Alonso to leave F1: Paddock reacts to Spaniard's exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    15 Aug 2018, 01:03 IST
Fernando Alonso - cropped
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso

A host of teams and drivers were quick to pay tribute to Fernando Alonso on Tuesday after the Spaniard confirmed he will leave Formula One at the end of the season.

Alonso, a world champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006, will leave McLaren and explore other opportunities following the 2018 campaign.

Widely regarded as one of the best drivers of his generation, Alonso will be a notable absentee from the F1 grid next year, although he has not ruled out a potential return in future.

We look at the best Twitter reaction to the news from around the paddock.

 

Writing in Spanish, Force India driver Sergio Perez tweeted: "What a pleasure to share these years the tracks with you! You're great Fer - all the success in your next stage of life."

Nico Hulkenberg also used Alonso's native tongue, writing: "I wish you all the best for the future!"

 

