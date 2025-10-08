WoW Legion Remix: How to get to the Infinite Bazaar

The Infinite Bazaar is home to WoW Legion Remix’s various vendors and systems. Unlike Pandaria Remix, which stuffed all the vendors into a corner of a town in the middle of nowhere, it’s a bit easier to get to the Infinite Bazaar. You’ll have to do a few quests first, but once you’ve got access, you can just come back anytime you’d like. If you’re trying to buy mounts or other cool cosmetics, this is the place where you get it done.
If you’re looking for the Infinite Bazaar, here’s everything you need to know about getting there in WoW Legion Remix. It won’t take you long to find it, but if you’re new to the Remix, and stumped, here’s what we know.
How to get access to the Infinite Bazaar in WoW Legion Remix
Simply logging into a WoW Legion Remix character isn’t enough to unlock the Infinite Bazaar, and there’s a good enough reason for that. When you arrive in Dalaran, as you normally do, the city is under siege by demons. You’re going to need to lend a hand, and break that siege first.
If it’s your first character, you’ll need to complete the following introductory quests in order to get access to the Infinite Bazaar in WoW Legion Remix. These quests will ultimately lead you right to the location in question:
- Time Crisis
- Mean Streets of Dalaran
- Seal and Protect
- Thrift
- Threadbare
- Infinite Bronze
- Something Borrowed
- As a Matter of Artifact
- Get Plenty of Exorcise
- Scavenger Hunting
- Obliterate, Then Iterate
- Not a Memento Too Soon
- Storm the Citadel
Completing these will unlock Eternal Gratitude, which takes you to the Infinite Bazaar, and will introduce you to all the important NPCs there. You can also set your Hearthstone to this location, by speaking to the NPC Nostwin.
If you want to return to the Infinite Bazaar in Dalaran, simply head to the Dalaran Merchant’s Bank (47.0, 70.30), and enter the golden portal you find outside. Weirdly, when you leave the Bazaar, it drops you somewhere else.
As an alt, you can choose to skip those introductory quests, and jump right into the action with your artifact weapon in hand. Just speak to Moratari and select “Haven’t we done this before?” to just skip all the tutorials.
