Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall Raid second encounter guide - The Menace Above

Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall Raid challenges every Guardian with complicated mechanics that require multiple players to complete. Those familiar with Destiny Raids and in search of a challenge can attempt to complete this Raid in the first week, as the activity has added difficulty with stronger enemies. There are three encounters in the Monolith's Fall, each being a separate activity with rewards.

This article lists the basics of the second encounter in Monolith's Fall, called The Menace Above.

The Menace Above encounter mechanic in Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall

Upon entering the second encounter, you will see a big screen with a Fallen symbol. Four smaller screens accompany the big screen. Memorize the symbol on the big screen, as the usual pattern of these symbols includes an outer layer shape, with another symbol in the inner layer.

Next, your task is to create that symbol from the smaller screen, as they will have the outer and the inner layers separately. Keep this mechanic in mind, as it will persist throughout the encounter.

Symbols on the screen in Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall (Image via NetEase)

After putting in the correct symbols, two fuses will spawn. These fuses can create a dome shield when carried, allowing all players to pass through electric barriers unharmed. This mechanic is also present throughout the encounter. Hence, if you see a fuse like this, know that its function is to provide a shield and help protect your allies from electric barriers.

Carrying a shield dome fuse (Image via NetEase)

Here is the overview of the mechanics:

Start the encounter by depositing the two fuses in the circular room.

Clear mobs, and two teleporters will spawn on two sides. One player can teleport on both sides, leaving four players outside.

Inside the room, a player must defeat a Servitor, look at the big screen, and form a symbol using the small screens. This goes for two players in the two inside rooms.

Once the symbols are created within the inside rooms, four players on the outside will now create two more symbols on two sides.

After all four symbols have been created, four players from the outside will be teleported into the two inside rooms, forming two teams of three Lightbearers.

The task here is to defeat a Scorch Vandal and destroy the fuses in the pillars. Doing so will then spawn a shield fuse, allowing all players to pass through electric barriers. This applies to both rooms.

During this phase, your team will pass through a bridge with 'Overseer' eyes. Typically, there will be one carrier of the shield and two other players. The task for the two players who aren't carriers is to destroy the Overseers.

After crossing the bridge, the players will then end up in a yellow room with a Shank and Scorch Vandals. Defeat the Shank, then the Vandals, and take the Canon.

Use the Canon to destroy fuses, get the shield dome fuse, and pass through the barrier onto a large teleporter.

This teleporter will then send all players to the circular room at the start. Deposit the shield fuse to start another instance of the encounter, and repeat the process one last time.

The inside room in Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall (Image via NetEase)

Rewards include a random Mythic weapon, EXPs, Glimmer, Fish baits, and other materials.

