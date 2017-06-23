Former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon banned from racing in Australia

Robby Gordon was banned for doing donuts in the streets of Darwin, Australia.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 22:34 IST

Robby Gordon

Don't ever do donuts in the streets of Darwin, Australia, because not even professional drivers can get away with that stunt. Robby Gordon is living proof of that.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the former NASCAR driver has been banned from racing in Australia after he did donuts on the streets of Darwin on Saturday night. The incident was caught on video and Gordon was fined $4,000 while also receiving a racing ban by the Confederation of Australian Motorsport (CAMS).

CAMS oversees all racing in Australia and is the governing body of the event Gordon was in Australia for over the weekend. Gordon was racing with Stadium Super Trucks, which has been touring the U.S. and throughout the world in recent weeks. Gordon formed the series. Gordon also was a NASCAR driver from 1997-2012 with some years off sprinkled in.

But after the Series' final event in Darwin this weekend, they may not be coming back for a while. At the least Gordon will not be racing with the Series after judge Richard Coats' ruling Monday.

"It’s one of the busiest streets in Darwin, I don’t believe the professional driving skills are an excuse,” he said. “I wish I could take away your professional license, but unfortunately I don’t have the power to do that. ... (I) would have considered sentencing Gordon to jail time for the stunt if he had been in trouble before.”

The Series will be making its way to China next for subsequent events.

In the meantime, Gordon will have to mull over what CAMS also said about him after the incident.

“It is unfortunate that such actions have taken place after an otherwise professional and well-organised event at Hidden Valley Raceway, and such behaviour is not reflective of the organising committee of that event or Supercars," CAMS said in a statement. “We are disappointed that this incident is not demonstrative of the requisite level of professionalism demanded by modern motorsport.”