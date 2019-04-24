NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
After a week off, NASCAR gets back to racing this week at a completely different track than the one it just left in Richmond.
Drivers will head to Talladega Superspeedway and the fierce unpredictability of the 2.66-mile restrictor plate track.
These races have been overcome with the conversations of boredom as single-file racing has been prevalent in recent years at Talladega and Daytona, so we'll see if that storyline changes this week.
But, beyond that, we won't let you forget that Kyle Busch is still on fire and Brad Keselowski has been more than good, as well.
But, it's restrictor-plate racing, so Denny Hamlin cannot be forgotten about, either. With two wins already this season he has a great chance to pick up another victory and make it two for two on similar tracks this season.
What time does the GEICO 500 start?
The GEICO 500 will take place Sunday, April 28. Live coverage begins on FOX at 2 p.m. ET.
What channel is the GEICO 500 on?
The GEICO 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
GEICO 500 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the GEICO 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, April 26
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|12:05 p.m. ET
|Xfinity Final Practice
|NASCAR.com
|1:35 p.m. ET
|Cup Series First Practice
|NASCAR.com
|2:35 p.m. ET
|Xfinity Series Final Practice
|NASCAR.com
|4:35 p.m. ET
|Cup Series Final Practice
|FS1
Saturday, April 27
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|10:10 a.m. ET
|Xfinity Series qualifying
|FS1
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Xfinity Series MoneyLion 300
|FS1/MRN
|4:40 p.m. ET
|Cup Series qualifying
|Fox/MRN
Sunday, April 28
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|2 p.m. ET
|GEICO 500
|Fox/MRN
GEICO 500 Starting Lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the GEICO 500.
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|TBD
|Landon Cassill
|00
|TBD
|Kurt Busch
|1
|TBD
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|TBD
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|Ryan Newman
|6
|TBD
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|TBD
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|Ty Dillon
|13
|TBD
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|TBD
|Ross Chastain
|15
|TBD
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|TBD
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|TBD
|Erik Jones
|20
|TBD
|Paul Menard
|21
|TBD
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|Reed Sorenson
|27
|TBD
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|TBD
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|Matt Tifft
|36
|TBD
|Chris Buescher
|37
|TBD
|David Ragan
|38
|TBD
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|TBD
|Kyle Larson
|42
|TBD
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|TBD
|Ryan Preece
|47
|TBD
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|TBD
|Cody Ware
|51
|TBD
|Stanton Barrett
|52
|TBD
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|TBD
|Justin Haley
|77
|TBD
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|81
|TBD
|Alex Bowman
|88
|TBD
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|TBD
|Parker Kligerman
|96