WoW: How to start the Legacy of Arathor storyline

WoW patch 11.1.7 introduced a brand-new storyline, Legacy of Arathor. In a way, this is something new for World of Warcraft, or at least, something that hasn’t been done in quite a while. This is a new storyline and that’s not exciting, but this one will have branching viewpoints for both the Alliance and Horde, which should make for interesting storytelling.

This is a two-chapter storyline, and players can unlock some new cosmetics for completing it. Unlike some other storylines that have been in WoW in the past, Legacy of Arathor will not automatically pop-up when you login. Here’s how to pick it up and get started.

How to begin the Legacy of Arathor storyline in WoW

Once you’re level 100 as an Alliance or Horde player in WoW, you can pick up Legacy of Arathor in Dornogal. At this time, we aren’t 100% sure if you need to complete all of the current main storyline missions for World of Warcraft: The War Within, but it is likely, as it features the main storyline icon.

Head to Dornogal when you're ready to start Legacy of Arathor (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We will check back on this and update you as soon as we have an answer. When you’re ready, head to Dornogal (46.02, 49.54) and speak to Faerin Lothar to pick up the quest Trouble in the Highlands. Accept it, and you’ll be ready to get started.

Just take the portal nearby, and you’ll be whisked away to the Arathi Highlands. This is so much faster than flying there on your mount. In my case, I showed up in the Arathi Highlands, and had to follow Faerlin to get going. After watching the cutscene and heading forward a ways, you’ll complete this quest, and take on two more: Torches and Tar, and Finding Family.

Now you’re officially on the Legacy of Arathor storyline in WoW, specifically the Rise of the Red Dawn chapter. It will be up to you to tackle the enemies and complete the appropriate objectives to finish off this story. We won’t spoil any of it here, but it's worth doing for long-time fans of the game, and the books.

After all, Legacy of Arathor is a continuation of the Heartlands story, which were audiobooks (short stories) from earlier in The War Within. You can find this on the World of Warcraft YouTube channel for free, narrated by Chris Metzen himself.

