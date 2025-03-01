WoW Trading post March 2025 - The Best items to buy

WoW’s Trading Post has once again reset, and the March 2025 items will be on sale starting today! With a heavy monarch butterfly theme, this may or may not be a month where you’re interested in much of the content. We’ll highlight a few items that will potentially be worth your valuable Trader’s Tenders — but as always, this is an opinion, so your thoughts may or may not vary! That’s perfectly fine.
Hopefully, you farmed plenty of Trader’s Tenders back in February because there are quite a few items in the March 2025 Trading Post if you wanted everything it had to offer. Once the server reset hits on March 1, 2025, these items will be available, but what Trading Post items in WoW are the best and worth your currency?
Which items are the best in the March 2025 WoW Trading Post?
Recommended items
- Ruby Butterfly: 750 Tenders
- Pearlescent Butterfly: 750 Tenders
- Vigilante’s Deep Mask: 50 Tenders
- Shimmermist Free Runner: 325 Tenders
- Wings of the Pearlescent Monarch/Blood Monarch: 225 each
- Ensemble: Prowler’s Deep Headgear: 100 Tenders
As is tradition with Trading Posts in WoW, the March 2025 list is one you could not possibly complete with just the 1,000 total points you get this month — not unless you saved up for months prior. As someone who is fairly obsessed with mounts, that means the two mount options, Ruby Butterfly and Pearlescent Butterfly, are both pretty important in terms of the best items to pick up.
If you have to pick between the two, go with the aesthetic that fits you best — the Black/Red or the White/Gold. You’re going to see these two color themes throughout the WoW Trading Post in March 2025, so I recommend picking an aesthetic you aren’t going to be disappointed with.
I also really recommend Vigilante’s Deep Mask because I can’t think of any other masks off the top of my head with a similar look.
I also want to highlight the Shimmermist Free Runner, even if it is remarkably similar to the Shimmermist Runner. The difference is that it doesn’t have a saddle and only costs 325 Tenders. I can understand skipping this one in the WoW Trading Post, but it does ultimately go towards your mount achievements — which is why I’ll no doubt be buying it.
While I’m not really a big fan, I understand the appeal of Wings cosmetics, and there are two types this month: Blood Monarch and Pearlescent Monarch. At 225 a piece, they are a little steep, but if you are into this month's aesthetic, I’d pick one up. However, as far as cosmetics go, I always pick up items like Prowler’s Deep Headgear, because I think hooded cloaks are rad.
All rewards in the March 2025 WoW Trading post (and how much they cost)
Below is a list of all the items in the WoW Trading post for March 2025. If there’s something we missed, we’ll come back and update it accordingly once the shop is officially loaded into the game.
March 2025 items
- Ruby Butterfly: 700
- Pearlescent Butterfly: 700
- Ensemble: Ornaments of the Blood Monarch: 370
- Shimmermist Free Runner: 325
- Blood Monarch’s Polearm: 300
- Pearlescent Monarch’s Polearm: 300
- Blood Monarch’s Mace: 250
- Pearlescent Monarch’s Mace: 250
- Blood Monarch’s Longbow: 250
- Pearlescent Monarch’s Longbow: 250
- Warblades of the Monarch: 250
- Blood Monarch’s Sword: 250
- Pearlescent Monarch’s Sword: 250
- Wings of the Blood Monarch: 225
- Wings of the Pearlescent Monarch: 225
- Blood Monarch’s Wand: 200
- Pearlescent Monarch’s Wand: 200
- Ensemble: Prowler’s Deep Headgear: 100
- Prowler’s Deep Shoulder Cape: 75
- Long Deep War SKirt and Leg Wraps: 50
- Short Deep War SKirt and Leg Wraps: 50
- Vigilante’s Deep Mask: 50
- Sapphire Scale Treads: 40
- Long Deep War Skirt: 40
- Ruby Scale Treads: 40
- Banded Deep War Wraps: 20
- Banded Deep War Slippers: 40
Returning items
- Ensemble: Twilight Witch’s Attire: 750
- Reins of the Twilight Sky Prowler: 750
- Lovely Gothic Longbow: 300
- Twilight Witch’s Gothic Stave: 250
- Twilight Witch’s Gothic Scepter: 200
- Delicate Jade Parasol: 200
