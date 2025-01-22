What should you prioritize buying with Bento Tokens in Destiny 2?

Bento Tokens in Destiny 2 give access to some of the most powerful gear pieces and valuable materials. However, there is a limit to how many items one can purchase using these Tokens. There is also a time limit for getting these items. For these reasons, having a set goal is always important, as it helps players prioritize the items needed in exchange for the eight Bento Tokens that will be given during the game's latest mini-event.

This article lists the rewards you should purchase using the Bento Tokens. Note that everyone is free to use their Bento Tokens as they please. This article is meant for those who want the best value out of their hard-earned Tokens.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Best items to get using Bento Tokens in Destiny 2

Bento Tokens is the primary currency limited to the new mini-event that is taking place in the final two weeks of Destiny 2 Episode Revenant. Once the next episodic entry goes live, everything related to this event will be removed. Hence, you do not have much time to decide what items to get for specific scenarios. However, we are here to help.

Here is a list of items you can purchase with the Bento Tokens provided to you. Note that there can only be eight Tokens per account, making this resource very limited.

1) Adept weapons

Adept weapons for Bento Tokens in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Adept weapons from the rewards tab should be the first item you purchase using the Bento Tokens. There are three Adept weapons on sale, namely the Cataphract Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher, Igneous Hammer Solar Hand Cannon, and Horror's Least Arc Pulse Rifle. Each one can be bought for two Bento Tokens.

We recommend you prioritize the Cataphract GL3 above all else. This Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher comes with Envious Assassin and Bait and Switch, two of the most powerful perks for boss DPS. Bungie has already provided a Stasis god roll Grenade Launcher for the Stasis Surge activities. This gear piece will come in handy during Strand Surges.

Cataphract GL3 Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next, you can go for the Igneous Hammer for PvP fights, and Horror's Least for a solid Primary weapon in all activities. However, if you are not interested in either of those, perhaps the next items in line will strike you.

2) Spoils of Conquest and Exotic Cipher

Spoils of Conquest is one of the rarest currencies you can get only from the endgame Raids. However, there are multiple ways to get Spoils as a solo player by loading up checkpoints and looting chests. While this may sound easier for veterans, beginners will have a hard time understanding certain aspects of this. Spoils are also required to purchase some basic Raid Exotics to start a build.

Spoils of Conquest for sale in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

If you want to get a Legendary weapon from one of the final chests of a Raid or an Exotic from the Tower Kiosk, you can purchase the three 25x stacks of Spoils.

The next in line are Exotic Ciphers, which can also be challenging to get.

You can one Exotic Cipher in exchange for one Token. However, there isn't a limit to how much you can get. We recommend getting at least two Exotic Ciphers if you do not plan on getting the other materials in the shop.

Mementos are very subjective, as they are cosmetic items, and rely very much on a player. We do not recommend getting the Artifice armor pieces, or the upgrade materials, as they are pretty accessible in the game.

Hence, the items in terms of priority should be Cataphract Adept>Igneous Hammer and Horror's Least (ignore if already available)>Spoils of Conquest>Exotic Ciphers.

Readers are recommended to go through our complete Destiny 2 guide on Bento Tokens for a clearer picture of how the event works.

