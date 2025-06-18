WoW: How to set up Rotation Assist (and is it worth it?)

WoW has added a brand-new feature to help teach the game, and that’s Rotation Assist. It’s aimed at helping players learn exactly how they’re supposed to play their class, since the game frankly doesn’t offer that information easily; or at all. Instead of using a third-party addon, which did already exist, players can now go into their settings to set this up in-game, based on Blizzard’s most recent design.

Added as a part of the updates for the 11.1.7 patch (Legacy of Arathor), players can now figure out exactly what they’re doing as a new or returning player. There are certainly more complex classes where this could be incredibly useful. Here’s everything you need to know about WoW’s Rotation Assist.

How to set up Rotation Assist in WoW

You can set up Rotation Assist in WoW by simply logging onto the Retail servers, and opening up the settings. You’ll find a new section, which ought to have “new” next to it in-game: Gameplay Enhancements. You might not be familiar with this, if you didn’t enter the settings to turn on Cooldown Manager.

Left: Where you'll find the option. Right: Look for the gold-bordered spells/abilities (Image via Blizzard Enteratinment)

However, there’s a very important catch to using Rotation Assist right now: It doesn’t work with outside addons. I tried using Bartender (my preferred addon for hotbars), and it wouldn’t trigger. Only when I disabled it, reapplied and re-setup my old hotbars did I see that telltale blue glow.

That’s how it works: You load all the appropriate abilities into your hotbars (marked with a gold border in your spellbook), and begin combat by attacking things. You’ll see abilities with a blue glow, which means you should use it next. It will only use specific abilities that are in your spell book and loaded into your hotbar, so keep that in mind.

Is it worth it to use Rotation Assist in WoW?

You'll lose some DPS using this, but it's a great teaching tool to understand the order of operations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The real question is “Is Rotation Assist worth using in WoW?” and if you’re a seasoned player that understands their class, the answer is obviously no. If you’re new to a class, returning to it after many months/years, then I can see value in it.

I imagine every DPS class will see some damage loss from using this. You’ll have to wait for something to glow to start using it, if you want to learn the proper rotation, and this takes time, and thus, slows down your damage.

I don’t recommend healers use it at all because you don’t really have a “rotation” per se’. It won’t teach you how to properly heal. Other than that, for beginning/returning players, I do see value in this system, and recommend at least giving it a shot.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

