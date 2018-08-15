Alonso to leave F1: Paddock reacts to Spaniard's exit

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso

A host of teams and drivers were quick to pay tribute to Fernando Alonso on Tuesday after the Spaniard confirmed he will leave Formula One at the end of the season.

Alonso, a world champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006, will leave McLaren and explore other opportunities following the 2018 campaign.

Widely regarded as one of the best drivers of his generation, Alonso will be a notable absentee from the F1 grid next year, although he has not ruled out a potential return in future.

We look at the best Twitter reaction to the news from around the paddock.

It’s not going to be the same without you in 2019, but what a great excuse to go through the archives! Thanks for the memories @alo_oficial 👊#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/UgsSjWOsr5 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 14, 2018

Congratulations @alo_oficial !! Be happy and enjoy your next challenge. for me you were one of the best driver in the planet!! Take care and God bless you. https://t.co/VscpRoN6y6 — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) August 14, 2018

Fernando, all the best for the future, it’s been a pleasure to team up with you! — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) August 14, 2018

It has been a privilege and an honour being your friend, your team mate and racing against you in @F1 @alo_oficial . I will miss you at the end of the season. https://t.co/rtn5cFnuHJ — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 14, 2018

Writing in Spanish, Force India driver Sergio Perez tweeted: "What a pleasure to share these years the tracks with you! You're great Fer - all the success in your next stage of life."

Que gusto compartir estos años las pistas contigo!! Eres grande Fer todo el éxito en tu próxima etapa de vida https://t.co/mbheHZfhcW — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 14, 2018

Nico Hulkenberg also used Alonso's native tongue, writing: "I wish you all the best for the future!"

Te deseo todo lo mejor para el futuro! https://t.co/OnOLZ7vACn — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) August 14, 2018