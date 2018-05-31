NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Pocono 400
Kyle Busch will be looking for his second straight win in Pennsylvania.
There is no other track in NASCAR quite like Pocono Raceway. The 2.5-mile asphalt track in Pennsylvania has three turns with differing degrees of banking and long straightaways.
However, if Kyle Busch has proved anything in his illustrious NASCAR career it's he can win anywhere, and he will for his second straight win after taking home the checkered flag at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.
Busch also claimed victory at Pocono in July, so he not only carries momentum from this season into the race, but he has historical success at the track.
At the same time, Kevin Harvick will look to get back on the winning track after coming in last in Charlotte. His five wins (four in points races) lead NASCAR this season.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Pocono 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET
Friday, June 1
11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS2
1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS2
3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS2
4:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS2
Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Saturday, June 2
9:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (100 laps, 250 miles), FS1
Sunday, June 3
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 (160 laps, 400 miles), FS1
Streaming: FuboTV
NASCAR Cup Series points standings
The complete standings can be found below.
1. Kyle Busch, 25 playoff points
2. Joey Logano -67, 7 PP
3. Kevin Harvick -88, 24 PP
4. Brad Keselowski -136, 4 PP
5. Martin Truex Jr. -143, 7 PP
6. Kurt Busch -144, 2 PP
7. Denny Hamlin -144, 1 PP
8. Clint Bowyer -152, 5 PP
9. Kyle Larson -191, 0 PP
10. Aric Almirola -197
11. Ryan Blaney -198, 3 PP
12. Jimmie Johnson -246
13. Erik Jones -259
14. Alex Bowman -259
15. Chase Elliott -277
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -277
17. Paul Menard -310, 1 PP
18. Daniel Suarez -328
19. Austin Dillon -329, 5 PP
20. Jamie McMurray -342
21. Ryan Newman -343
22. William Byron -343
23. Darrell Wallace Jr. -345
24. AJ Allmendinger -359
25. David Ragan -370
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Pocono?
There are 39 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
Aric Almirola
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Custer
Cole Whitt
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Derrick Cope
Erik Jones
Gray Gaulding
Jamie McMurray
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
JJ Yeley
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Reed Sorenson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Ty Dillon
William Byron