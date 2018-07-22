F1 German GP: Hamilton "I manifested my dream" as he wins a thriller in Germany

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 29 // 22 Jul 2018, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his German GP win

Lewis Hamilton turned his dreams into reality at the German Grand Prix after profiting from Sebastian Vettel's mistake to win at Hockenheim, despite starting 14th.

A hydraulic problem hindered Hamilton's qualifying performance but 24 hours later his Mercedes worked superbly, helping him scythe through the field.

By the 15th lap, the Briton had already moved into fifth place and, after Vettel's shock exit in the latter stages, Hamilton went on to win for the 44th time in his career.

As well as taking the chequered flag, Hamilton also moves above Vettel in the drivers' standings, something he did not see coming after Saturday's mishap.

"It's obviously very difficult from that position and highly unlikely but you've always got to believe," he said.

"I just wanted to stay calm and collected. The team did a great job; I'm so grateful.

"I would never have thought it possible, but I kept pushing and kept believing and it happened. I really manifested my dream today."

Team boss Toto Wolff also revelled in Hamilton's win, the Mercedes chief executive pleased to see some good luck return to the Silver Arrows.

"It's motor racing. The race happens on Sunday and not on Saturday. All the bad luck we had came back to us in tremendous good luck," he told Sky Sports F1.

P14 P1 We did it! @LewisHamilton #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/5zhgT7eWJV

<script></script>