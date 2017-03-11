Write an Article

NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas: Brad Keselowski on pole for Kobalt 400

Keselowski's lap of 193.68 mph in Friday's final round of qualifying at the 1.5-mile track was slightly ahead of Martin Truex Jr.

by Omnisport
News 11 Mar 2017, 07:18 IST
Defending race-winner Brad Keselowski will lead the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup field of 39 to the green flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Ford seeks its third straight win to open the season.

Keselowski's lap of 193.68 mph in Friday's final round of qualifying at the 1.5-mile track was slightly ahead of Martin Truex Jr., who clocked in at 193.46 mph. Truex, who was fastest in Friday's first practice, is in prime position to build on the series-best 883 laps he led on 1.5-mile tracks last season. 

Ryan Blaney will start on the inside of Row 2, joining Matt Kenseth, who is looking for his fourth win at Las Vegas. 

Kyle Larson, who owns an average showing of 4.75 in his last five races, will start fifth next to Joey Logano. 

Jimmie Johnson will have his work cut out for him if he wants to win his fifth race at Las Vegas. The defending champion will start 16th, while odds-on favorite Kevin Harvick will start 19th. 

Here is the starting lineup for the Kobalt 400 (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

  1. Brad Keselowski
  2. Martin Truex Jr. 
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Matt Kenseth
  5. Kyle Larson
  6. Joey Logano
  7. Kasey Kahne
  8. Erik Jones
  9. Kyle Busch
  10. Jamie McMurray
  11. Daniel Suarez
  12. Chase Elliott
  13. Clint Bowyer
  14. Paul Menard
  15. Denny Hamlin
  16. Jimmie Johnson
  17. Kurt Busch
  18. Dale Earnhardt Jr. 
  19. Kevin Harvick
  20. Trevor Bayne
  21. Ryan Newman
  22. Austin Dillon
  23. AJ Allmendinger
  24. Ty Dillon
  25. Chris Buescher
  26. Michael McDowell
  27. Landon Cassill
  28. Danica Patrick
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
  30. Aric Almirola
  31. Matt DiBenedetto
  32. David Ragan
  33. Cole Whitt
  34. Corey LaJoie
  35. Gray Gaulding
  36. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  37. Reed Sorenson
  38. Derrike Cope
  39. Timmy Hill 
