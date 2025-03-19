Warframe Techrot Encore patch notes (Update 38.5)

Warframe's Techrot Encore update is here, and this is easily the biggest Echoes update in the history of the game. It's focused on improving Hollvania content, as expected of an Echoes update, bringing three new game modes (including a rebranded Deep Archimedea), 17 new weapons, a new Warframe, and a number of new cosmetics. However, it also has a number of systemic changes that will benefit veterans and beginners alike, whether or not you've reached Warframe 1999 yet (here's a summary of all the QoL improvements.)

Here are all the big changes and new stuff in Techrot Encore update, as documented on the official patch notes for Warframe update 38.5.

All new Hollvania vendors and how to access them in Warframe Techrot Encore

Four new faces have shown up in the big mall-camp (Image via Digital Extremes)

It would seem Albrecht Entrati's shadow over Höllvania extends further than previously thought – four brand-new Protoframes are here! Flare, Minerva, Velimir and Kaya have moved into The Round Table pub in the Höllvania Central Mall and have much to offer visiting Drifters. While they all arrive at the Mall at Rank 4 (Hot and Fresh), you will need to reach Rank 5 (Pizza Party) to interact with Minerva, Velimir, and Kaya.

Fast travel to these new Vendors is available from the pause menu and from the new “Protoframes” Quick Access Wheel option, with Flare becoming available at Rank 4 (Hot and Fresh) and Minerva & Velimir and Kaya becoming available at Rank 5 (Pizza Party).

Each of these new Protoframes also have their own Gemini Skins and Emotes available for purchase in the in-game Market! Learn more about them in the Market Changes & Additions section of the patch notes.

You can also learn more about them with new conversations available in the Pom-2 KIM chat system! All details on that are in the KIM Updates section.

Flare Varleon

Flare has transcended merely creating art, and thanks to Albrecht Entrati and the Technocyte Virus, they have become the art. The Protoframe of Temple is a spectacle that has to be seen to be believed. Learn more about the new Warframe Temple further down in the notes!

Located on the stage at the back of the pub, Flare and their trusted guitar Lizzie are offering Memorabilia in exchange for Beating Heartstrings. You can obtain Beating Heartstrings from the NEW GAME MODE: STAGE DEFENSE. In exchange for Beating Heartstrings, Flare and Lizzie offer:

Temple’s Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints

Riot 848’s Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints

Stage Equipment Decorations:

Drum Kit

Drum Cymbal

Tom Drum

Snare Drum

Musical Equipment Case (Standard)

Musical Equipment Case (Large)

Musical Equipment Case (Drawers)

Musical Equipment Case (Small, Long)

Musical Equipment Case (Small, Square)

Musical Equipment Case (Cabinet)

Electric Keyboard

Solstice Square Stage Captura Scene

6,000 Kuva (limited to 7 purchases per week)

Minerva Hendricks

A former military agent from Libertatia, Minerva is used to her orders being followed… immediately. With cunning and beauty in equal measure, the Protoframe of Saryn has arrived in Höllvania and can be found sitting at the bar of The Round Table with Velimir.

Minerva’s Covert Arms offers the following at Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with The Hex Syndicate:

Purgator 1’s Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints

EFV-5 Jupiter’s Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints

EFV-8 Mars’ Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints

Dual Viciss’ Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints

Velimir Volkov II

A resolute veteran of many conflicts and former Libertatian agent. A staunch protector but soft polar bear at heart. The Protoframe of Frost brings a human face to an icy Warframe.

Velimir specializes in Furnishings. He offers the following fine items at Rank 5 (Pizza Party) for Hex Standing:

Air Hockey Table

Arcade Ticket Machine

Foosball Table

Arcane Machine

Pinball Machine

Arcade Racing Machine

Coffee Table

Traffic Cone

Large Couch

Two-Seater Couch

Armchair

Sideboard

Dining Table

Floor Lamp

Locker

Folding Chair

Night Stand

On-lyne Cardboard Cutout

Zeke Cardboard Cutout

Normal Office Chair

Kaya Velasco

Capable and cocky, Kaya is an engineering genius, despite being the youngest of the group. The Protoframe of Nova is eager to put her newfound powers of matter manipulation into practice. Kaya has stationed herself just outside The Round Table pub’s entrance, in the small alcove behind the stage.

Tenno who are Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with The Hex will be able to start Temporal Archimedea missions through Kaya (learn more in its dedicated section). She also offers the following supplies in exchange for Pix Chips, a resource found during Temporal Archimedea:

Ad

NEW Warframe Arcanes (stats show at Max Rank):

(stats show at Max Rank): Arcane Hot Shot: Gain 6% weapon Critical Chance for 10s, when using abilities to inflict Heat Status on Enemies. Maximum 50x stacks.

Gain 6% weapon Critical Chance for 10s, when using abilities to inflict Heat Status on Enemies. Maximum 50x stacks. Arcane Universal Fallout: Each Radiation Status Effect inflicted on enemies gives a 6% chance to drop a Universal Orb on enemy death.

Each Radiation Status Effect inflicted on enemies gives a 6% chance to drop a Universal Orb on enemy death. Arcane Escapist: On Mercy Kill: Gain a stack of Escapist, up to 9x. On taking fatal damage, consume 3 stacks to avoid death and become invulnerable for 12s.

On Mercy Kill: Gain a stack of Escapist, up to 9x. On taking fatal damage, consume 3 stacks to avoid death and become invulnerable for 12s. Display - Peely Pix: Display a Peely Pix of your choice at your Base of Operations.

Display a Peely Pix of your choice at your Base of Operations. Peely Pak: Peely Paks contain an assortment of Peely Pix, used for benefits during Temporal Archimedea and in the Peely Pix Display.

Peely Paks contain an assortment of Peely Pix, used for benefits during Temporal Archimedea and in the Peely Pix Display. 200 Vosfor Cache

General Höllvania Central Mall Additions & Changes:

New Eleanor Offerings:

Coda Weapons (learn more in the Coda Weapons subheader in the Technocyte Coda section)

(learn more in the Coda Weapons subheader in the Technocyte Coda section) Elemental Vice : Used to change the Elemental Damage type of an Adversary Weapon! We go into details in the dedicated Elemental Vice section.

: Used to change the Elemental Damage type of an Adversary Weapon! We go into details in the dedicated Elemental Vice section. Available at Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with The Hex for Standing

New Quincy Offerings:

Viktor’s Rapier Skin : Commissioned by Lieutenant Viktor Vodyanoi for his personal use, this elegant officer's weapon incorporates Sol and Lua motifs.

: Commissioned by Lieutenant Viktor Vodyanoi for his personal use, this elegant officer's weapon incorporates Sol and Lua motifs. Available at Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with The Hex for Standing

New Captura Scenes:

Höllvanian Collapsed Underground Scene Mall

Lavo’s Playplace Scene

Höllvanian Subway Junction Scene

New Amir Offerings:

Caliber Chicks 2 Ludoplex Rom: Play Caliber Chicks 2 on your Ludoplex! A Ludoplex may be acquired from Cephalon Simaris on a relay.

Play Caliber Chicks 2 on your Ludoplex! A Ludoplex may be acquired from Cephalon Simaris on a relay. Available at Rank 4 (Hot & Fresh) with The Hex for Standing

Ollie’s Crash Course Ludoplex Rom : Play Ollie’s Crash Course on your Ludoplex.

: Play Ollie’s Crash Course on your Ludoplex. Available at Rank 4 (Hot & Fresh) with The Hex for Standing

Crash Course Somachord Track

Available at Rank 1 (Leftovers) with The Hex for Standing

New Aoi Offerings at Rank 5 (Pizza Party):

Crash Course Somachord Track

Alive Again Somachord Track

Below Zero Somachord Track

From the Stars Somachord Track

At Rank 4 (Hot & Fresh) with The Hex Syndicate, you can interact with the microphone on the stage in Höllvania Central Mall to change the music or turn off the speakers. You can choose from the following song options:

Party of your Lifetime

The Call

Rotten Lives

The Quick Access wheel now has all Protoframes grouped into the “Protoframe” category.

All KIM updates in Warframe Techrot Encore

There are some new faces around town! The latest Protoframe arrivals not only have The Hex chatting but also… you! Visit the Pom-2 PC in your Base of Operations and hop into the KIM messaging system to start chatting with Flare, Minerva & Velimir (together in a group chat), and Kaya.

Ad

Discover what is haunting Flare and their sorrowful past. Learn more about the tumultuous history between Minerva and Velimir in their group chat as well as their relation to Major Neci Rusalka. Uncover why Kaya is desperate to escape and start fresh far far away from 1999.

Prerequisites:

Access to the Pom-2 PC by completing The Hex Quest

Conversations with Flare are available at Rank 4 (Hot & Fresh) with The Hex Syndicate

Conversations with Kaya and the group chat with Minerva and Velimir are available at Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with the Hex Syndicate

New The Hex group chat conversations will also be available after the first time you speak to each of the new Protoframes.

Chatting & Rapport

Like The Hex, you can chat with each of the new Protoframes once per day (resetting at 0:00 UTC).

However, unlike The Hex, they are not romanceable. The conversations will have you learning about these characters through the difficult and complex situations they have found themselves in. The narrative goal for you as the Drifter is to help them navigate these trials and mend what's been broken (if you so chose to go that route!). But it won’t be easy and will require you to choose your words carefully in order for them to gain trust with you. With that said, discussions may veer into sensitive topics like mental health, loss, grief, and more.

Since the goal is not to romance, the Chemistry you earn is more about building rapport with these new Protoframes. If your answers bode well, the messages will have the same gold shimmery text to indicate that you are on the right path. Gifting items from the DirectGiftz Shop to these Protoframes will not increase your Chemistry Rank, as that is tied specifically to the romance system. But who doesn’t love a good Scooticle, right? For that same reason, these Protoframes will also not appear in Bounties.

Ad

As you progress through the conversations and gain rapport, their status with you will change. Unlike The Hex, these conversations occur in a set order, and your Rank will change as you progress through their story. Neutral

Friendly

Liked

Trusted

Close

Associate (if you didn’t succeed at helping them overcome their issue)

Best Friends (if you succeed at helping them overcome their issue)

You can view your rank with them in their KIM Profiles. Their profiles will also update with notes as you continue to chat with them to help guide you on what the “correct” replies may be.

There will be a point in these conversations, where it’ll be clear you have either succeeded or failed in helping to resolve their issues. If you have made all the right choices to help them with their problems there will be certain “events” that occur to indicate that you have been successful in your endeavors. But there’s no fun in spoiling those surprises, so you’ll just have to play through to experience the fruits of your comradery and consulting!

Ad

Birthday Messages

Additional conversations are available by connecting with the new Protoframes on their birthdays! Their dates will appear in the 1999 Calendar at Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with The Hex Syndicate. While there is no need to gain Chemistry with these Protoframes, these messages serve as an additional way to connect with — or antagonize — these new characters.

NOTE: With the way 1999 Calendar Seasons are generated, new Protoframe birthdays will not appear on the Calendar until the New Year on April 7 at 0:00 UTC.

Starting Over

When the 1999 Calendar resets every month, choosing to forget or remember will also apply to the conversations you have with Kaya, Minerva & Velimir and Flare. For those interested in experiencing all of the possibilities in these new chats, choosing to Forget will reset all conversations (Hex included) back to square one. On that note, we’ve also added a new setting that allows all KIM conversations to play, learn more in General KIM Improvements (read on for details).

Ad

General KIM Improvements:

The Pom-2 now has the following settings that you can access by selecting the gear icon next to the power button in the bottom right.

Play All KIM Conversations Toggle: All available conversations will play in random order within each rank before moving on to the next rank. Reaching higher chemistry will take more time with this toggled on.

All available conversations will play in random order within each rank before moving on to the next rank. Reaching higher chemistry will take more time with this toggled on. Once the toggle is enabled, all conversation will play within your current Rank. So for example, if you are in the Close with Arthur and enable this toggle, all of the conversations in Close (and beyond while enabled) will play. If you wish to play ALL the conversations across all ranks, you will need to forget memories at the 1999 year reset.

Jump to Next Player Interaction Point Toggle: Disables the typing animation of Protoframes within the KIM system, automatically jumping ahead to the next player interaction point in all dialogues.

Disables the typing animation of Protoframes within the KIM system, automatically jumping ahead to the next player interaction point in all dialogues. Background Selection: Choose from a variety of exciting background images!

Choose from a variety of exciting background images! The Reset or Remember pop-up at 1999 year-end will now only appear when visiting the KIM section of the Pom-2.

In Hotfix 38.0.8, we added the ability to back out of the reset popup if you weren’t ready to make a decision, but it continued to appear each time you opened up the Pom-2 which could be intrusive to players who were not looking to interact with the KIM system every time. So we changed it to only appear when you select the KIM icon!

Adjusted some of the Drifter responses in Eleanor conversations to help avoid confusion that may have driven players to become locked out of dating her too early.

