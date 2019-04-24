NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500

After a week off, NASCAR gets back to racing this week at a completely different track than the one it just left in Richmond.

Drivers will head to Talladega Superspeedway and the fierce unpredictability of the 2.66-mile restrictor plate track.

These races have been overcome with the conversations of boredom as single-file racing has been prevalent in recent years at Talladega and Daytona, so we'll see if that storyline changes this week.

But, beyond that, we won't let you forget that Kyle Busch is still on fire and Brad Keselowski has been more than good, as well.

But, it's restrictor-plate racing, so Denny Hamlin cannot be forgotten about, either. With two wins already this season he has a great chance to pick up another victory and make it two for two on similar tracks this season.

What time does the GEICO 500 start?

The GEICO 500 will take place Sunday, April 28. Live coverage begins on FOX at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the GEICO 500 on?

The GEICO 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

GEICO 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the GEICO 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 26

Time Event Channel 12:05 p.m. ET Xfinity Final Practice NASCAR.com 1:35 p.m. ET Cup Series First Practice NASCAR.com 2:35 p.m. ET Xfinity Series Final Practice NASCAR.com 4:35 p.m. ET Cup Series Final Practice FS1

Saturday, April 27

Time Event Channel 10:10 a.m. ET Xfinity Series qualifying FS1 1:00 p.m. ET Xfinity Series MoneyLion 300 FS1/MRN 4:40 p.m. ET Cup Series qualifying Fox/MRN

Sunday, April 28

Time Event Channel 2 p.m. ET GEICO 500 Fox/MRN

GEICO 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the GEICO 500.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD Stanton Barrett 52 TBD Brendan Gaughan 62 TBD Justin Haley 77 TBD Jeffrey Earnhardt 81 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96