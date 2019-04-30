Monza extends Italian Grand Prix agreement until 2024

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 30 Apr 2019, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Monza will host the Italian Grand Prix until 2024

Monza will continue to host the Italian Grand Prix after the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI) agreed a new four-year deal with Formula One.

No venue has held more races than Monza, which hosted its first Italian Grand Prix in 1922, though the previous deal with F1 owners Liberty Media was due to expire at the end of the season.

But the future of F1 in Italy has now been secured, with Monza set to be the circuit for the Italian Grand Prix until 2024, with the proposed new deal starting in 2020.

The next Italian Grand Prix will be the 70th addition of the race, and will take place on September 8.

Raggiunta un'intesa di massima tra @ACI_Italia e @F1 sugli aspetti economici del contratto di collaborazione relativo al GP di #F1 a #Monza fino al 2024. Proseguiamo la negoziazione con @F1 per giungere, in tempi brevi, alla firma del contratto. #F1 #Formula1 #GPItalia pic.twitter.com/YVuctxDeEl — Presidente ACI (@PresidenteACI) April 30, 2019

ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani tweeted: "Reached a maximum agreement between ACI and F1 on the economic aspects of the contract until 2024.

"We continue the negotiation with F1 to quickly reach the signing of the contract."