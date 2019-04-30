×
Monza extends Italian Grand Prix agreement until 2024

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    30 Apr 2019, 20:44 IST
Monza - cropped
Monza will host the Italian Grand Prix until 2024

Monza will continue to host the Italian Grand Prix after the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI) agreed a new four-year deal with Formula One.

No venue has held more races than Monza, which hosted its first Italian Grand Prix in 1922, though the previous deal with F1 owners Liberty Media was due to expire at the end of the season.

But the future of F1 in Italy has now been secured, with Monza set to be the circuit for the Italian Grand Prix until 2024, with the proposed new deal starting in 2020.

The next Italian Grand Prix will be the 70th addition of the race, and will take place on September 8.

ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani tweeted: "Reached a maximum agreement between ACI and F1 on the economic aspects of the contract until 2024. 

"We continue the negotiation with F1 to quickly reach the signing of the contract."

Contact Us