  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • What can we expect from the Rust console force wipe for August 2025

What can we expect from the Rust console force wipe for August 2025

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 28, 2025 05:28 GMT
Rust console force wipe for August 2025
Modular vehicles in Rust console (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust console force wipe for August 2025 is right around the corner. The latest update is scheduled for release on the last Thursday of the month, i.e., Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PST /2:00 p.m. EST /7:00 p.m. BST / 11:30 p.m. IST.

Ad

The upcoming force wipe has a lot in store for the console community, and in this article, we will break down all the new changes and additions that will be coming with this update. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming with the Rust console force wipe for August 2025

Here's a point-by-point breakdown of all the changes that you can expect with the upcoming Rust console force wipe for August 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Blueprint wipe

With every force wipe, the first notable change is the removal of all learnt blueprints from players' inventories across different servers. Each item blueprint that you might have researched and unlocked throughout the course of the previous month's wipe will cease to exist. As the latest update rolls in, you must restart your grind and get your hands on a lot of scrap to unlock and research these items again.

Ad

Modular vehicles

Ad

Modular vehicles have been in the public test branch for the Rust console for a while. The latest teasers from the official X page for the game indicate that these vehicles will soon make an appearance with the debut of the August update.

With the launch of modular vehicles in the game, players will be able to unlock different vehicle parts, customize them to their needs and requirements, and use them in-game. We've already seen these vehicles in action on Rust PC, and with this update, even the console community can finally get their hands on these car modules.

Ad

Handcuffs and Prisoner Hood

Ad

Alongside the addition of modular vehicles with the Rust console force wipe for August 2025, players can also expect the introduction of handcuffs and the prisoner's hood. Once players are handcuffed, they can no longer use or hold any items. The inventories of handcuffed players can be directly looted without injuring or eliminating them.

The prisoner's hood can be used to block a player's vision. This item can be paired with handcuffs to imprison players.

Ad

That's all there is to know about the Rust console force wipe for August 2025.

For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications