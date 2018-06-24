NASCAR starting lineup at Sonoma: Kyle Larson wins pole at hometown track
Larson, who hails from nearby Elk Grove, Calif., also won the pole for last year's Sonoma race but is seeking his first win at the track.
Kyle Larson used to attend races at Sonoma Raceway as a kid, dreaming of one day driving on the challenging road course in California's wine country.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has realized that dream. Now, the driver from nearby Elk Grove, Calif., wants to win a race at his hometown track.
Larson took a big step toward realizing that goal, winning the pole for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350.
"Cool to get a pole here back at my hometown track here in Sonoma," Larson told FS1. "Qualifying here is one of my favorite events of the year."
It's Larson's second pole this year, and the sixth of his career. One of those poles came at Sonoma last year. He finished 26th in that race, and is hoping to avoid a similar fate this year.
"It would be nice to get a win here at my home track," Larson told FS1.
Defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. will start second.
The first round of qualifying featured some tense moments. A K&N Pro Series West car blew an engine in qualifying earlier in the day, and the cleanup left treacherous Turn 10 covered in Speedy Dry. The majority of drivers delayed their qualifying run until late in the session, waiting for others to clear the turn. That left a logjam of drivers trying to squeeze in their lap at the end of the round.
“The track was dirty out there, and no one wanted to be the first one out there,” Denny Hamlin, who qualified 21st, told FS1.
TV coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.
Starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350
1. Kyle Larson
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Chase Elliott
4. Jamie McMurray
5. AJ Allmendinger
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Jimmie Johnson
8. William Byron
9. Kyle Busch
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Ryan Blaney
12. Joey Logano
13. Trevor Bayne
14. Ryan Newman
15. Paul Menard
16. Daniel Suarez
17. Alex Bowman
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19. Clint Bowyer
20. Erik Jones
21. Denny Hamlin
22. Michael McDowell
23. Kurt Busch
24. Aric Almirola
25. Chris Buescher
26. Kasey Kahne
27. Austin Dillon
28. David Ragan
29. Gray Gaulding
30. Matt DiBenedetto
31. Ty Dillon
32. Cole Whitt
33. Justin Marks
34. Parker Kligerman
35. Bubba Wallace
36. Chris Cook
37. Tomy Drissi
38. Cody Ware