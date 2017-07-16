Are you going to win the championship? Owen Wilson sparks amusement in podium interview

Owen Wilson asked Lewis Hamilton: "Are you going to win the championship?" The winner of the British Grand Prix was hardly likely to say no.

by Omnisport News 16 Jul 2017, 20:19 IST

Owen Wilson at the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed the most routine race imaginable at Silverstone as he cruised to victory in the British Grand Prix and things remained easy for the Briton in an amusing podium interview with Hollywood star Owen Wilson.

After securing pole position for Sunday's race, Hamilton led from start to finish and now trails Sebastian Vettel by just a point at the halfway point of the season after the championship leader dropped to seventh courtesy of a dramatic late puncture.

Actor Wilson was the latest celebrity put forward to conduct post-race interview duties, as part of a promotional campaign for his latest film, 'Cars 3'.

However, it appears the American may not have the most in-depth knowledge of F1.

After Hamilton had hailed his Mercedes team for a "faultless" and "perfect" weekend, Wilson's second question to the victor was: "What's next? Are you going to win the championship?"

A laughing Hamilton replied: "That's the plan. Then I want to be in 'Cars 4'."

"Deal," replied Wilson, who quickly ceded interview duties to former F1 world champion Jenson Button.

A jubilant Hamilton had plenty of praise for the fans at Silverstone, having been criticised for his failure to attend an event at Trafalgar Square earlier this week.

"You guys, I'm coming over there to crowd surf, just so you know. Be ready for me," he added.