WoW Of Pacts and Patrons quest guide and walkthrough

"Of Pacts and Patrons" is a Severed Threads faction quest in WoW: The War Within where you will get to choose to make your first pact with one of the representatives of the Severed Threads. The War Within is among the newest expansions for World of Warcraft. It has introduced Warbands and many factions that you can interact with.

The Severed Threads are the fourth and last faction in WoW: The War Within. According to the lore, this faction is comprised of Nerubian dissidents who have joined forces to take a stand against Queen Ansurek in Azj-Kahet. By completing the Of Pacts and Patrons quest, you will get to make a pact with one of the representatives of the faction.

Guide for Of Pacts and Patrons quest in WoW: The War Within

Talk with the representatives to get the pact (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To start the quest and make a pact, talk with Y'tekhi and accept the "Of Pacts and Patrons" quest. Next, you will have to go and talk to each of the representatives of the Severed Threads. Start with Arak'nai’s Quartermaster, Bobbin, to learn the pact of the Weaver. You can find them on the lower level of The Weaver's Lair.

Trending

Read More: All Hallowfall Arathi Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you

Next, go to Vizier's quartermaster Tulumun to learn the pact of the Vizier. Lastly, go and talk to the General's quartermaster Anub'okki to learn the pact of the General. When you are done, go to Y'tekhi, the Quartermaster of the Severed Threads, to select your patron and make a pact.

The pacts last for a week (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each of the patrons has unique buffs and missions. When you enter a pact with them, your whole Warband will be assigned to that patron until the next weekly reset. Each of the patrons has their own reward trees that your Warband will need to progress through. To progress in the reward tree, you will need to earn a reputation.

Also Read: World of Warcraft: How to get the 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel

Once you make a pact with a patron, it will also unlock their respective Quartermaster from whom you can trade these rewards. To gain Pact reputation for your selected patron, you will have to complete quests across the Azj-Kahet zone. You can also kill rare spawns in Azj-Kahet to gain reputation for your pact if you run out of quests to complete.

Read more articles here

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback