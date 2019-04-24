×
NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    24 Apr 2019, 02:44 IST
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin

After a week off, NASCAR gets back to racing this week at a completely different track than the one it just left in Richmond.

Drivers will head to Talladega Superspeedway and the fierce unpredictability of the 2.66-mile restrictor plate track.

These races have been overcome with the conversations of boredom as single-file racing has been prevalent in recent years at Talladega and Daytona, so we'll see if that storyline changes this week.

But, beyond that, we won't let you forget that Kyle Busch is still on fire and Brad Keselowski has been more than good, as well.

But, it's restrictor-plate racing, so Denny Hamlin cannot be forgotten about, either. With two wins already this season he has a great chance to pick up another victory and make it two for two on similar tracks this season.

What time does the GEICO 500 start?

The GEICO 500 will take place Sunday, April 28. Live coverage begins on FOX at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the GEICO 500 on?

The GEICO 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

GEICO 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the GEICO 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 26

Time Event Channel
12:05 p.m. ET Xfinity Final Practice NASCAR.com
1:35 p.m. ET Cup Series First Practice NASCAR.com
2:35 p.m. ET Xfinity Series Final Practice NASCAR.com
4:35 p.m. ET Cup Series Final Practice FS1

Saturday, April 27

Time Event Channel
10:10 a.m. ET Xfinity Series qualifying FS1
1:00 p.m. ET Xfinity Series MoneyLion 300 FS1/MRN
4:40 p.m. ET Cup Series qualifying Fox/MRN

Sunday, April 28

Time Event Channel
2 p.m. ET GEICO 500 Fox/MRN

GEICO 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the GEICO 500.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Reed Sorenson 27
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD Cody Ware 51
TBD Stanton Barrett 52
TBD Brendan Gaughan 62
TBD Justin Haley 77
TBD Jeffrey Earnhardt 81
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95
TBD Parker Kligerman 96

 

