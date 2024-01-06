What to expect from Warframe in 2024: Gauss Prime, Warframe 1999, and the future

2023 was prolific for Warframe, being the 10th anniversary of the game. We saw two whole mainline updates with Duviri Paradox and Whispers in the Wall, punctuated by a massive list of quality-of-life improvements in Abyss of Dagath. As the old guard of Digital Extremes phases out into developing Soulframe, the new regime under Rebecca Ford has more than proven that they can take the game to new heights of success.

2024 will be an equally busy year for Digital Extremes since Whisper in the Wall was just a prelude to the game's next big cinematic arc. If the previous year was any indication, the developers have even more exciting things up their sleeve. Although they are yet to reveal a detailed content roadmap for this year, we can make a few educated guesses.

All Primed Warframes coming in 2024

Protea is one of the possible Primed frames coming later this year (Image via Digital Extremes)

From the final Devstream of 2023, there is one leftover piece of the puzzle yet to be released: Gauss Prime.

Gauss Prime will hit the Void Relics sometime this January, alongside the Prime variants for his signature set of weapons, Acceltra and Akarius. Given how much of a grind the Acceltra farm is, this may be the first taste of the automatic-trigger micro-missile launcher for many players.

Gauss will not be the only frame getting their Prime glow-up this year. Going by release order, other candidates include Protea, Xaku, and Lavos, all with their signature accessories. If Lavos, in particular, gets a Primed variant, we might also get our hands on Cedo Prime - a weapon with the potential to quickly take over the primer meta.

Warframe 1999: a return to the roots

The game's piece de resistance on this year's update roadmap is a blast to the past, both literally and figuratively. Touted as the next big step for the game, Warframe 1999 will move the story forward, hopefully addressing several long-standing questions about the origins of the game's lore.

The story beats of Warframe 1999 will surround the search for Albrecht Entrati, hidden away in the distant past, and Wally's ascendance into the next big bad, 'The Indifference.' Even if you don't care much about the lore, this update will pique your interest with the switch-up it promises on the gameplay front.

Along with a more muted pace in a comparatively low-tech setting, Warframe 1999 will likely feature 'vessels,' which are speculated to be prototypes for legacy frames such as Excalibur and Mag.

More importantly, the new gameplay features will likely include the long-awaited third type of Liches. These were previously assumed by fans to be Infested supersoldiers, but they might very well be Murmur aberrations or experimental Necramech units.

Warframe Android, crossplay, and more

The Android port is slated for a full release sometime next year (Image via Digital Extremes)

A successful closed beta period of the game's iOS port concluded in 2023. This year, Digital Extremes is eyeing an even bigger player base with Warframe Android. Player registration for a beta client is already ongoing, and if all goes well, the game is looking at a bright future in the mobile market.

If all that was not enough, Digital Extremes is also getting closer to opening the 'drip-gate' with full cross-play and cross-save. The developers tested the waters for the account merging feature with a test launch for cross-save before the 2023 holidays.

The drip-gate quickly evolved into a floodgate and crashed their servers after over 100,000 registrations, but the developers are now well-prepared to implement cross-save. 2024 will finally be the year when you can make progress on your PC account outdoors by popping into your Switch for a few quick Fissure runs.