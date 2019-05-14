×
F1 News: Dutch Grand Prix back on F1 calendar from 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    14 May 2019, 15:56 IST

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

The Latest F1 News is that tehe Dutch Grand Prix will return to the Formula One calendar in 2020 after a 35-year absence.

The historic Zandvoort circuit has secured a three-year deal to stage the race, which will take place on the weekend of May 8-10 next year.

Max Verstappen featured prominently in a video tweeted by Formula One to announce the award of the race and FIA president Jean Todt suggested the popularity of Red Bull's Dutch star was a factor in the decision.

"It is a circuit with a long and impressive history of competition and is a great challenge for drivers," he said.

"And, with the popularity of Max Verstappen, I'm sure there will be a huge number of fans in attendance."

Zandvoort. We're coming.

The #DutchGP is back 

See you in 2020 #F1 pic.twitter.com/uUfauZ79Em
— Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2019
A beach resort 40 kilometres from Amsterdam, Zandvoort hosted the previous Dutch Grand Prix in 1985, which was won by Niki Lauda.

Jan Lammers, sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix, acknowledged redevelopment work will be required to bring the circuit into line with modern requirements.

"To meet the wishes of Formula One and the required standards of the FIA, the circuit and infrastructure will be modernised within a few areas, with the work completed well ahead of the race in 2020," he said.

"In addition, the municipality of Zandvoort has recently invested heavily to improve access to the municipality and the circuit."

The announcement follows the addition of a street race in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi for the 2020 calendar.

That would swell the number of races to 23, although Britain, Germany, Italy, Mexico and Spain are all out of contract at the end of this season.

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda

Tags:
Dutch Grand Prix F1 News

