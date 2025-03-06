WoW: All Sturdy Chest locations in The Waterworks Delve

WoW’s The Ringing Deeps are home to The Waterworks Delve, which also features a host of Sturdy Chests to unlock. Sometimes these Sturdy Chests are relatively easy to find, whereas others are much harder. Overall, The Waterworks can be a challenging Delve, due to the mechanics that force players to stay close to objects like air purifiers, to avoid taking constant damage. That may change based on the storyline you’re on though.

You can find a total of four Sturdy Chests in WoW’s The Waterworks Delve. Unlocking all of these will give you the The Waterworks Discoveries achievement and puts you closer to a greater meta achievement. If you’re stumped in this Delve, here’s what you need to know.

How to find all the Sturdy Chests in WoW’s The Waterworks Delve

WoW’s The Waterworks Delve is relatively straightforward, but you could still miss a few of the Sturdy Chests in this Delve. As you begin to grind the Season 2 Delve rewards, don’t miss out on this easy achievement. Below are the coordinates for all the main chests in this mini-dungeon:

/way 50.04 24.13

/way 44.52 38.31

/way 47.80 53.05

/way 49.78 79.49

The first Sturdy Chest pops up quite quickly (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sturdy Chest #1 in WoW’s The Waterworks Delve is found in the first room, right after starting the mini-dungeon. Look to the right wall and you’ll find it next to a wheelbarrow/cart. It’s really easy to spot this one. When you’re ready, move on to the next room, where you’ll find a bit of flowing water.

The only reason this one can be missable is because there's often a lot going on in this room (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is where you’ll find Sturdy Chest #2. Look to the west, and walk over to the waterfall. You’ll find the next treasure chest here, just in front of it, underwater. You won’t have to go swimming or anything, though.

Just look for the scaffolding and there's another reward! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sturdy Chest #3 can be found in the next hallway, but this one is easily missed. When you’re in the hallway, look to the east side of the room where it opens up just a little bit. The treasure chest is under the scaffolding you find here.

Defeat the boss, then head to this wall to grab an easy, but final chest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Before you claim Sturdy Chest #4 in WoW’s The Waterworks Delve, you need to defeat the boss first. This is just to make picking it up a little easier, nothing more. Head to the east side of the room, and you’ll see a large mound of rocky rumble. The chest is hidden behind that, near the mine cart tracks. Picking this one up, if you’ve found the others, will give you your achievement, and you can move on from this Delve.

