Which Dungeon Exotic should you get from Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine?

Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine is allowing players to get one of three Dungeon Exotics from the three selected activities. The Exotics have gear from Spire of the Watcher, Ghosts of the Deep, and an Exotic Catalyst of a popular Rocket Launcher. Since players can pick only one, it is important to have a decent knowledge of what to pick, as all three Exotics can contribute differently to one's account.

This article guides you through the best Exotic to choose from Rite of the Nine. To obtain an Exotic, finish any Dungeon from the Eternity tab in a random difficulty, and then head to Emissary for the reward.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflects the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 Dungeon Exotic guide from Rite of the Nine

The three Exotics available for choosing include the Navigator Trace Rifle from Ghosts of the Deep, the Heirarchy of Needs Bow from Spire of the Watcher, and the Gjallarhorn Exotic Catalyst for the Rocket Launcher. We are going to split the recommendation based on a player's experience.

Gjallarhorn Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For newer players, having the Gjallarhorn Exotic Catalyst is more important than the other two gear pieces. The Gjallarhorn is the most-used Rocket Launcher in DPS phases for endgame bosses, making it a high-priority pick for anyone who doesn't have the weapon's Catalyst. The second priority falls on the Navigator Trace Rifle for its Strand element and synergy with Warlock's Cenotaph Helmet.

The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For veterans, we assume that many players might not have the Hierarchy of Needs or the Navigator, since both are based on RNG drops. Hence, go for the one you are missing out on. However, if you do not have both, prioritize the Navigator Trace Rifle for its synergy and usage in the endgame.

You might notice a lack of recommendations for the Exotic Bow in this article, the Hierarchy of Needs. However, this isn't to say that the weapon doesn't have a purpose in endgame activities.

If the choice is between a Strand Trace Rifle and a Solar Bow, going for the former would make more sense because of the following reasons:

Warlock's Exotic, the Cenotaph Mask, synergizes directly with Trace Rifles, allowing players to maintain an ammo economy in endgame activities.

A Strand Trace Rifle means the weapon can associate with the user's Strand Fragments.

The Navigator can grant Woven Mail to allies and Sever to enemies.

Running Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon for a Navigator drop is significantly more annoying than running Spire of the Watcher.

