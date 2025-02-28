WoW March Trading Post features Ruby Butterfly mount, and Monarch Butterfly armor transmogs, among other things

Ahead of the March Trading Post launch in WoW, Blizzard Entertainment revealed a few of the items you’ll be able to unlock with your Trader’s Tenders. This month’s theme appears to be focused on springtime, and butterflies.

If there’s anything I can say about the Trading Post system, it's that it’s been a great way to get out some amazing, free cosmetics, while also getting players to be more active in the world around them. I’d be interested to see if it’s actually done the second though.

If you’re curious about what sorts of items you’ll be able to pick up in the March Trading Post in WoW, we’re here to help. Whether or not they’re useful/desirable to you, that isn’t up to me. Here’s what you can expect this month.

WoW reveals March Butterfly-themed cosmetics for Trading Post — Butterfly mount, transmogs, and more

Blizzard revealed a few items for the upcoming March Trading Post, and almost all of it is butterfly themed. Unfortunately, we don’t know the prices, but I imagine they won’t be too different from the average prices we've seen for mounts and transmogs in previous months and years gone by.

I'm a big fan of the butterfly mount, to be honest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The biggest reveal is the Ruby Butterfly mount, which is a gorgeous, giant red and purple-hued butterfly. The only mount I can think of that comes close to a butterfly mount in-game is the Silky Shimmermoth, which is of course, just a moth. There were whispers of multiple Butterfly mounts in this patch, but this is the only one that has official confirmation.

In addition, there are some transmogs we’ve seen available — Wings of the Blood Monarch, Wings of the Pearlescent Monarch, and the Vigilante’s Deep Mask. The wings come in red/black/purple, or white/gold/purple, depending on which set you prefer. There’s also the blue vigilante’s mask, which covers the top half of a player’s face.

There are some sharp transmogs available too, if you're into wings and masks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is a cosmetic that I hope has several colors in the Trading Post. Since you can’t dye armor in WoW like you can in Final Fantasy 14, I’d love to see the March Trading Post give us a few color options, now or later. These items should be available at the beginning of March for all players on the retail servers.

