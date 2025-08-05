WoW War Within 11.2: 5 best Mains and Alts

WoW The War Within’s patch 11.2 drops later this morning, and with that in mind, which Mains and Alts should you consider playing during the end of this expansion? The most important thing to keep in mind is that you should play what you enjoy above all else. There are some classes that feel like they’re going to be stronger than others, though, so that’s what I’m looking at today.

I’ve paired up classes for Mains/Alts based on their overall strength and usefulness, to give you as the player some flexibility to cover a few different roles while also being powerful. There’s so much to be excited about as far as this update goes, but here are some picks for class combos to consider playing.

Which mains and alts should you consider for WoW War Within patch 11.2?

WoW The War Within 11.2 is going to bring quite a bit of balance shakeup to the game, and with that, there are a few solid combos for Mains and Alts I think should be considered. Not everyone wants to play 10-13 characters each expansion, even if it makes certain grinds a little bit easier in-game. However, after looking over some PTR data, I think these combos could work well:

Paladin/Priest

Demon Hunter/Mage

Monk/Warlock

Warrior/Priest

Evoker/Monk

You really can't get better than Shadow Priest right now (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As it pertains to Paladin/Priest in WoW The War Within’s 11.2 Mains and Alts, I’m mostly looking at Paladin as a Tank, instead of Retribution/Holy. They’re both decent, but they aren’t as strong as Shadow Priest looks to be right now.

That way you have a solid melee DPS, an incredible ranged DPS, as well as a trio of healing options (though I’d probably avoid Discipline, out of those three). When it comes to tanking, few specs have as amazing a suite of tools as a Protection Paladin does, making it ideal for multiplayer content.

Demon Hunter/Mage also feels like it could be a fun pair of classes to play. I was, and still am convinced Demon Hunter is going to get a new spec at some point in the future, but that’s not what I base this on.

I have a good feeling about Vengeance Demon Hunter as a tank class, and then the raw power of Mages right now cannot be disputed. In particular, Arcane Mage promises to be one of the best builds to play in this update. Mages also bring decent utility (Arcane Brilliance), and it’s so much easier to get places compared to any other class (Teleport/Portal). All three builds of Mage right now feel decent to me, so I think you could certainly do worse.

Warlocks are another great pick for DPS, provided you like Demonology (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Monk/Warlock is another great pairing for Main/Alt combos in WoW patch 11.2. Windwalker Monk and Demonology Warlock both feel like solid DPS (Melee and Ranged), and Mistweaver Monk is probably the best healer in the game right now. Couple that with the decent tanking from Brewmaster Monk, and you have a nice collection of roles you can fulfill for your raids/Mythic+ content.

While I’m not really a Monk fan, I cannot argue the overall strength of Mistweaver. You can play it decently with a little knowledge, but having deep knowledge will really make you stand out. It’s got a high skill ceiling, but compared to the start of the expansion, they’ve come a long way.

Then we have Warrior/Priest as a great combo. While Fury is better than Arms Warrior I think, both are okay. Protection Warrior remains a very solid pick, and then you have the wildly powerful Shadow Priest, and the solid Holy Priest.

Evoker may be a class I don't play as much, but I recognize their usefulness in group-based content (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I don’t think either Fury or Arms are great in WoW, but they’re okay with some knowledge; that said, I do love Fury Warrior, as it’s fun to play at the very least. This combo at least gives you a reliable tank, decent healer, and amazing ranged DPS.

Evoker/Monk brings fantastic DPS with Devastation (less so with Augmentation), whether you need single-target, AOE, or just need to pop cooldowns and burst something into pieces. They also have Spatial Paradox for movement, as well as Time Spiral, to help your raid party reposition.

We’ve already talked about Monk plenty, and it’s a fantastic class, even if it’s not for me personally. Ultimately, you should play what you prefer to play, but I think these are decent main/alt combos in WoW, that will give you a spread of roles to play.

