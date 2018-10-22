×
Alonso slams 'amateur' F1 rivals after latest crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    22 Oct 2018, 03:30 IST
FernandoAlonso - cropped
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso criticised his "amateur" Formula One rivals after he was forced to retire on the opening lap of the United States Grand Prix.

The two-time Formula One champion collided with Lance Stroll in Austin, leaving Alonso - who will leave the series at the end of the season - unable to continue in the race.

Alonso told McLaren over the team radio at the time that the other drivers are "impossible to race with" and he was still frustrated afterwards as he reflected on a difficult outing.

The Spaniard, who also races in the World Endurance Championship, suggested that the standard of drivers in F1 is lagging behind.

"I'm not upset. I'm disappointed because I'm nine days here in the US to do a race and I do 600 metres of the race and they push you off," he said.

"That's the way it is, but it's more a problem for the FIA if they keep allowing this type of driving. I drive in another series with amateur drivers, theoretically, and there has never been a problem.

"There are more amateurs here than in the other series. Maybe when there's a big crash, they will do something.

"Until then, we'll try to have fun in other categories where we race against 34 cars, against amateur people, against 60-year-old men and nothing ever happens.

"Here we need bumpers, like the rental go-karts, so we can all crash into each other."

Asked directly if F1 stood up against WEC, Alonso replied: "No, the level is lower."

Alonso has not yet confirmed his plans for next season, although he hinted at a return to the Indianapolis 500 earlier in the week in Texas.

Omnisport
NEWS
