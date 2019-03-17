×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rally outing reinvigorated Australian Grand Prix winner Bottas - Wolff

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    17 Mar 2019, 14:17 IST
ValtteriBottas - cropped
Valtteri Bottas after winning the Australian Grand Prix

An outing in the Arctic Lapland Rally reinvigorated Australian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.

Bottas ended a 22-race wait for a Formula One victory in Melbourne by overtaking Lewis Hamilton into the first corner and going on to take the chequered flag with a cushion of over 20 seconds, the Finn also earning a bonus point for posting the fastest lap.

Wolff believes a January drive in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta that Sebastien Ogier steered to World Rally Championship victory in 2018 played a key role in the 29-year-old responding to his critics with a resounding win in the season-opening race.

"Very pleased [for Valtteri], especially after the second half of the season he was completely written off," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"People didn't think he was up for the job and he answered back in the most dominant way, completely controlled the whole weekend.

"I just remember his early years in Formula 3 when he was the benchmark and he would destroy everybody and somehow that was lost last year.

"When he came back from the winter, he said: 'I'm back.' I think he rediscovered the joy of driving with his rally outing and mentally he remains strong."

Bottas' barren run in 2018 was partly down to Mercedes enforcing team orders that saw him hand victory at the Russian Grand Prix over to Hamilton, and he admitted it was initially tough for him to put a disappointing campaign behind him.

Advertisement

"For sure, it's not easy after a season like that," Bottas told Sky Sports. "If you put yourself in my position where you have big goals and you definitely fail to achieve those and you're a way behind your best level, it's not easy.

"To come back from that definitely took time. Over Christmas and the new year, I still wasn't feeling good at all, but the beginning of January I got myself together and got the inner strength."

Mercedes comfortably outpaced the Ferraris in Australia despite the Scuderia appearing to be leading the way during pre-season testing.

However, Sebastian Vettel struggled in the second half of the race and finished fourth, one place ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, as Mercedes sealed a one-two with Hamilton taking second.

"I think we were surprised that we had such a good pace and that they didn't have any pace at all," added Wolff.

Omnisport
NEWS
Australian Grand Prix win Bottas' 'best race ever'
RELATED STORY
Wolff demands more from Bottas after miserable 2018
RELATED STORY
Bottas beats Hamilton to season-opening win in Australia
RELATED STORY
Hamilton feels 'positive buzz' as he sets Melbourne pace
RELATED STORY
Mercedes in a league of their own - Vettel
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Wolff: Even Williams could challenge Mercedes in 2019
RELATED STORY
MRF FMSCI INRC 2018 overall champion set to be coronated at Popular Rally
RELATED STORY
Formula E, Hong Kong E-Prix: 4 things we learnt
RELATED STORY
Fit again Aravind KP to compete in Dakar Rally for third time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us