Stage Defense, the new game mode added in Warframe Techrot Encore

Flare managed to survive a terrible event at the hands of the Scaldra. Now they’re out to give Höllvania what Viktor was desperate to try to prevent — the sound of resistance resonating through the streets! Ride up and rock out to Flare and Lizzie’s performance at Solstice Square providing security to keep the Scaldra off their back during their spectacular set and ultimate act of defiance.

Ad

How To Access

After reaching Rank 4 (Hot and Fresh) with The Hex Syndicate, interact with the Pom-2 PC in the Orbiter or the Höllvania Central Mall’s garage and select the “NavNow” button to bring up the map. Select Solstice Square to play Stage Defense. Additionally, Stage Defense can now appear as a Höllvania Bounty!

How To Play

Stage Defense works similar to regular Defense, in that you have to protect a target from being destroyed — but in this case, that target is Flare and Lizzie! While rocking out, they’ll blow the sound right out of the speakers scattered around the arena, stunning any enemies in their quake. Cut down any Scaldra who manage to stay standing so the concert never has to stop. Stage Defense lasts for 3 waves of enemies, with the final wave being emboldened with increased Eximus and a Scaldra Screamer!

Ad

After three waves, Tenno will be presented with the option to extract or continue fighting. If they choose to continue the show, the stage will collapse into the underground for the encore performance.

Ad

Rewards

Stage Defense is the go-to mission for obtaining Temple Warframe Blueprints, as well as Beating Heartstrings, which can be used to make purchases at Flare’s Memorabilia. In addition to normal mission rewards, Tenno will receive 1 Beating Heartstring per 3 waves (or 2 Beating Heartstrings on Steel Path). Since this is an endless mission mode, rewards follow an AABCAABC rotation. Stage Defense follows a similar reward structure to Legacyte Harvest, with each tier of reward (A, B, & C) all having a chance to reward any Blueprint, with later rotations providing a higher chance of receiving a Blueprint.

Ad

Temple Blueprint & Component Blueprints

Riot-848 Component Blueprints

In addition to rewards found in all rotations, each rotation also has their own relics and amount of Endo.

Rotation A:

600 Endo

Meso Relics

Rotation B:

900 Endo

Neo Relics

Rotation C:

1,200 Endo

Axi Relics

Scaldra Screamers:

Scaldra Screamers also have a few Arcanes stuffed in their pockets — you’ll find when you stop their shrieking that they end up dropping one! Each Scaldra Screamer will drop one of the following Arcanes:

Arcane Bellicose

Arcane Crepuscular

Arcane Camisado

Arcane Impetus

Arcane Truculence

Melee Doughty

Primary Crux

Secondary Enervate

For a full list of drop rates, visit the official Warframe drop tables.

All new Weapons and Warframes in Techrot Encore

Techrot Encore adds the 60th unique Warframe, Temple! Here's how to get Temple, and here's all their Warframe abilities.

There's also 13 Coda Weapons, and four non-Coda weapons added in this update:

New Pistol Secondary: Riot-848

Never stop fighting, never run out of ammo. Temple’s signature machine pistol was modified by Albrecht Entrati to warp fired bullets back into the magazine when reloaded.

How To Acquire Riot-848:

Riot-848’s Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints can be acquired via the Stage Defense drop tables.

Trade Beating Heartstrings (earned from Stage Defense) for Riot-848’s Main and Component Blueprints available in Flare’s Memorabilia (found in the Höllvania Central Mall’s pub).

(earned from Stage Defense) for Riot-848’s Main and Component Blueprints available in (found in the Höllvania Central Mall’s pub). Purchase from the in-game Market.

Ad

New Pistol Secondary: EFV-8 Mars

The standard issue personal Efervon projector, as sported by all ranks of Scaldra.

How To Acquire EFV-8 Mars:

Purchase Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints with The Hex standing in Minerva’s Covert Arms offerings (Rank 5 Pizza Party required).

Purchase from the in-game Market.

New Melee: Dual Viciss

Reap what the Techrot have sown with this vicious pair of Scaldra hand-scythes.

How To Acquire Dual Viciss:

Purchase Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints with The Hex standing in Minerva’s Covert Arms offerings (Rank 5 Pizza Party required).

Purchase from the in-game Market.

New Machine Gun Primary: EFV-5 Jupiter

Perforate Techrot, and anyone else who stands in your way, with this Scaldra machine gun. Alternative fire pummels targets with Efervon laced buckshot.

How To Acquire EFV-5 Jupiter:

Purchase Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints with The Hex standing in Minerva’s Covert Arms offerings (Rank 5 Pizza Party required).

Purchase from the in-game Market.

New Launcher Primary: Purgator 1

Put them down so that they stay down, with this Scaldra slug launcher.

Ad

How To Acquire Purgator 1:

Purchase Main Blueprint and Component Blueprints with The Hex standing in Minerva’s Covert Arms offerings (Rank 5 Pizza Party required).

Purchase from the in-game Market.

Everything on the new Technocyte Coda system in Warframe

The Techrot has found a new way to grow and fester into every corner of Höllvania through the heartthrob sensation On-lyne! It has its grubby tentacles all over their beloved mixtapes and has mutated the band’s data and image into grotesque Techrot copies. Thwart its takeover by chasing down these phony-baloney On-lyne wannabees and be rewarded for doing so! Arthur Nightingale has kindly offered his guidance to you via transmissions to see that you are successful in eradicating the infection.

Technocyte Coda Prerequisites

Completed all main Quests up to and including The Hex Quest

You need access to the Höllvania missions in order to participate in the Technocyte Coda system.

No active Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos

Only 1 Adversary can be active at a time. If you have an active Adversary, you will not see Mixtapes in Höllvania missions that are the key to generating your Technocyte Coda. This however will not impact your squadmates ability to spawn their own if they do not have an active Adversary.

Ad

How To Get A Technocyte Coda

First and foremost its important to note that all stages on the path to clearing your Technocyte Coda (aside from the final showdown in Earth Proxima) will specifically occur on the following Höllvania missions and Bounties:

Exterminate (Rhu Manor & Mausoleum East)

Hell-Scrub (Old Konderuk and Mischta Rampart)

Legacyte Harvest (Köbinn West)

These missions will appear surrounded by green Techrot infection in the Pom-2 NavNow map screen. Technocyte Coda activity will never occur in the H-09 Efervon Tank Assassination, Solstice Square Defense and Faceoff (both Squad vs. Squad and Single Squad) missions to avoid disrupting mission objectives.

Here's a quick summary of how to get and defeat Technocyte Coda in Warframe.

Unlike Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos, the progenitor Warframe (the Warframe you have equipped at the time of Adversary generation) does not have an impact on your Technocyte Coda. With Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos, this would determine the Valence Bonus of the Kuva/Tenet weapon you earn from Vanquishing them. But with the Technocyte Coda system, Coda Weapons are not directly acquired from the Coda themselves, but rather from Eleanor for a new special currency called Live Heartcells, rewarded from Vanquishing Technocyte Codas. More on that in the Technocyte Coda Rewards section.

Ad

Technocyte Coda Debuff: The Coda Cyst!

Your Technocyte Coda will make sure you don’t forget that you are both in an endless chase! Unlike Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos that have Reward Tax, a Technocyte Cyst will appear on all your Warframes until your Coda is defeated.

This juicy green boil protruding from the neck will grow bigger with each Höllvania mission completed while you have a Technocyte Coda active. Only defeating them will Disinfect your Warframes and rid them of that atrocious fashion killer!

Ad

It is possible to have both a Helminth and a Technocyte Cyst at the same time. You can still drain the Helminth Cyst in the Helminth chair as usual to remove it, but the Technocyte Cyst will remain until you defeat your Technocyte Coda.

Malware Disinfection

The journey to defeating your Technocyte Coda involves Malware Disinfection and, like any smart web surfer, you start by finding the best Antivirus software you can find!

The goal is to bring your Technocyte Coda’s Malware Disinfection to 100%. This will prompt them to flee to Earth Proxima for their final performance and your final dance with them (more on that in the Technocyte Coda Concert section).

How to Increase Malware Disinfection:

Malware Disinfection increases by 5% after completing Exterminate, Hell-Scrub and Legacyte Harvest Höllvania missions/Bounties OR after injecting your Technocyte Coda with the correct Antivirus Mod during a Duet .

during a . You can increase the amount of Malware Disinfection earned from correctly injecting your Coda with the use of Potency Mods.

Ad

You can view your Malware Disinfection progress in the Technocyte Coda screen.

Antivirus Mods

Before taking on your Technocyte Coda in a Duet, you’ll first want to equip your Parazon with Antivirus Mods!

These are the 1999 equivalent of Requiem Mods for Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos. Except, instead of needing to stab your Adversary with the correct Requiem mods in the correct order, you only need 1 of the Antivirus Mods to be correct to increase Malware Disinfection. Meaning, regardless of where you have placed the correct Antivirus Mod in your Parazon you will gain Malware Disinfection upon injecting the Duet.

Unlike Kuva Liches/Sisters of Parvos, failing to have the correct Antivirus Mod will not increase the strength of your Technocyte Coda. The only consequence for failing is not gaining Malware Disinfection.

Antivirus attempts are tracked in the Technocyte Coda screen, as well as in your Parazon upgrade screen to inform you of which of the Antivirus Mods has successfully increased Malware Disinfection and which have not. From there you can equip/unequip mods until you find the correct Antivirus Mod!

Ad

There are a total of 8 Antivirus Mods, each a brand of 1999 Antivirus software:

ByteRyte : Keeps your bytes tight and your bits fit

: Keeps your bytes tight and your bits fit Worm Away : Get rid of malware, spyware, wetware and worms

: Get rid of malware, spyware, wetware and worms Trojan Tracker: Eliminating sneaky viruses since 1989

Eliminating sneaky viruses since 1989 Keep-Clean: There’s no Clean like Keep-Clean

There’s no Clean like Keep-Clean Drive-Duster: Your digital virus buster

Your digital virus buster Soft Safe: Keeping software safe by ALWAYS WATCHING

Keeping software safe by ALWAYS WATCHING Anti-V : Digital extremists stand no chance when you have Anti-V on your side

: Digital extremists stand no chance when you have Anti-V on your side Computer Cop: Stopping cyber-crime in its tracks

Potency Mods

These are used to, you guessed it, increase the Potency of the Malware Disinfection injected into your Technocyte Coda when the correct Antivirus Mod is equipped. They are completely optional and are not required to successfully defeat your Technocyte Coda, but they sure will make the process faster! They also each come with a special secondary effect.

There are a total of 5 Potency Mods:

Immuno Shield : Gain 15% Disinfection and gain 5000 Affinity

: Gain 15% Disinfection and gain 5000 Affinity Instant Secure : Gain 15% Disinfection and gain 10,000 Höllars

: Gain 15% Disinfection and gain 10,000 Höllars Quick Correct: Gain 10% Disinfection and 10% chance to drop a Live Heartcell

Gain 10% Disinfection and 10% chance to drop a Live Heartcell Threat Blocker: Gain 10% Disinfection and 25% chance to drop a Potency Mod

Gain 10% Disinfection and 25% chance to drop a Potency Mod Turbo Protect: Gain 10% Disinfection and 25% chance to drop an Antivirus Mod

To get you started, we suggest equipping Antivirus Mods into all three of the Parazon slots for higher chance of finding the correct one in Duet encounters. Once you have found it, you can swap out the two incorrect Antivirus Mods for whichever Potency Mods you like!

Antivirus/Potency Mod Charges:

Each of the Antivirus and Potency Mods have three charges. Once all three charges have been consumed, the mod becomes corrupted and will no longer provide its listed effects.

Ad

Antivirus charges are only consumed once you have made the final injection to a Duet to bring Malware Disinfection to 100%.

Potency charges are consumed when the correct Antivirus Mod is injected.

Similar to Requiem Mods, 4 corrupted Antivirus OR Potency Mods can be transmuted into a single fully charged Antivirus OR Potency Mod.

How to Acquire Antivirus & Potency Mods:

Antivirus Mods:

A dedicated Antivirus Techrot Bounty has been added to the Höllvania Bounty Board that exclusively rewards Antivirus Mods.

Note: This Bounty is not led by a Hex member, and will therefore not provide any Chemistry gains.

Purchase the Coda Antivirus Mod Pack (contains one of each Antivirus Mod) from the in-game Market for Platinum. It will be available in the Market after you have completed The Hex Quest.

(contains one of each Antivirus Mod) from the in-game Market for Platinum. It will be available in the Market after you have completed The Hex Quest. Potency Mods:

Dropped from Techrot enemies in Höllvania missions.

Purchase the Coda Potency Mod Pack (contains one of each Potency Mod) from the in-game Market for Platinum. It will be available in the Market after you have completed The Hex Quest.

(contains one of each Potency Mod) from the in-game Market for Platinum. It will be available in the Market after you have completed The Hex Quest. You can get all the Antivirus Mods AND Potency Mods in the Complete Protection Antivirus Pack (contains one of each Potency and Antivirus Mod), available for Platinum in the in-game Market. It will be available in the Market after you have completed The Hex Quest.

Once you have equipped your Parazon with Antivirus and Potency Mods you’ll be ready to take on a Technocyte Coda Duet to gain Malware Disinfection progress.

Technocyte Coda Duet

Once you have procured your Technocyte Coda, Höllvania will be under threat of two of the band members (that are not the Frontman) spawning together to try to take you down — we call this a Duet!

The POM-2 NavNow map will mark which nodes a Duet could occur in with green Techrot infection. As a reminder, these missions will always be Exterminate, Hell-Scrub and Legacyte Harvest. They can also spawn in Bounties with those mission types. Duets only appear once per mission if they spawn and when they do it’ll be towards the end of the mission.

Ad

Duet Probability

Hovering over any of the infected nodes will show the probability of a Duet appearing.

This probability applies to all infected nodes and changes depending on the following conditions:

Upon freshly acquiring a Technocyte Coda, all eligible nodes have a 25% chance for a Duet to spawn.

Every successful mission where they fail to spawn, the chance across all infected nodes increases by another 25%.

The spawn chance resets back to 25% across all infected nodes after a Duet spawns, regardless of whether you fail or succeed with the Antivirus injection. It will also reset if you fail the mission that the Duet spawns in. If they do not spawn after 3 missions, the 4th mission will have a 100% guaranteed Duet appearance.

Mission 1 - 25%

Mission 2 - 50%

Mission 3 - 75%

Mission 4 - 100%

Once you have completed a mission, the node will clear of the Technocyte Coda infection (it will no longer be marked by green tendrils), meaning a Duet will not spawn there. Continue to clear the remaining infected nodes until a Duet spawns. Eligible nodes will all be re-infected if either a Duet spawns and you successfully inject them with the correct Antivirus OR you clear all of the remaining eligible nodes.

Ad

How to Fight Coda Duets

As you can expect with a boyband, each member has a special set of skills that make them stand out from each other (and so that you can choose your bias of course)! You’ll have to endure each member’s unique set of attacks and abilities when encountered in a Duet.

Be sure to take stock of their weaknesses, resistances and immunities in the Technocyte Coda screen in order to prepare your Loadout for Duets!

Once a Duet spawns, get ready for the dance off of your life! Damage the boyband members until you have independently drained both their health and downed each. Both members must be downed at the same time in order to stick ‘em with the Antivirus. You’ll have to be quick on your feet because once both have been taken down they won’t stay there forever and will recover after 30 seconds. Approach either one of the members once both downed and use the “Run Antivirus” context action to see if you have the correct Antivirus Mod equipped.

Ad

Upon running the Antivirus, the Duet will boogie on out of the mission and a popup will occur informing you whether or not you had the correct one equipped. As a reminder, you can track your Antivirus attempts from the Technocyte Coda screen to help guide you to make changes to your Parazon.

In addition to gaining Malware Disinfection for injecting the correct Antivirus, you will also be rewarded with a random Hex Treasure.

Ad

Unlike Kuva Liches/Sisters of Parvos, you will not gain Disinfection from your squad members injecting their Technocyte Coda in a Duet. You will however still receive the 5% for completing the mission or from injecting your own Duet.

Similar to other Adversaries, if both members in the Duet are downed three times without attempting to run the Antivirus, or all players are in bleedout or dead, they will leave the mission.

Ad

Elemental Vice (Valence Override)

Elemental Vice is a new permanent upgrade item for your Rank 40 Adversary Weapons (Kuva, Tenet, and Coda) that unlocks Valence Override which allows you to freely swap the damage type of a weapon’s Valance Bonus all the time any time!

Since the Coda Weapon rotation schedule is set up the same as Ergo Glast, we wanted to address the concerns about limited access to desired Valence Bonuses per rotation that we’ve seen with Ergo. So we’ve introduced the Elemental Vice to give players the freedom to swap their Valence Bonus Damage Type without having to wait for the rotation that may or may not have what they are looking for.

The Damage Types that you can swap to are the same ones that your Adversary Weapon’s can generate:

Impact

Electricity

Heat

Cold

Toxin

Magnetic

Radiation

Note: Only the Damage Type can be swapped, the buff percentage will remain the same. For example, if you have a weapon with a 48% Radiation Damage Valence Bonus and swap the damage type to Heat with Valence Override, the bonus will now be 48% Heat.

How to Acquire Elemental Vice:

For Standing at Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with The Hex Syndicate from Eleanor’s wares in the Höllvania Central Mall.

After completing The Hex Quest you can purchase from the in-game Market for Platinum.

How to Use Elemental Vice:

Go to your Arsenal and select the Adversary Weapon you’d wish to upgrade with an Elemental Vice

Reminder: Only Rank 40 Adversary Weapons are eligible to be upgraded with Elemental Vice

Go the that weapon’s upgrade screen Select the Actions button Select the new Valence Override option Hit Ok to install an Elemental Vice and unlock Valence Override for that weapon

If you don’t have an Elemental Vice, you will be given the option to purchase one for Platinum via this screen.

Ad

How to Use Valence Override:

Select the Actions button in your weapon’s Upgrade screen Select the Valence Override button. The icon will also show the current Elemental Damage Type selected Select the Damage Type you’d like to swap to.

Temporal Archimedea

Requirements

Completed The Hex Quest

Rank 5 (Pizza Party) with The Hex Syndicate

Difficulty Level

Like Deep Archimedea, Temporal Archimedea will feature the most challenging, ferocious foes the Scaldra and Techrot have to throw at you.

Temporal Archimedea: 350 - 375

Elite Temporal Archimedea: 475 - 500

Players will not have an opportunity to change Loadouts in between missions! In other words, the Loadout you bring is the one you’ll use through all three missions. Prep carefully!

How to Access & Begin

How to Access

Find Kaya Velasco, by the entrance of The Round Table just behind the concert stage in Höllvania Mall.

Just like Necraloid, she’ll serve as the starting point for choosing your modifiers and equipment.

Ad

An important note: Temporal Archimedea requires 2 Search Pulses to unlock — these are pulled from the same pool used by Netracells and Deep Archimedea! To ensure all Tenno can experience Temporal Archimedea on release, an extra 5 Search Pulses were added with the release of Techrot Encore, which expire with the weekly reset on Monday, March 24 @ 0:00 UTC. This means, however, that you can choose to run any variation of game mode sequence, such as Temporal Archimedea, Deep Archimedea, and one Netracell – or 1 Temporal Archimedea and 3 Netracells.

Once all your equipment is selected, Kaya will open a portal to the garage.

Due to Temporal Archimedea being in Höllvania, the 1999 Calendar Overrides apply to this game mode as well!

How to Begin

1. Interact with Kaya to pull up the Temporal Archimedea menu and redeem 2 of your Search Pulses

Here, unlock access to Temporal Archimedea, choose your Individual Parameters, inspect the necessary gear and choose your Peely Pix!

2. Select Individual Parameters

To increase your reward pool and alter the difficulty of Temporal Archimedea, players can enable Individual Parameters and equip any of the items listed in the Loadout Parameters at the top.

Doing so will increase the Research Points earned from completing missions, which can unlock different Reward Pools. For a better understanding of all the rewards Temporal Archimedea has in store for you, read up on the “Research Points & Rewards” section!

Ad

3. Select the “BEGIN RESEARCH” button

This’ll begin your venture into Temporal Archimedea as Kaya opens a portal to the garage. Good luck, Tenno...

Temporal Archimedea, and all the Loadout Parameters, Rewards, and Missions reset weekly on Mondays at 0:00 UTC.

Peely Pix

Introducing: Peely Pix! The best way to take your Temporal Archimedea attempts to the next level for the sweet, juicy rewards beckoning at the finish line.

Peely Pix are the new sticker rewards Tenno can earn from successfully completing Temporal Archimedea missions, providing unique synergetic game mode modifiers. Each sticker provides a specific buff, altering how you might approach an encounter, how you build your loadout, or anything else.

How do Peely Pix work?

Peely Pix are unique buffs you can attach to each individual Temporal Archimedea mission. Only one Peely Pix can be applied to a mission, so you can select three stickers for the three different Temporal Archimedea missions. Additionally, Peely Pix are individually applied, meaning your stickers affect you alone.

Stickers are not consumed on use, and can only be used once per Temporal Archimedea Loadout! So, you can use them forever, but you can’t apply the same sticker on all three missions - they all have to be different from one another!

Ad

Additionally, loaner weapons granted by Peely Pix have unique Mod setups per Peely Pix upgrade level.

Obtaining Peely Pix

Peely Pix are obtained from Peely Pax, offering 5 random stickers per pack! You can obtain Peely Paks from Temporal Archimedia rewards, and from Kaya’s wares.

Earning 15 Research Points in Temporal Archimedea (see: Research Points and Rewards) will grant the player a Peely Pak to open up.

Each Peely Pak contains 5 Peely Pix.

Each Peely Pak will contain a random set of Peely Pix, with protections in place to ensure each Peely Pix is different in every pack!

Receiving duplicates once a Peely Pix is Chromatic will instead net you an extra Pix Chip.

When you first activate Temporal Archimedea, you’ll receive one free Peely Pak to provide a few Peely Pix for your first run!

Pop open a Peely Pak to receive your goodies, presented in a style similar to Relic packs!

Ad

At 28 and 37 Research Points, players will earn “Pix Chips,” a currency redeemable with Kaya. You can use Pix Chips to purchase Peely Paks and any of the following rewards she’s got stashed away:

Peely Pak

Vosfor Cache

Arcane Hotshot

Arcane Universal Fallout

Arcane Escapist

Display - Peely Pix

From The Stars Somachord Tone

Each Peely Pix has three upgrade levels, which will upgrade every time you acquire a duplicate of a Peely Pix sticker. All Peely Pix start at Normal effectiveness (50%), but can be increased to Sparkly (75%) and then Chromatic (100%) with the more duplicate Peely Pix you earn.

Players will need 4 duplicate Peely Pix to upgrade from Normal to Sparkly, and 5 more to upgrade from Sparkly to Chromatic, totalling 10 Peely Pix to max out a sticker.

Each Peely Pak will not contain duplicate stickers and receiving extra Peely Pix on already-Chromatic stickers will instead net you an extra Pix Chip.

Upgrading Peely Pix

Each Peely Pix has three upgrade levels, which will upgrade every time you acquire a duplicate of a Peely Pix sticker. All Peely Pix start at Normal effectiveness (50%), but can be increased to Sparkly (75%) and then Chromatic (100%) with the more duplicate Peely Pix you earn.

Players will need 4 duplicate Peely Pix to upgrade from Normal to Sparkly, and 5 more to upgrade from Sparkly to Chromatic, totalling 10 Peely Pix to max out a sticker.

Each Peely Pak will not contain duplicate stickers and receiving extra Peely Pix on already-Chromatic stickers will instead net you an extra Pix Chip.

Acquirable Peely Pix:

The following Peely Pix values are at Chromatic (100%) effectiveness.

Slippery Customer: On the first time being downed, get teleported to safety and revived. Instantly regain 50% of Health and Shields, and become invulnerable for 9s.

On the first time being downed, get teleported to safety and revived. Instantly regain 50% of Health and Shields, and become invulnerable for 9s. Reverse-O: On Heavy Attack Hit: Transfer negative Status Effects onto enemies within a 10m.

On Heavy Attack Hit: Transfer negative Status Effects onto enemies within a 10m. Spinnin’ Around: Weakpoint kills generate 1 Null Star, to a maximum of 18. Null Stars reduce damage by 5%.

Weakpoint kills generate 1 Null Star, to a maximum of 18. Null Stars reduce damage by 5%. Super Scavenger: On Eximus Kill: 45% chance to drop an Elemental Ammo Pack.

On Eximus Kill: 45% chance to drop an Elemental Ammo Pack. Too Hot: Taking damage while your Warframe's Health is below 70% will create a molt clone once every 20s. If Minerva is assisting you, she will receive ""Regenerative Molt"" Augment and also create a clone for more cover.

Taking damage while your Warframe's Health is below 70% will create a molt clone once every 20s. If Minerva is assisting you, she will receive ""Regenerative Molt"" Augment and also create a clone for more cover. XL Frosty: Adds +30% Cold Damage to primary and secondary weapons. If Velimir is assisting, he receives the "Freeze Force" Augment.

Adds +30% Cold Damage to primary and secondary weapons. If Velimir is assisting, he receives the "Freeze Force" Augment. Breathless: Gain 100% resistance to Gas and Toxin for 30s. Collected Health Orbs add 10s.

Gain 100% resistance to Gas and Toxin for 30s. Collected Health Orbs add 10s. Fly, Fly!: Enemies have a 15% chance to drop grenades that can be thrown at Hell-Scrubbers to instantly clear contamination. Also deals heavy damage to Techrot.

Enemies have a 15% chance to drop grenades that can be thrown at Hell-Scrubbers to instantly clear contamination. Also deals heavy damage to Techrot. Catscratch Fever: Every 20s, an enemy within 30m is affected by Saryn's spores. If Minerva is assisting you, she receives "Revealing Spores" Augment.

Every 20s, an enemy within 30m is affected by Saryn's spores. If Minerva is assisting you, she receives "Revealing Spores" Augment. Crushing Chills: Using a Heavy Slam with 6x combo multiplier creates up to 3 Snow Globes on a 10s cooldown. If Velimir is assisting, both he and the created globes have the "Chilling Globe" Augment.

Using a Heavy Slam with 6x combo multiplier creates up to 3 Snow Globes on a 10s cooldown. If Velimir is assisting, both he and the created globes have the "Chilling Globe" Augment. Argon Combo #2: On Weakpoint kill: Chance to drop Health Orbs, Energy Orbs, Ammo, Pheroglands, or SporeX Charges increased by 20%.

On Weakpoint kill: Chance to drop Health Orbs, Energy Orbs, Ammo, Pheroglands, or SporeX Charges increased by 20%. Wakeup Call: A loaded Thermian RPG can be deployed from the Gear Wheel. 60s cooldown.

A loaded Thermian RPG can be deployed from the Gear Wheel. 60s cooldown. Burgerfest: Enemies have a 15% chance of dropping Argon Burger Boxes that can be picked up to heal nearby allies and defense targets by 10%.

Enemies have a 15% chance of dropping Argon Burger Boxes that can be picked up to heal nearby allies and defense targets by 10%. Walking on Air: Increase Aim Glide and Wall Latch duration +100%. Lowers Aim Glide gravity by 100%.

Increase Aim Glide and Wall Latch duration +100%. Lowers Aim Glide gravity by 100%. Resolutions: Equip a Purgator 1 with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission.

Equip a Purgator 1 with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission. Doktor’s Orders: Equip a EFV-8 Mars with +450% damage as a secondary weapon for the duration of the mission.

Equip a EFV-8 Mars with +450% damage as a secondary weapon for the duration of the mission. Through My Heart: Equip a EFV-5 Jupiter with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission.

Equip a EFV-5 Jupiter with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission. Only Knives: Equip a pair of Scaldra Dual Viciss with +450% damage as melee weapons for the duration of the mission.

Equip a pair of Scaldra Dual Viciss with +450% damage as melee weapons for the duration of the mission. Vintage Tech: Summon a Necramech. 60s cooldown.

Summon a Necramech. 60s cooldown. Panic Call: Minerva or Velimir will attempt to revive you if you are downed. 30s cooldown.

Minerva or Velimir will attempt to revive you if you are downed. 30s cooldown. Going Steady: Reduce Slowing, Stagger and Knockdown effects and occurrence chance by 100%.

Reduce Slowing, Stagger and Knockdown effects and occurrence chance by 100%. Hi-Score: A score tracker appears. Gain 20 points per kill,100 per Weakpoint Kill. Gain a bonus revive after 1000 points, 2500 points, 5000 points.

A score tracker appears. Gain 20 points per kill,100 per Weakpoint Kill. Gain a bonus revive after 1000 points, 2500 points, 5000 points. It Sees You: An Anti-Matter drop appears 25m away and give chase every 20s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip per round.

An Anti-Matter drop appears 25m away and give chase every 20s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip per round. Old Pizza: On Damaged: 6% chance to receive Toxin status effect. Cooldown: 5s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip on successful mission.

On Damaged: 6% chance to receive Toxin status effect. Cooldown: 5s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip on successful mission. Optimism: Slowly build stacks of Cold, adding a stack every 8/s. Freezing occurs at 10 stacks and lasts for 3s. Rolling or using Void Sling thaws 3 stacks. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip on successful mission.

Mission Restrictions & Additions

Empowered Enemies:

Enemies feature their Health and Shields increased by 100% with an additional 50% per Squad member, up to 300%.

Eximus galore! Expect to see more Eximus units.

Respawn Restrictions:

No Self Revive: Just like Deep Archimedea, self-reviving is disabled. Instead, a Tenno that dies in Temporal Archimedea must be revived with 5 Resurgence Tokens, similar to Arbitrations. When a player dies, enemies will begin to occasionally drop Resurgence Tokens. Players can pick up Resurgence Tokens, and once 5 total tokens (marked by 5 Resurgence Burdens in your buff bar), have been accumulated, a console will activate for a player to hack. Successful hacking of the terminal will revive the fallen player nearby.

Just like Deep Archimedea, self-reviving is disabled. Instead, a Tenno that dies in Temporal Archimedea must be revived with 5 Resurgence Tokens, similar to Arbitrations. When a player dies, enemies will begin to occasionally drop Resurgence Tokens. Players can pick up Resurgence Tokens, and once 5 total tokens (marked by 5 Resurgence Burdens in your buff bar), have been accumulated, a console will activate for a player to hack. Successful hacking of the terminal will revive the fallen player nearby. The console cannot be autohacked with a Cypher or the Auto Breach Parazon Mod.

Last Gasp Penalty: Activating Last Gasp Focus Ability reduces the timer by 2 seconds.

Activating Last Gasp Focus Ability reduces the timer by 2 seconds. Bleedout Shortens: Following each revive, your bleedout timer shortens, down to a 5-second minimum.

Following each revive, your bleedout timer shortens, down to a 5-second minimum. Mortis Strikes: If a Tenno is dead for over three minutes, they’ll receive a Mortis Strike. After 3 Mortis Strikes, that player won’t be able to earn anymore rewards.

If a Tenno is dead for over three minutes, they’ll receive a Mortis Strike. After 3 Mortis Strikes, that player won’t be able to earn anymore rewards. All mission rewards earned before receiving 3 Mortis Strikes will be retained, including mission completion rewards.

Ex: if you received your 3rd strike in Mission 3, you would still retain earned rewards from Mission 1 and 2.

The Mortis Strike timer only begins once a player’s bleed out timer expires and they have fully died.

The Mortis Strike timer accumulates while a player is dead, awaiting revival. The counter is cumulative and does not reset upon revives, so try to stay alive, Tenno!

Consumable Restrictions:

Cooldown Increase: Each Restore item has a 3-minute cooldown timer attached, regardless of Restore item size.

Protoframe Support:

Just like how The Hex join for Bounties, Velimir (the Frost Protoframe) and Minerva (the Saryn Protoframe) will join your Temporal Archimedea missions!

Mission 1: Velimir is present.

Mission 2: Minerva is present.

Mission 3: Both Velimir and Minerva are present.

Mission-Specific Mechanics:

Hell-Scrub:

Timer Reduction: An unusual Babau periodically appears. If killed, it drops a Scaldra device to use on a Hell-Scrubber, awarding no life support but reducing the mission timer.

Individual Parameters

Detriments for you, and you alone. Like Deep Archimedea, these parameters are debuffs hindering your Ability to overpower the game mode. Additionally, the new Personal Modifiers have also found their way into Deep Archimedea!

These individual parameters encompass your Warframe, Weapons and Personal Modifiers. Loadouts are not identical between Deep Archimedea and Temporal Archimedea.

Returning Personal Modifiers:

Gear Embargo: Gear cannot be used.

Gear cannot be used. Powerless : All Abilities are disabled until you kill 50 enemies.

: All Abilities are disabled until you kill 50 enemies. Secondary Wounds: Gain 1 Puncture Status Effect every time you take damage.

Gain 1 Puncture Status Effect every time you take damage. Lethargic Shields: Shield recharge delay increased 500%

Shield recharge delay increased 500% Ammo Deficit: Ammo restored by drops and gear is reduced 75%

Ammo restored by drops and gear is reduced 75% Abbreviated Abilities: Ability durations reduced by 50%.

Ability durations reduced by 50%. Transference Distortion: Transference into Operator and Drifter is blocked.

Transference into Operator and Drifter is blocked. Framecurse Syndrome : Activating an Ability inflicts 50 damage upon you.

: Activating an Ability inflicts 50 damage upon you. Knifestep Syndrome: Lose 2 Health when moving. Jumping pauses the effect.

Lose 2 Health when moving. Jumping pauses the effect. Energy Exhaustion: Lose 2 Energy per second for each enemy within 10 meters of you.

Lose 2 Energy per second for each enemy within 10 meters of you. Exposed: Your armor is reduced to 0.

Your armor is reduced to 0. Untreatable: Pickups do not heal, and Health Orbs cannot be picked up.

New Personal Modifiers:

Ability Overload: Using an Ability opens a Void Rift on top of you.

Using an Ability opens a Void Rift on top of you. Undersupplied: Max Ammo on all weapons is reduced by -75%.

Max Ammo on all weapons is reduced by -75%. Constricted : Max Energy is reduced by 75%.

: Max Energy is reduced by 75%. Hypersensitive: Duration of negative Status Effects is tripled

Duration of negative Status Effects is tripled Dull Blades: Melee weapon combo count chance is reduced by 50%.

Melee weapon combo count chance is reduced by 50%. Permanent Injury: Max health reduced each time health damage is taken

Max health reduced each time health damage is taken Dropped Guard: Warframe and ally Overguard gain reduced by 75%.

Mission Deviations

Exterminate Escalation

Cache Crash: Consequences of opening a Supply Cache are active from the start and will intensify if the Supply Cache is opened. Failure to open a Supply Cache doubles the kill count required to finish the mission.

Consequences of opening a Supply Cache are active from the start and will intensify if the Supply Cache is opened. Failure to open a Supply Cache doubles the kill count required to finish the mission. Sealed Armor: Enemies take 90% less damage from non-weak point hits.

Hellscrub

Hellscrub demands players survive for 10 minutes in the streets of 1999.

Hold Your Breath: The entire region deals Toxin damage over time, increasing the longer players remain, except in the vicinity of Hell-Scrubbers. Some enemies may drop filters that create additional, static temporary safe zones.

The entire region deals Toxin damage over time, increasing the longer players remain, except in the vicinity of Hell-Scrubbers. Some enemies may drop filters that create additional, static temporary safe zones. Pile-On: Techrot enemies attempt to melee attack Hell-Scrubbers, bursting on contact and increasing scrubber contamination by 25%.

Techrot enemies attempt to melee attack Hell-Scrubbers, bursting on contact and increasing scrubber contamination by 25%. Sporogenesis: Techrot Tumors appear near Hell-Scrubbers, increasing the rate of life support decay with each active tumor.

Techrot Tumors appear near Hell-Scrubbers, increasing the rate of life support decay with each active tumor. Timer Reduction: An unusual Babau periodically appears. If killed, it drops a Scaldra device which destroys a Hell-Scrubber, awarding no life support but reducing the mission timer.

Legacyte Harvest

Capture 3 Legacytes, Tenno. Just like how it can appear in variations of the Bounty, you’ll be unable to extract until all three Legacytes are caught and consumed.

Mitosis: Two Legacytes spawn each round and twice as many captures are needed for success.

Two Legacytes spawn each round and twice as many captures are needed for success. Growth Hormones: Legacytes are more powerful with each generation but take longer to escape.

Legacytes are more powerful with each generation but take longer to escape. Parallel Evolution: As the Legacyte evolves other enemies present also gain new abilities.

Ad

Assassination

Reinforcements: Reinforcements will arrive during the fight; first Scaldra, then Techrot.

Reinforcements will arrive during the fight; first Scaldra, then Techrot. Toxic Tank: The tank has a Toxin aura, leaves Toxin trails, and its attacks all deal Toxin damage.

The tank has a Toxin aura, leaves Toxin trails, and its attacks all deal Toxin damage. Thermian Plating: Only Thermian RPGs can damage the tank. Reinforcements that carry Thermian RPGs will arrive during the fight.

Defense

Players must defend Temple and their concert for 6 waves.

Noise Suppression: Drones fly above Flare, spraying them with Efervon gas.

Drones fly above Flare, spraying them with Efervon gas. Miasmite Mash: Enemies drop Miasmites on death that immediately rush Flare.

Enemies drop Miasmites on death that immediately rush Flare. Vamp Rock: Flare creates a field that disrupts player abilities while draining energy to boost Flare's health. Flare slowly loses health when no players are in range.

Risk Variables

Returning Risk Variables:

Hostile Regeneration: Enemy health slowly regenerates.

Enemy health slowly regenerates. Vampyric Liminus: Slow moving, immortal, Duviri Liminus drain health and energy from allies who get too close.

Slow moving, immortal, Duviri Liminus drain health and energy from allies who get too close. Bolstered Belligerents: All enemies have Overguard equal to 50% of their max health.

All enemies have Overguard equal to 50% of their max health. Fortified Foes: Guardian Eximus units may be encountered, including Guardian Eximus Necramechs.

Guardian Eximus units may be encountered, including Guardian Eximus Necramechs. Myopic Munitions: Enemies will only take damage if a player is within 15m of them.

Enemies will only take damage if a player is within 15m of them. Postmortal Surges : Slain enemies explode with Void energy.

: Slain enemies explode with Void energy. Bold Venture : Enemies move and attack 15% faster. They also take 15% more damage and deal 15% less damage.

: Enemies move and attack 15% faster. They also take 15% more damage and deal 15% less damage. Entanglement : Allies within 4m of slain enemies endure reduced Movement Speed and Parkour Velocity.

: Allies within 4m of slain enemies endure reduced Movement Speed and Parkour Velocity. Devil's Bargain: Allies within 4m of slain enemies gain +25% Fire Rate at the cost of -50% Ammo Efficiency.

New Risk Variables:

Balloonfest: Scaldra Harbinger balloons are more numerous, and attack and move more quickly.

Scaldra Harbinger balloons are more numerous, and attack and move more quickly. Artillery Beacons: When killed, Scaldra troops drop artillery beacons that summon bombardments.

When killed, Scaldra troops drop artillery beacons that summon bombardments. Corrupted Flesh: Techrot enemies are infused with Efervon and take damage over time. They explode when killed and leave behind deadly Efervon in their wake.

Techrot enemies are infused with Efervon and take damage over time. They explode when killed and leave behind deadly Efervon in their wake. Competition Streak: Random negative effects from Amir and Aoi's "Faceoff" mode will be applied throughout the mission.

Random negative effects from Amir and Aoi's "Faceoff" mode will be applied throughout the mission. Miasmite Swarm: Techrot Miasmites swarm out of the shadows throughout the mission.

Techrot Miasmites swarm out of the shadows throughout the mission. Dense Fog: Efervon gas blankets the level. Enemies may drop filters that can provide a temporary reprieve.

Efervon gas blankets the level. Enemies may drop filters that can provide a temporary reprieve. It’s Alive: Within the underground, hostile overgrowths will attack if players stop moving.

Within the underground, hostile overgrowths will attack if players stop moving. Techrot Speed Run: All enemies are replaced with Techrot and move much faster.

All enemies are replaced with Techrot and move much faster. Scaldra Speed Run: All enemies are replaced with Scaldra and move much faster.

All enemies are replaced with Scaldra and move much faster. Heavy Warfare: Enemies take 90% less damage from non-heavy weapons. Enemies will drop heavy ammo packs and heavy weapon recall time reduced to 5 sec.

Enemies take 90% less damage from non-heavy weapons. Enemies will drop heavy ammo packs and heavy weapon recall time reduced to 5 sec. Arcade Automata: Enemy guns launch large, slow moving orbs instead of their usual ordnance.

Enemy guns launch large, slow moving orbs instead of their usual ordnance. Beyond The Wall: Murmur enemies join ranks with Scaldra and the Techrot.

SEASONAL EXCLUSIVE RISK VARIABLES

Winter

Thick Ice: Arctic Eximus bubbles have 10x their normal durability.

Arctic Eximus bubbles have 10x their normal durability. Spring

Jade Spirits: Jade Wisps haunt the region. If approached, they chase down the player responsible and transform into Jade Light beams.

Jade Wisps haunt the region. If approached, they chase down the player responsible and transform into Jade Light beams. Summer

Excessive Explosives: All supply crates are replaced with explosive barrels.

All supply crates are replaced with explosive barrels. Autumn

Foggy Fall: A fog limits vision across the mission zone.

Elite Temporal Archimidea

Tempting time itself, Tenno?

Like Elite Deep Archimedea, Elite Temporal Archimedea rewards courageous Tenno to earn even greater rewards as they take on the game mode at its most brutal state: increased enemy levels and an additional Risk Variable per level.

How to unlock and enable Elite Temporal Archimedea:

First, complete Temporal Archimedea with 25 (or more) Research Points to unlock Elite Temporal Archimedea permanently. After that, you can toggle “Elite Temporal Archimedea” at the top centre of your screen.

Research Points & Rewards

Players can earn three rewards and a Peely Pak per Temporal Archimedea run. With Elite Temporal Archimedea, players can earn up to five rewards, 2 Pix Chip packs and 1 Peely Pak.

Ad

Just like Deep Archimedea, each Reward Pool only gives one reward upon completion each week, so the only way to increase your rewards is by increasing the Research Points. As a refresher, you can increase your earned Research Points by enabling additional Individual Parameters or Elite Archimedea (or by completing additional missions, if you were unable to make it through all 3 in your first go).

Research Points

Research Points dictate the number of Reward Pools the player can pull from, depending on the player's Individual Parameters and Loadout.

Research Points do not stack, meaning each run has an individualized set of Research Points. Run all the Individual Parameters and win? You’re good for the week. Take off a few Parameters and only earn up to 25 Research Points? You’ll have to return later and amp up your modifiers for further rewards.

Completing all 3 missions of a Temporal Archimedea awards 3 Research Points, 1 per mission.

Completing all 3 missions of an Elite Temporal Archimedea awards 10 additional Research Points, for a total of 13.

Elite Temporal Archimedea is unlocked after completing a Temporal Archimedea with at least 25 Research Points, which requires players to complete Temporal Archimedea with all Individual Parameters enabled.

Each Research Modifier adds an additional 1 Research Point per mission, for a maximum of 24 bonus Research Points earned by completing all 3 missions with every Individual Parameter enabled.

The maximum number of Research Points possible is 37 (13 from Elite Temporal Archimedea, 24 from Individual Parameters).

Ad

Reward Pool

As stated earlier, the maximum amount of points players can earn is 37 Research Points for unlocking rewards. For a closer look at the drop rate of each reward pool and item, please consult the official Warframe drop table!

2x Silver Rewards

The Silver Rewards share their Reward Pool with the Netracells pool, so receiving Silver Packs is equivalent to finishing two Netracell runs!

The Reward Pool for the Silver rewards is:

Arcane Escapist

Arcane Hot Shot

Arcane Universal Fallout

Elemental Vice

Omni Forma Blueprint

Crimson Archon Shard

Azure Archon Shard

Amber Archon Shard

Tauforged Crimson Archon Shard

Tauforged Azure Archon Shard

Tauforged Amber Archon Shard

Players will earn two Silver Reward pools at 5 and 10 Research Points! Therefore, the minimum to receive them is:

5 Research Points: Finish 3 Temporal Archimedea missions with 1 Individual Parameter on.

10 Research Points: Finish 3 Temporal Archimedea missions with 3 Individual Parameters or activate Elite Temporal Archimedea.

1x Peely Pix Pack

Completing up to 15 Research Points in your Temporal Archimedea run rewards a Peely Pix pack, granting you three Peely Pix stickers then and there!

15 Research Points: Completing a Temporal Archimedea run with at least 4 Individual Parameters

2x Gold Rewards

Gold rewards share the same pool as Silver rewards, but with an increased chance of earning the rarest rewards, now including Emerald, Topaz and Violet Archon Shards!

Arcane Escapist

Arcane Hot Shot

Arcane Universal Fallout

Elemental Vice

Omni Forma Blueprint

Crimson Archon Shard

Azure Archon Shard

Amber Archon Shard

Tauforged Crimson Archon Shard

Tauforged Azure Archon Shard

Tauforged Amber Archon Shard

Emerald Archon Shard

Topaz Archon Shard

Violet Archon Shard

Tauforged Emerald Archon Shard

Tauforged Topaz Archon Shard

Tauforged Violet Archon Shard

Gold rewards are available at 20 and 31 Research Points. The minimum, therefore, looks like:

20 Research Points: Complete Temporal Archimedea with at least 6 Individual Parameters or Elite Temporal Archimedea with 2 Individual Parameters.

31 Research Points: Complete Elite Temporal Archimedea with at least 6 Individual Parameters Active

2x Pix Chips Pack - Exclusive to Temporal Archimedea

At 28 and 37 Research Points, players can earn Pix Chip packs, granting 6 and 9 Pix Chips, respectively which players can turn into Peely Paks or other rewards in Kaya’s Wares.

28 Research Points: Complete Elite Temporal Archimedea with at least 5 Individual Parameters active.

37 Research Points: Complete Elite Temporal Archimedea with every single Individual Parameter active.

1x Diamond Rewards

Last, but certainly not least, Diamond rewards are earned when you achieve 34 Research Points!

34 Research Points: Complete Elite Temporal Archimedea with 7 Individual Parameters active. Good luck, Tenno!

Diamond Rewards are a guaranteed Tauforged Archon Shard or Arcane:

Arcane Escapist

Arcane Hot Shot

Arcane Universal Fallout

Omni Forma Blueprint

Tauforged Crimson Archon Shard

Tauforged Azure Archon Shard

Tauforged Amber Archon Shard

Tauforged Emerald Archon Shard

Tauforged Topaz Archon Shard

Tauforged Violet Archon Shard

New Arcade Game: Ollie's Crash Course

A new arcade machine has been installed at the Höllvania Central Mall! Unleash your Atomicycle through an epic, pinball themed race through space. Outsmart and outrace the mischievous Ollie, voiced by James Conlin!

How To Access Ollie’s Crash Course

Located in between Amir and Quincy’s stations are a colorful set of arcade bikes used to play Ollie’s Crash Course!

NEW WARFRAME AUGMENT MODS

New Augment Mods for Wisp, Qorvex, Koumei, and Gyre are available to acquire from the Faction Syndicates!

Stats below are all shown at max rank.

Cataclysmic Gate (Wisp Sol Gate)

Wisp and 2 spectral images cast a single blast of Sol Gate, leaving an area with 500 Heat Damage / Second with guaranteed Heat and Radiation Status Effects for 10 seconds.

Available in Cephalon Suda and New Loka’s Offerings.

Conductive Sphere (Gyre Arcsphere)

Projectiles that pass through Arcsphere have guaranteed Electricity Status Effect and +75% Electricity Damage.

Available in Arbiters of Hexis and The Perrin Sequence’s Offerings.

Fused Crucible (Qorvex Crucible Blast)

Becomes a channeled ability consuming 20 Energy/s that ramps up. While active Chyrinka Pillars trigger chain reactions and their duration is frozen. Mobility is greatly reduced.

Available in Cephalon Suda and Steel Meridian’s Offerings.

Omikuji Fortune (Koumei Omikuji)

Reduce Omikuji’s Cooldown by 4s when you kill an enemy with the weapon affected by Koumei’s Passive.

Available in Arbiters of Hexis and New Loka’s Offerings.

NEW WARFRAME ARCANES

Enhance your Arsenal with these new Warframe Arcanes!

Stats below are all shown at max rank.

Arcane Universal Fallout

Each Radiation Status Effect inflicted on enemies by Abilities gives at 6% chance to drop a Universal Orb on enemy death.

Arcane Hot Shot

Gain 6% weapon Critical Chance for 10s, when using abilities to inflict Heat Status effect on enemies. Maximum 50x stacks.

Arcane Escapist

On Mercy Kill: Gain a stack of Escapist, up to 9x. On taking fatal damage, consume 3 stacks to avoid death and become invulnerable for 12s.

How to Acquire New Arcanes:

Purchased from Kaya’s Wares with Pix Chips

Obtained from Temporal Archimedea Reward Pools

EXALTED WEAPON CHANGES & ASH RETOUCH

History lesson time! In Update 23 we introduced moddable Exalted weapons for six Warframes. Exalted Weapons are unique weapons summoned by a Warframe’s ability — giving them access to an additional separately moddable weapon in the Arsenal. Exalted Weapons benefit both from its own equipped Mods and the Mods on the Warframe itself!

In addition to Exalted Weapons, certain Warframes Abilities summoned weapons that did not have the Exalted treatment (i.e. be separately moddable in the Arsenal), but received bonuses from other moddable sources: your equipped Melee weapon! These are what we call “Pseudo-Exalted” weapons.

With these changes, we want to officially make “Pseudo-Exalted” weapons into Exalted Weapons! This ensures parity with how players interact with summoned weapons on Warframes. For fans of affected Warframes (Ash, Atlas, Khora, and Gara), your Arsenal may look a little different to accommodate these new Exalted Weapons, but our hope is to keep the end-result relatively unchanged on the battlefield.

Ad

Changes to Current Exalted Weapons:

Before we go over what is happening to “Pseudo-Exalted” weapons, Exalted Weapons as a whole are getting some changes — let’s dive into the three major adjustments shipping with Techrot Encore:

Arcane slots on Exalted Weapons. Exilus Mod Slot on Primary & Secondary Exalted weapons. Acolyte, Amalgam, and Melee Combo Counter Mods enabled for Exalted Weapons.

Arcane Slots on Exalted Weapons

Our first major change is the addition of Arcane slots to all Exalted weapons!

*While Garuda’s Talons are part of her passive ability, and therefore not an Exalted Weapon, we are adding an Arcane slot to them nonetheless!

“Pseudo-Exalted” could achieve the effects of certain Arcanes on Exalted weapons by equipping them on corresponding regular weapons. With the changes above, these interactions have been removed.

Specific Warframes that benefitted from these effects will be receiving a new Exalted Weapon, which is outlined in the “New Exalted Weapons” section below!

Ad

Exilus Mod Slot on Primary & Secondary Exalted Weapons

Additionally, we have introduced Exilus slots to all Primary and Secondary Exalted weapons. This now matches functionality with existing melee Exalted weapons.

Acolyte, Amalgam, and Melee Combo Counter Mods Enabled for Exalted Weapons

Next, we are re-enabling mods that were previously disabled for Exalted Weapons. This means Acolyte, Amalgam and Melee Combo Counter mods can now be equipped on all Exalted weapons:

Primary:

Amalgam Serration

Argon Scope (Galvanized Scope)

Bladed Rounds

Catalyzer Link

Secondary:

Amalgam Barrel Diffusion

Embedded Catalyzer

Hydraulic Crosshairs

Pressurized Magazine

Sharpened Bullets

Targeting Subsystem

Melee:

Amalgam Organ Shatter

Blood Rush

Body Count

Dispatch Overdrive

Gladiator Rush

Maiming Strike

Weeping Wounds

Note: If the Exalted weapon is unable to trigger the requirements for the mod, such as “when aiming”, “for Slide Attack” etc, you will not be able to equip that mod for that specific Exalted weapon. Example: Hydraulic Crosshairs on Mesa’s Regulators.

Other changes to Exalted Weapons include:

All Exalted Stances now grant Mod Capacity just like regular Stances. Additionally, we have applied the Zenurik Polarity to all Exalted Stances and their corresponding Melee Stance slots, providing a +10 capacity boost.

Removed the restriction preventing Set Mods equipped on Exalted weapons from contributing to or benefiting from Set Bonuses.

With this change, Set Bonuses are now calculated based on the Active Weapon . This means that if you have three Set Mods equipped on your Warframe, three on your Melee weapon, and none on your Exalted Melee, then you will only benefit from the three Set mods on your Warframe while your Exalted Melee weapon is active.

. This means that if you have three Set Mods equipped on your Warframe, three on your Melee weapon, and none on your Exalted Melee, then you will only benefit from the three Set mods on your Warframe while your Exalted Melee weapon is active. Removed the interaction that caused the Combo Counter to reset when using the Xoris, Tenet Livia, or Tenet Grigori alongside an Exalted weapon.

This interaction was added in Update 28.1.0 due to it being an overly dominant mechanic that offered infinite Combo on Exalted Weapons when used with Gladiator Mods. Now that Set Mods only apply to the current Active Weapon, this restriction is no longer needed.

Excalibur’s Exalted Blade and Baruuk’s Serene Storm abilities can now gain Melee Combo Counter and trigger Tennokai from their Exalted weapon’s wind/energy waves, instead of only from direct hits.

For balance reasons, Desert Wind’s Critical Chance has been reduced from 50% to 35% to accommodate the above buff. In testing, Serene Storm was overperforming when used with Blood Rush.

Tennokai will only count one hit per wave, regardless if multiple enemies were struck.

Fixed Baruuk’s Serene Storm wind waves not benefiting from Condition Overload.

Increased the projectile speed of Excalibur’s Exalted Blade energy waves.

Excalibur's Slash Dash now scales with Mods equipped on his Exalted Blade instead of Mods equipped on his regular melee weapon.

Excalibur's Heavy Attacks with Exalted Blade now release a cross-shaped projectile, dealing Heavy Attack Damage.

Also fixed Exalted Blade Heavy Attacks not applying Lifted status.

Removed the interaction of Razorflies scaling with Melee Mods equipped on Diwata. This interaction was never intended, alongside only a few mods working with it.

To balance this change, we’ve increased Razorflies flight speed, made them invulnerable, and added Damage Vulnerability to their attacks, reinforcing their Support role rather than their damage potential.

and added Damage Vulnerability to their attacks, reinforcing their Support role rather than their damage potential. We’ve also increased the flight speed of her Razorflies so they should be around 2x faster when chasing her foes.

Removed the ability to equip Tennokai and Finisher Mods on Diwata since it is unable to use either of those mechanics.

Since the Diwata has no usable Exilus Mods, we’ll be removing its Exilus Slot and refunding any used Exilus Adapters in a future hotfix.

Increased the Follow Through on Diwata from 70% to 100% to match other Exalted Melee Weapons

Enabled Harkonar Scope on Cyte-09’s Neutralizer.

New Exalted Weapons:

As mentioned above, we are adding new Exalted Weapons to the following Warframes:

Atlas

Gara

Khora

Ash (more details in the Ash Changes section!)

If you own a max rank version of any of these four Warframes when the update is released, a max rank version of the corresponding Exalted weapon will be added to your account.

With their new Exalted status, these weapons are now separately Moddable and will benefit from Mods that were unavailable to them previously (namely Condition Overload, Melee Elementalist, and Smite Faction Mods). These new Exalted weapons will receive the same treatment as the changes mentioned above, and should function like all other Exalted Weapons — with a few exceptions we’ll go over below.

Ad

Note: these new Exalted Weapons will not include an Exilus slot, as the relevant abilities can not perform Heavy Attacks,Tennokai, Parry or Block.

Atlas:

Atlas now wields a Moddable Exalted weapon — Landslide Fists.

Landslide Fists have a pre-installed Orokin Catalyst, along with two Madurai polarities.

Landslide Fists' Critical Chance has increased from 5% to 35% , and its Status Chance from 5% to 15%.

, and its Status Chance from Landslide retains its unique Combo Counter mechanic instead of using traditional Melee Combo — learn more about this in the Ability Combo Counter Changes section.

Increased the attack radius of Landslides three-punch Combo to 4m, 6m, 8m, this can also be enhanced with Melee mods like Reach.

The Boulder attack from Atlas’ Rumbled Augment now scales with mods equipped on Landslide Fists.

Updated Landslide’s description to clarify its effects. Now reads: “Bash enemies with an explosive sliding punch, repeat up to three times for a combo attack. Each hit in the three-punch combo increases the radius of the attack. Energy cost is reduced with each hit of Landslide. Install mods on the Landslide Fists to boost stats.”

Gara:

Gara has received an upgradeable Exalted weapon called Shattered Lash.

Shattered Lash has a pre-installed Orokin Catalyst, along with one Madurai and one Naramon polarity.

Shattered Lash now has a Critical Chance of 20%, a Critical Multiplier of 2x and a status chance of 30% , while its base damage was reduced from 800 to 400 damage. *

a Critical Multiplier of and a status chance of , while its base damage was reduced from * Increased Shattered Lash’s range from 10m to 12m, this can also be enhanced with Melee mods like Reach.

Increased its sweep radius from 0.75m to 1.75m to better target enemies when there is a small elevation difference between Gara and them. This range does not scale with Mods.

Unlike traditional Exalted Melee Weapons, Shattered Lash uses the same Combo Counter mechanic as Landslide. Learn more about this in the Ability Combo Counter Changes section below.

*These are balancing adjustments for added strength with new Combo changes. More about this in the Ability Combo Counter Changes section below.

Khora:

Khora’s new Exalted weapon is aptly named Whipclaw!

Whipclaw comes with a pre-installed Orokin Catalyst, along with one Madurai and one Vazarin polarity.

Whipclaw’s base damage has been reduced from from 300 to 150 damage .*

.* Whipclaws' attack radius can also be enhanced with Melee mods like Reach.

Unlike traditional Exalted Melee Weapons, Whipclaw uses the same Combo Counter mechanic as Landslide. Learn more about this in the Ability Combo Counter Changes section below.

*These are balancing adjustments for added strength with new Combo changes. More about this in the Ability Combo Counter Changes section below.

Ability Combo Counter Changes:

Since Blade Storm, Landslide, Shattered Lash, and Whipclaw are not channelled Exalted Melee Weapons, we have devised a new Ability Combo System specific to these weapons, based off of Altas’ existing Combo mechanic. Recasting their respective Abilities within 5 seconds of the previous cast will grant you 20 combo points which will increase the Combo Multiplier by 1x.

Ad

We’ve also increased the Ability Combo Counter cap from 4x to 12x to align with the Melee Combo Counter — meaning subsequent casts can be buffed up to 12x the damage! By increasing your Ability Combo Counter, your Exalted Weapon will receive increased Damage based on the Ability Combo Multiplier.

Ability Damage now scales 1:1 with this new Ability Combo Counter, instead of 0.25x the Melee Combo Multiplier with “Pseudo-exalted” weapons. As a result, we have reduced the base damage of Shatter Lash and Whipclaw to balance with the ability to scale higher with the new Combo system. These balance adjustments increase the overall damage output when combined with the new Combo changes.

Mods like Blood Rush, Weeping Wounds, and Body Count as well as Focus abilities like Naramon’s Power Spike now work with this new system.

Ash Changes:

We felt Ash needed a boost to compete with stronger choices. Below are changes that retain the core theme of Ash, but should help to bring him up to speed.

To start, there are no changes to Ash’s Passive ability.

Ability 1: Shuriken:

Base damage increased from 500 to 750.

The number of thrown projectiles increased from 2 to 5 Shurikens, which release in an arc in front of Ash, and home toward enemies.

which release in an arc in front of Ash, and home toward enemies. Enemies hit with Shuriken now contribute towards the Melee Combo Counter.

Ad

Ability 2: Smoke Screen:

Increased the base duration from 8s to 12s.

We’ve also increased the max base duration of the “Smoke Shadow” Augment from 8s to 12s.

Ability 3: Teleport:

The ‘Fatal Teleport’ Augment is now a part of Teleport, and automatically performs finisher on cast with a 200% finisher bonus.

The “Fatal Teleport: Augment has now changed to “Quickend Teleport”:

Executing a target with Teleport increases Parkour Velocity by 30% for 12s . The duration is doubled with a Mercy Kill.

. The duration is doubled with a Mercy Kill. Finisher kills performed by Ash will extend Smoke Screens duration. Mercy kills will reset Smoke Screen duration.

Ability 4: Blade Storm:

Blade Storm now scales off an Exalted Weapon called Shadow Clones.

It comes with a pre-installed Orokin Catalyst, along with two Madurai polarities.

Shadow Clones is considered a Dagger, allowing you to equip weapon-specific mods like Covert Lethality.

Shadow Clones has a Critical Chance of 5% , a Critical Multiplier of 1.2x and a Status Chance of 5%

, a Critical Multiplier of and a Status Chance of Before Blade Storm could neither crit nor apply statuses (outside of the forced slash proc), since finisher damage is already very strong, Blade Storm received a nominal increase for balance.

Shadow Clones base damage has been reduced from 2000 to 1500 Finisher damage .

. Shadow Clones has an Attack Speed of 1, increasing your Attack Speed increases your Shadow Clones attack animation

Additional Blade Storm changes include:

Ash can mark targets with an increased radius around the reticle.

Blade Storm now marks each target only once. Clones will no longer perform three Finisher attacks on enemies; instead, they will execute a single attack, allowing the ability to resolve faster.

As a result of the updated attack behavior, each attack will now grant 3 combo points — we also update the Rising Storm Augment to work with the new Ability Combo Counter system instead of the Melee Combo Counter.

If Ash joins Blade Storm through Teleport, you can now cancel it by jumping.

NEW PLAYER EXPERIENCE IMPROVEMENTS

Reworked the Earth, Venus and Mars Star Chart node paths to help players reach The Second Dream Quest faster!

Cetus, Earth is no longer required to travel through in order to reach the Mars Junction.

The path from Earth to Mercury through Venus has been reduced from 4 nodes to 3 nodes.

Kiliken and Aphrodite were moved off the main path while Fossa was added into the main path.

Fossa, Venus (Assassination) has been moved into the required path for the Mercury Junction.

The path from Earth to Deimos through Mars has been reduced from 6 nodes to 3 nodes.

Hellas, Spear, Martialias, and Kadesh are no longer in the path, while Augustus has been added to the path.

The following Quest changes have also been made with the above goal in mind!

Moved The Archwing Quest Junction requirement from Mars Junction to Saturn Junction.

Removed Ceres and Europa Junctions from the Natah Quest requirements.

Saya’s Vigil Quest has been changed from a Main Quest to a Side Quest since players no longer need to travel through Cetus to reach Mars Junction.

Removed the requirement of owning a Necramech in order to start The New War Quest. Now, players who do not have their own will be lent a Voidrig Necramech for the duration of the Quest.

Previously, players would need to divert their attention away from Quests in order to farm and craft a Necramech. So we removed this requirement as it was disruptive to main story questline progression. Players can still work towards their own Necramech before or after The New War Quest at their discretion.

Changed the stats of early Junction bosses to make them more difficult.

Earth to Mars Junction boss (Loki) has had its base health doubled.

Venus to Mercury Junction boss (Rhino) has had its armor increased, ranged damage increased, melee damage increased, and will be more accurate when firing.

Mars to Phobos Junction boss (Mag) now fires Kunai faster.

Mars to Ceres Junction boss (Trinity) base health has been increased.

Reduced Rhino’s crafting time from 72 hours to 24 hours.

Since Rhino is one of the first Warframes players can earn in the Star Chart, he is getting a similar treatment to Koumei — a reduced crafting time so that new players can familiarize themselves with the Foundry and enjoy their newly earned Warframe faster.

The Codex panel will now show an image of the next Quest available to the player.

If there are no Quests remaining, it will default to Leverian Prex Cards.

Added an on-hover tooltip for Capacity Sources in the Upgrade screen as a way to teach players about Capacity and ways to increase it.

Additionally, a pop-up will now appear when attempting to equip a Mod above the item’s capacity. Depending on their level of investment with said item, this pop-up will explain Aura Mod, Stance Mod, Orokin Catalysts/Reactors, Ranks and Forma as a means to get the most out of your item’s Mod Capacity.

Increased base Capacity on Unranked items from 0 to 15.

This ensures that early-game Tenno are able to Mod their equipment without having ranked it up yet.

Capacity earned from Mastery Rank is now distributed every 2 Mastery Ranks, and is added to the new base Capacity.

to the new base Capacity. Example: an MR 4 player will now have 17 Capacity on a Rank 0 item (15 from base Capacity, and +2 from Mastery Rank).

Added an icon in your Arsenal that directs players to new items, as a way of teaching players where to find their new gear.

Awakening Quest Changes:

When acquiring the Bo or Skana during Awakening, it will now come with a Stance Mod pre-installed. This will also apply when purchasing these weapons from the Market or claiming them from your Foundry.

Bo and MK1-Bo: Flailing Branch

Skana: Swooping Falcon

Players who already own the Bo, MK1-Bo, and Skana will receive the associated unranked Stance Mod in their inventories upon login after downloading Techrot Encore. This also applies to those who earned Affinity on those weapons and later sold them (regardless of whether they were Mastered or not).

Improved the lighting in the Awakening Quest.

Converted GI volume lighting and volumetric fog.

Remade the color palette and applied new color grading to the Quest and its cinematics.

Relit each level with GI volumes.

Relit all the cutscenes, and the Warframe and Quest dioramas for a seamless transition into the Awakening Quest.

Made several updates and fixes to the environment throughout the Awakening Quest (material improvements/PBR, added destructible plants, and more!)

Grineer Forest nodes now use the day/night Plains of Eidolon/Cetus cycle. In other words, when it is day in the Plains, it is now day in the Grineer Forest.

Previously, these nodes had their own day/night cycle, which would change every 4 hours. This caused confusion with the Plains also being on earth but having a different cycle, especially for new players playing through Quests like The Silver Grove, which requires you to access plants that only appear in the day/night.

Now, day in these nodes will last 100 minutes and night will last 50 minutes and rotate in line with the Plains of Eidolon.

Reworded the Time of Day indicator in the Star Chart for Plains of Eidolon to make it clearer if it’s Day or Night.

Now reads: “[Current Time of Day] Ends in [Time]”

This change also applies to the on-hover node description for the Cambion Drift and Orb Vallis.

Updated Railjack component crafting costs in The Rising Tide Quest to remove components that are not easily found on the main path through the Star Chart:

Railjack Cephalon Blueprint:

Removed Orokin Cell

Railjack Fuselage:

Removed Cubic Diodes

Railjack Propulsion Systems:

Removed Carbides

Railjack Port Nacelle:

Removed Carbides

Railjack Tail Section:

Removed Carbides

Removed Argon Crystal

Added 250 Cryotic

Railjack Engine Cowling:

Removed Cubic Diodes

Players will no longer be able to load into Junction missions until they’ve completed the full list of tasks to prevent confusion.

Ad

Faceoff Balance Changes

Come-backs are coming back, Tenno! We’re implementing a few balance changes to create a fairer, less defeating experience in Faceoff.

Boosts and Hindrances will now spawn more (or less) frequently depending on the state of the match. This is to help serve as both an escalation and catch-up mechanic.

The losing team, scaled by the difference between them and the winning team, will see more Boosts/Hindrances spawn near them.

By contrast, the winning team will see fewer pick-ups spawn near them.

Ad

New Boosts & Hindrances

Teleport Taxi: Teleports you and nearby squad members to the objective.

Teleports you and nearby squad members to the objective. Waypoint Overload: Sow confusion with 5 randomly placed objective markers for the opposing squad.

General Faceoff Changes & Fixes

Introducing: Xtra Cheese ! Xtra Cheese, periodically, will reward 2x Vosfor and 2x Conclave Standing in Faceoff: Squad VS. Squad!

! Xtra Cheese, periodically, will reward 2x Vosfor and 2x Conclave Standing in Faceoff: Squad VS. Squad! A timer in the NavNow screen will indicate when Xtra Cheese will activate and when it is active when hovering over the Squad VS. Squad node. An icon will also appear on the node itself to let you know its live!

The losing team is now awarded partial Conclave standing based on the percentage of the final objective being complete.

If a player leaves too many Squad VS Squad Matches, they’ll have to play against Squad VS AI to re-unlock VS Player again.

Bolstered Badguys gives 75% less Overguard to Techrot Babaus.

Ally Specters will activate Boosts and Hindrances on their own.

Specters will activate pick-ups on both a timer and at random.

This does not consume pick-ups available for the player.

Specters will avoid certain Boosts that could potentially be frustrating for the players.

Losing teams will see Specters more frequently activate pickups.

Improvements towards Host Migration issues.

Fixed the player’s UI vanishing when swapping from Player vs. Player to Player vs. AI.

Added a new prompt to signify if a player has bestowed a Boost or inflicted a Hindrance.

Added a new prompt to signify if a player’s Boosts or Hindrance slot is full.

Added a new prompt to indicate which player on your team has activated certain Boosts/Hindrances.

Added a new prompt to remind the player to bind the Boost/Hindrance activate button.UI improvements towards transmissions from Aoi or Amir and certain messages.

Made improvements to matchmaking to lower wait times.

ADDITIONS

Mod Quick Select Tool

A Quick Select tool has been added to the Mod Menu that allows players to mass select unranked Mods in their inventory based on the parameters set. In other words, your new favorite duplicate Mod cleanup tool!

How to use Quick Select:

Select the Quick Select button in the bottom right of the Mod Menu. Adjust the Quick Select settings to the desired parameters:Mod Rarity: Select the mod rarity of the mods you’d like to mass select: Common Uncommon or Below Rare or Below Keep Extra Unranked Copies: Fill in the field with the number of unranked copies you’d like to keep in your inventory that match the mod rarity perimeter you have set. Select Mods to Skip: Manually select the Mods (max of 10) you’d like to keep that match the mod rarity perimeter you have set. You can edit the list of selected mods as many times as needed by selecting the Edit Skip Mods button. Hit the Select X Mods button The total number of mods selected based on the above perimeters will be shown here. After doing so, you’ll be able to see which mods in your list have been selected and how many. From here you can decide what you’d like to do next with the mods, whether that’s selling them for Credits or Dissolving them for Endo. Type “Fusion” to confirm your Sell or Dissolve decision. This confirmation dialogue only appears if you are Selling/Dissolving Mods selected via the “Quick Select” screen.

Ad

There are protections enabled to prevent any mishaps with selecting Mods you’d really not want to accidentally part with. The Quick Select tool will never select Ranked, Legendary, and Riven Mods and it will always ensure that you have at least 1 copy of any given Mod in your inventory.

General Additions:

The Legendary 5 Mastery Rank Test is now available to those eligible! This test has a focus on hacking, but Ciphers are disabled. A true test of skill, the manual hack!

Techrot Encore adds 18 new tiles for the Höllvania tileset! From new areas nestled in the underground up to streets you’ve never been down before, there are plenty of new corners to explore.

Added 153 new Höllvania themed Dojo Decorations! These range from traffic cones, neon signs, bus stops and so much more to bring a little bit of Höllvania home.

The glass windows, Scaldra tubes and electrical towers shown on Devstream 184 will be coming in a future update. Apologies Tenno, but we hope you enjoy all of the decorations in this update!

Added a custom Saryn Molt effect for Gemini Skins.

The default subsummable Molt effect was not working great on the Gemini Skins, so we gave it a totally new look when used with them!

Added Cloaked Appearance options in the Accessibility settings. This modifies how yourself and Allies appear while cloaked. This does not affect enemy perception, or the appearance of cloaked foes.

You can choose from the following options:

Standard

Semi-Cloak

Glow-Cloak

Warframes with cloaking Abilities (ex: Ivara) originally had these options available as Auxiliary attachments, which have now been removed. Since players can receive Invisibility from a variety of sources, we’ve decoupled this setting from the individual Auxiliary attachments and moved this to Accessibility settings to ensure it applies to all sources of Cloaking — regardless of the Warframe used.

Added a tooltip for Dual Toxocyst, Lesion, and Violet Archon Shards indicating that the added element will combine with Mods.

Added a pop-up when gifting TennoGen items to a Cross Platform Save account to indicate that it can only be used on eligible Console or Mobile platforms.

If a player has a Cross Platform Save account usable on both PC and a Console/Mobile platform, they can be gifted TennoGen from Console players, but cannot use it on PC due to our TennoGen Cross Platform Save policy. This wasn’t clear when Gifting them a TennoGen item, so this pop-up should make this restriction clear before the Gifter moves forward with the purchase.

Also added a message at the bottom of the Gift Inbox Message to indicate possible platform restrictions, so that these restrictions are also clear to the recipient.

Below the item itself, the message now reads “Your TennoGen gift is now available while playing on Consoles or Mobile!”.

Added a coffee mug decoration on the desk of Mynki’s Tribute in the Höllvania Central Mall.

Many of the creations from our beloved Art Director, Michael “Mynki” Brennan, were fueled by a cup of coffee. Thank you for continuing to celebrate his legacy with us, and may your coffees always be warm.<3

Added a toggle to hide equipped Mods while trading with another player.

Added Scaldra and Techrot Kills to Player Profile Combat Stats.

Added Screenshot binding (F6) callout to the General Controls setting. The purpose of this is to communicate which binding is used to screenshot, so that in the case where a player attempts to bind F6 to something else a warning will popup telling them so. The screenshot binding cannot be changed due to a technical limitation – but we wanted to improve visibility at the least!

CHANGES

Top Changes

Atomicycle customizations will now appear in missions outside of Höllvania.

Previously, customizations were causing performance issues and for that reason only the default Atomicycle could be used in these missions. As we’ve resolved those issues, your custom Atomicycle will now appear when summoning it outside of Höllvania!

Random Squads will now be disbanded after missions, and only pre-made squads will remain intact after mission completion.

This’ll save those public matchmaking Tenno a couple of extra steps to leave a random squad before hopping into the next mission.

If you wish to continue with the players from public squads , you can always find them in your Recent Players list in the Friends screen. Reinvite them into your squad to continue lifting together without disbandment.

This does not apply to Sorties and Archon Hunts so that squads can remain together for all 3 missions.

Reduced the number of Defense waves in a Rotation from 5 to 3 across all Defense mission types.

This applies to everything, including Quest missions, Void Fissures, etc. with the exception of the following special 10 wave Defense missions which have been reduced to 6:

Grendel Chassis Locator (Icefields of Riddah node)

Faction Syndicate Defense missions

Baro Void-Signal (Void Raider node)

Nightmare Mode Defense missions

Archon Hunt Defense missions

Alerts

Increased enemy spawns and added Eximus units to defeat at the end of the mission.

Increased Riven Slot cap by 30 — it is now 180 for players below MR 30, and 210 for those MR 30 and above.

Aura Forma are now compatible for all Mod slots, instead of just Aura. We’ve renamed this Forma to be called Omni Forma to reflect this change.

to reflect this change. Installing an Omni Forma will apply a Universal Polarity to the selected Mod Slot, which will halve the capacity of any Mod equipped in it (excluding Umbra Polarities).

Enabled the ability to move the Polarity of the Aura Slot using the “Swap Polarities” action. This allows players who installed Aura Forma in this slot to make use of this Universal Polarity elsewhere, should they wish.

With Aura Forma being reworked to become Omni Forma, a significantly more useful item than its predecessor, we have rebalanced the 1999 Calendar reward pool as follows:

Changed reward to Omni Forma Blueprint.

Increased drop pool rarity from Common to Rare.

The Duviri Paradox and The Hex Quests are now replayable!

To replay, go to your Codex > Quest > The Duviri Paradox/The Hex > Select the “Replay Quest” button at the bottom of the screen.

Note for The Hex Quest: Replaying from the Codex will have you playing through to the first ending. To access the alternate ending, go to your Backroom and interact with Kalymos. Keep in mind that like the first time you played through The Hex Quest and the alternate ending, you will not be able to participate in other Warframe content until you complete it.

Whatever options you chose in the first playthrough of these Quests will remain intact during the replays.

The green hue of the mosaic material on Styanax Tonatiuh Helmet and Skin and Huitzilin Syandana can now be customized using the Emissive color channel.

Previously, this green hue would linger on the mosaic when changing the Primary color, which affected the accuracy of the selected color. Now, as you can see in the screenshot above, Emissive color will now override the green hue on the mosaic. The “after” screenshot also showcases the PBR and material updates we’ve made in this update to add more depth to materials across the game!

With this change you may have to revisit your Styanax fashion to adjust to your liking!

Converted many legacy assets/materials to use PBR and added roughness textures. These materials will now more realistically interact with lighting sources across the game. This also applies to skins, so you may want to adjust your fashion to your liking with these new improvements!

Reduced the duration of Overguard provided by Ancient Protectors from 20s to 15s. This Overguard will now also decay 3s after the Ancient has died, if the remaining duration is longer than 3s.

Also prevented all Ancients from receiving Overguard from Ancient Protectors (including the Ancient Protector themselves).

Enemies with innate Overguard can no longer receive Overguard from the Ancient Protector's ability.

Related fixes:

Fixed staggers and other animation-breaking states not preventing the Overguard ability from being cast.

Fixed Ancient Protectors being able to cast their Overguard ability while in Grendel's stomach.

Players will now parry enemy Status Effects when parrying an enemy Melee Attack.

This fixes Scaldra Flayers Gas Status Effect damaging players through Melee parries, turning a bug into a feature. Woo!

Updated Höllvania Bounty UI to indicate if/when Chemistry is available to earn with the Protoframe assigned to it. There are now two markers that will appear to better communicate Chem opportunities:

“Chemistry Available" - Indicating that you can earn Chemistry with the Protoframe by completing the Bounty.

“Chemistry resets in Xh Xm” - Indicating that you have reached your daily maximum of Chemistry earned and when it’ll be reset.

As a reminder, you can gain Chemistry once per day per Hex member via Bounties, resetting at 0:00 UTC daily.

Changed the Raksa Kubrow’s Protect mod to restore it and your Warframe’s shields by 30% of its maximum shields and add its shield regeneration rate to your Warframe for 3 seconds.

Previously, the mod’s description was inaccurate to its real effect. It claimed to restore 300 shields but was actually restoring 300 plus your Warframe’s current shields. So if you had 300/1000 shields, Raksa would restore 600 shields, for a total of 900/1000. In instances where your shields were close to max, the majority of the shield restore ended up being wasted once the cap was hit. So we made the above changes to be more useful and lean more into Raksa’s shield focus.

Improved enemy density in Netracells to keep spawn-rates high during the "Reduce Security Level" section.

Disabled Air Support charges in The Fragmented One and H-09 Apex’s Steel Path fights.

These missions are intended to really challenge players and their loadouts. Calling in aid via Air Support could trivialize these fights (e.g. Kahl Beacon from Skaut drawing all aggro onto Kahl).

The Protoframe you’re dating will now lounge in different areas of your Backroom instead of standing in the same corner on the upper floor.

Players must now complete the Bounty challenge in H-09 Efervon Tank Assassination Bounty before moving to the fight. This fixes a soft-lock issue occurring when a player triggered the fight before the squad had completed the Bounty, as well as players not being able to properly extract after the fight since the bounty conditions were not met.

A “Complete the Bounty to proceed” pop-up will now occur when approaching the arena to notify players that they need to finish the Bounty challenge to proceed.

Increased the distance and angle at which players can open Lockers. This should make opening them much easier!

Multiple Hell-Scrubbers can now be infected at one time in Hell-Scrubber missions.

The Venus Corpus Outpost tileset has received an updated Skybox!

This new Skybox features overall improved graphics and increased visual interest via the addition of Corpus architecture, dynamic landscape elements, and energy VFX.

We've also added multiple cloud layers and added a new sky that better fits the mood of this planet.

Enemies outside the ring around a purged Exolizer will now be absorbed by the Exolizer provided you kill them when you’re within the ring.

This was a change we applied to Netracells and a specific Cambion Drift Bounty, so we’re adding it here too for consistency.

Scaldra units can now use terminals in Scaldra Exterminate and Scaldra Hell-Scrub missions to summon a paratrooper squadron, including a guaranteed Eximus enemy that drops a Thermian RPG.Techrot Cache improvements:

Increased Techrot Cache and Biocode spawns in larger tiles in Höllvania missions (most notably Exterminate).

Improved spawning logic to prevent Techrot Caches from spawning in inaccessible locations.

Increase the Biocode’s SFX radius and reworked the sample to make it easier to find by listening for it.

Increased the Biocode’s pickup SFX volume to make it clear that you are holding one.

Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos will no longer spawn close to/on top of the Extraction area.

This is a change we implemented with Technocyte Coda that we applied to all other Adversaries because there was risk for accidental Extraction while fighting them, essentially forcibly removing players from being able to defeat them.

Improve the responsiveness of the Atomicycle’s drifting maneuvers.

Abilities that cloak Khora and your Companion will now also cloak Venari.

Khora’s Spikes Auxiliary attachment can now be color customized!

Captura Quality Of Life Changes

Techrot Encore brings a minor update to a few Captura features to provide convenience and accessibility! Our favorite picture-snapping niche is getting many much-desired tweaks between various UI, lighting, and save-setting options!

General Captura Changes:

Added the ability to save and load all your current Captura settings into one save file.

You can do this by opening the Captura menu with your given binding and scrolling towards the bottom and selecting “Save Current Settings.”

Scene lighting and lighting rotation on Advanced Cameras (under Advanced Camera Controls) now interpolate between each other while they’re playing out.

This means saved Advanced Cameras with different scene lighting sliders will properly fade and transition said lighting settings when moving between each other.

Added toggles to Show Players, Show Companions, and Show Weapons.

Gone are the days of needing to equip a Synthesis Scanner to remove your equipped weapons, or having to change loadouts to avoid your eager Kubrow from getting in your shot!

Moved the Lighting settings above the Text settings.

Fixed camera rotation not previewing properly when the snap function was enabled.

Ad

Captura UI Changes:

Players can hide all Captura Menus with their default “Close” binding, instead of individually closing each menu.

The Advance Time input now functions on all Captura screens.

The Game Speed function is now a slider, moving from 0x to 5x speed

Players can now disable Depth of Field, Grain, Bloom, and UI in Screenshots directly from the Captura menu, instead of having to go to the video settings menu. Any changed settings will revert once you leave Captura!

Added a Color Correction toggle to enable Captura filters.

Players can preview filters by hovering over them with their cursor/pointer when enabled!

Ad

Captura Text Changes:

Added a Text Glow toggle to allow the player to decouple text from Captura lighting environments.

Added three additional fonts to Captura text functionality:

Ailerons

Flareserif

Roboto

Re-designed Text controls for easier text manipulation

Pressing Reposition Text allows players to move and rotate text from the camera’s perspective instead of needing to keep clicking Reposition Text to move it.

Audio Options Changes

We have simplified the Audio Options to make them clearer for new players and have also added Advanced Options for players to have greater control over their audio experience.

You can now hover over any of the sound mixers and open their ADVANCED MIXER settings.

Dialog Volume Advanced Options:

Narrative Dialog Volume: Adjust the volume of transmission, vendor, ambient and cinematic character dialog.

Enemy Dialog Volume: Adjust the volume of enemy gameplay dialog.

Companion Dialog Volume: Adjust the volume of Companion and Railjack crew gameplay dialog.

Gemini Skin Dialog Volume: Adjust the volume of personal and ally Gemini Skin dialog.

We’ve also added subtitles to all Gemini Skin dialogues!

Nora Night Dialog Volume: Adjust the volume of Nora Night transmission dialog.

Ordis Dialog Volume: Adjust the volume of Ordis’ transmission dialog.

Sound Effects Volume Advanced Options:

Personal Weapons Volume: Adjust the volume of your weapon sound effects.

Personal Abilities Volume: Adjust the volume of your Warframe ability sound effects.

Personal Vehicles Volume: Adjust the Volume of your vehicle sound effects.

Enemy & Ally Combat Volume: Adjust the volume of enemy/ally weapon, ability and explosion sound effects.

Ambience Volume: Adjust the volume of ambient sound effects.

Music Volume Advanced Options:

Personal Mandachord Volume: Adjust the volume of your Mandachord music.

Ally Mandachord Volume: Adjust the volume of ally Mandachord music.

Personal Shawzin Volume: Adjust the volume of your Shawzin music.

Captura Music Volume: Adjust the volume of Captura background music.

Inventory Slot Capacity Changes

We have added a cap of 999 each on the number of inventory slots or finished items you can purchase from the Market.

A few of you are so good at collecting things that the Database hamsters are starting to express concern, and we've decided to take action sooner rather than later. There are limits on how much Data you can put in before it stops being based and instead starts spilling everywhere in the server room.

Ad

This is only a soft cap for your account, as you will still be able to exceed this by purchasing content like Prime Access and Supporter Packs, where the items specifically come with inventory slots to contain them. Items from Alerts, Quests, and Twitch/Steam Drop campaigns will also ignore the soft cap.

The new cap will apply to each of these categories separately:

Warframes

Weapons

Companions and their equipment

Vehicles

Necramechs

Operator Amps

Railjack components and armaments

Ad

This does not affect the already existing limit of 210 slots for Riven Mods, or the already existing limit of 33 slots for Crew Members.

We want to stress that only a few players are anywhere near this limit, and we believe the cap is high enough that there's still plenty of room to grow. This is simply a precaution to reduce the likelihood of player accounts getting so large that it creates problems like not being able to login or update your account anymore.

If you run into any issues related to the Slot Capacity, our Support Team is here to assist! Please create a ticket if you require help.

Misc. Changes

Active 1999 Calendar challenges will now popup at the start of Höllvania missions to remind players of the task.

Kahl-175 is now immune to Tau Status Effects during The New War Quest.

Beast Companions and targets Mind Controlled by Nyx will now ignore most invulnerable enemies and not attack them.

Players can now access Blink Pads and Hacking Consoles while on a K-Drive.

Increased the size of Titania’s flight capsule while in Razorwing to reduce the cases of her escaping the map.

You can now choose to either return to Orbiter or Cetus via the abort menu while playing Saya’s Visions missions.

Updated Featured Dojo icons in the Star Chart to indicate what place they won in the Dojo Showcase Contest (Bronze, Silver, or Gold).

Updated hand position of Warframe/Drifter/Operator when gesturing to a selected Planet in the Star Chart. This fixes issues with their wrists appearing contorted.

Also improved the animations while transitioning in and out of the Star Chart.

Made some improvements on sun reflections so that they look more realistic on rougher materials.

Improved the headlights on the Scaldra TI-92 so that they actually have light beams!

Made improvements to the Contact Shadow toggle to reduce artifacting issues.

Added a soft fade-in/out to the Arsenal UI popup in the POM-2 NavNow map screen.

Made some improvements to Amir’s eyelashes.

Players in post-Narmer Fortuna can trigger the “We All Lift Together” cinematic using this context action near Ruud Zuud.

Changed the Pom-2 Calendar “To Do List Completed” message during Autumn to be about New Years Eve: “Another year comes to a close”.

Updated the tooltip for Tau Damage to be more accurate, now reads: “Tau increases Status Chance of all subsequent attacks by up to 100% with multiple stacks.”

When Techrot Miasmites and Gallifex units die, their Heat damage will now burn nearby enemies.

Changed the Crimson Branch Dojo Room's description to say “Adversary” instead of “Kuva Lich”.

Improved the resolution of the Duviri Paradox Quest image in the Codex.

Made the following tweaks to the Grineer Ballista:

Improved their accuracy when firing and slightly increased their damage.

They no longer fire while moving.

Updated tooltip for Magnetic Status to communicate the bonus damage against Overguard.

Reduced the casting animation length of Volatile Parasite, Acidic Spittle and Endoparasitic Vector.

Removed the text "and mods" from the Elemental Sandstorm Augment Mod description.

This was misleading as the Augment only considered Damage Types, not other Modded values on your Melee weapon (like damage amount, critical chance, or attack speed).

Changed the Lith S16 Relic to Lith S17 from Saryn’s Prime Resurgence offerings.

Changed the Fusion confirmation popup to include the Endo and Credit cost to complete Fusion.

VFX Improvements & Changes

Updated Frost's Freeze VFX and textures to better indicate the ability's range.

Updated Frost’s Avalanche with improved textures, VFX on its shatter-explosion radius, and VFX timing on ability cast and shatter to better demonstrate the timing of Avalanche.

Updated the distortion VFX on the Corufell’s projectiles.

Improved lighting on Frost’s VFX particles.

Visually reduced the area VFX on Cyte-09’s Seek for other players in the squad to help prevent it from being distracting.

Added GI lighting on some of Yareli’s bubble VFX.

Updated the Techrot Babau’s Viral projectile ability VFX.

Updated the TV VFX emissions on the Techrot Obsolyte’s attacks.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

