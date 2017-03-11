NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas: Brad Keselowski on pole for Kobalt 400

Keselowski's lap of 193.68 mph in Friday's final round of qualifying at the 1.5-mile track was slightly ahead of Martin Truex Jr.

by Omnisport News 11 Mar 2017, 07:18 IST

Brad Keselowski, Paul Wolfe

Defending race-winner Brad Keselowski will lead the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup field of 39 to the green flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Ford seeks its third straight win to open the season.

Keselowski's lap of 193.68 mph in Friday's final round of qualifying at the 1.5-mile track was slightly ahead of Martin Truex Jr., who clocked in at 193.46 mph. Truex, who was fastest in Friday's first practice, is in prime position to build on the series-best 883 laps he led on 1.5-mile tracks last season.

Ryan Blaney will start on the inside of Row 2, joining Matt Kenseth, who is looking for his fourth win at Las Vegas.

Kyle Larson, who owns an average showing of 4.75 in his last five races, will start fifth next to Joey Logano.

Jimmie Johnson will have his work cut out for him if he wants to win his fifth race at Las Vegas. The defending champion will start 16th, while odds-on favorite Kevin Harvick will start 19th.

Here is the starting lineup for the Kobalt 400 (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET).