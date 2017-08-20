Kyle Busch wins Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Kyle Busch claimed victory in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race to seal a Bristol sweep.

by Omnisport News 20 Aug 2017, 08:40 IST

Kyle Busch completed a sweep of the weekend at Bristol, winning the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race on Saturday.

Erik Jones led 260 of the 500 laps of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, but the pole winner was overtaken by Busch with 72 laps remaining.

Busch held off Jones and others in the final stretch to secure his victory.

"That's awesome," Busch told NBC Sports. "It might not have been perfect, but this Camry was fast. I'm so proud of my team and Joe Gibbs Racing."

Busch won stage one after taking the lead from Kyle Larson on the final stage lap.

Once he had the lead again the final stretch, he manoeuvred enough to keep Jones, Denny Hamlin, stage two winner Matt Kenseth and brother Kurt behind him.

Larson finished ninth, behind Ryan Newman, Trevor Bayne and Kevin Harvick as Ryan Blaney rounded out the top 10.

Kyle Busch swept the weekend at Bristol, winning Wednesday's truck series race and Friday's XFinity Series race before capturing his sixth Cup Series win at Bristol.

It was the 40th career Cup Series win for Busch, who smiled in the face of boos from fans who do not believe Cup Series drivers should compete at the lower levels.

"Make the noise," he said. "Who cares?"