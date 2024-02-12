Where is the Reincarnated Guy in Palworld?

The Reincarnated Guy in Palworld has often been found unexpectedly by many players. The game, despite its early-access state and apparent lack of polish, is a testament to the developers' love and dedication.

Palworld is filled with intriguing corners and hidden secrets, encouraging exploration at every turn. Among these secrets is a unique character that stands out from the rest: the Reincarnated Guy. This NPC adds mystery and charm, making the exploration through this world all the more rewarding in the game.

Here’s a detailed look into who the Reincarnated Guy is, where to find him, and why you should make an effort to meet him.

Who is the Reincarnated Guy in Palworld?

The Reincarnated Guy in the game (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Reincarnated Guy is a nod to the countless isekai anime and manga, where the protagonist is reborn into a new world with extraordinary abilities. Unlike these characters, who often become overpowered heroes, the Reincarnated Guy's special power is more humble yet equally intriguing—he can create pizza at will.

According to him, he was nearly killed by a truck and, in his final moments, wished for a slice of pizza. Miraculously, he woke up on the Palpagos Islands with this unique ability. This backstory not only adds a humorous twist to the isekai trope but also makes him a memorable character in the game's world.

Where to find the Reincarnated Guy in Palworld?

The Reincarnated Guy's coordinates in the game (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

To encounter this peculiar character, head to the Small Settlement and travel west beneath the bridge. The Reincarnated Guy enjoys his solitude on the rocky shore, lounging in the grass at the coordinates 33, -510. His presence as a level 50 Alpha Boss, akin to Alpha Boss Jetragon, makes him not only a fascinating character to interact with but also a formidable one should you choose to challenge him.

Upon meeting him, he will share his story and offer you a slice of his magically created pizza. However, be mindful that he will only share one slice per day, citing the effort it takes to conjure this delightful treat.

Apart from the allure of free pizza, speaking with the Reincarnated Guy enriches your understanding of Palworld's lore and its diverse inhabitants. His story is a unique Easter egg that provides a humorous break from the game's more serious elements.

How to craft Pizza in Palworld?

Pizza in the game (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Motivated by the unique skill of the Reincarnated Guy, you may suddenly find yourself hankering for pizza since you unlock the recipe for it. Crafting it requires two Milk, two Red Berries, one Flour, and two Tomatoes. Once prepared in an Electric Kitchen (unlocked at Level 41), this culinary delight temporarily enhances your Defense by +15%, offering a strategic edge during conflicts.

The Reincarnated Guy greatly depicts the developers' creativity and sense of humor. His unique backstory and the ability to create pizza on command serve as a delightful surprise for players and encourage exploration and interaction within the game's vast world.

Whether you're seeking a challenge, a laugh, or just a slice of pizza, finding the Reincarnated Guy is a journey worth taking in Palworld.

