meters with Spring-loaded Blade). Otherwise, the modding principle is the same as any other hybrid melee scaling build: using Weeping Wounds and Blood Rush to pump critical and status chance.

Mods used in this Incarnon Furax Wraith build are:

Stance Mod: Seismic Palm

Condition Overload (main source of base damage)

Primed Reach (additional range that stacks with Moonrise Velocity)

Primed Fury

Primed Smite Corrupted (replace with other faction damage amplifier mods as needed; improves damage by over twofold due to double-dipping effect on status effects)

Blood Rush (scaling critical chance)

Organ Shatter (critical damage)

Weeping Wounds (scaling status chance)

Spring-loaded Blade (additional range, effectively gives +2 meters at all times)

Incarnon Evolution Talents to take:

Evolution II: Kill Joy

Evolution III: Moonrise Velocity

Evolution IV: Flashing Bleed

Here are some additional points to note while modifying this Incarnon Furax Wraith build:

Shattering Impact is not a good mod to slot onto this weapon. It seems lucrative on paper, but the base armor reduction is an on-hit effect that only shines with gunblades. For a melee weapon that utilizes Shattering Impact better, check out this Vastilok build guide.

Melee Influence is no longer the best Melee Arcane to use for this weapon after the nerfs. If you slot in an Electricity Elemental mod, it will still increase its KPM. However, the Incarnon Furax Wraith is already good at clearing mobs with this build - letting you explore alternatives like Melee Animosity or Melee Retaliation.

If you do not use a secondary Primer in Warframe, Condition Overload can be replaced with Primed Pressure Point.

Kinetic Killer build for Incarnon Furax Wraith

Kinetic Killer is not as damaging of a build on Incarnon Furax Wraith (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you want a more immediate spin-to-win build without the need to build up combo counter, you can go with the Kinetic Killer Evolution IV Talent and the build shown above.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list ||Warframe Incarnon weapons tier list || Kuva weapons tier list || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Tenet weapons tier list || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank