What can we expect from the Rust console force wipe for August 2025

The Rust console force wipe for August 2025 is right around the corner. The latest update is scheduled for release on the last Thursday of the month, i.e., Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PST /2:00 p.m. EST /7:00 p.m. BST / 11:30 p.m. IST. The upcoming force wipe has a lot in store for the console community, and in this article, we will break down all the new changes and additions that will be coming with this update. Read below to know more. All expected changes coming with the Rust console force wipe for August 2025Here's a point-by-point breakdown of all the changes that you can expect with the upcoming Rust console force wipe for August 2025: Blueprint wipeWith every force wipe, the first notable change is the removal of all learnt blueprints from players' inventories across different servers. Each item blueprint that you might have researched and unlocked throughout the course of the previous month's wipe will cease to exist. As the latest update rolls in, you must restart your grind and get your hands on a lot of scrap to unlock and research these items again.Modular vehiclesModular vehicles have been in the public test branch for the Rust console for a while. The latest teasers from the official X page for the game indicate that these vehicles will soon make an appearance with the debut of the August update. With the launch of modular vehicles in the game, players will be able to unlock different vehicle parts, customize them to their needs and requirements, and use them in-game. We've already seen these vehicles in action on Rust PC, and with this update, even the console community can finally get their hands on these car modules. Handcuffs and Prisoner HoodAlongside the addition of modular vehicles with the Rust console force wipe for August 2025, players can also expect the introduction of handcuffs and the prisoner's hood. Once players are handcuffed, they can no longer use or hold any items. The inventories of handcuffed players can be directly looted without injuring or eliminating them. The prisoner's hood can be used to block a player's vision. This item can be paired with handcuffs to imprison players.That's all there is to know about the Rust console force wipe for August 2025.For more related news and guides, check out:Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and moreRust Minigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more