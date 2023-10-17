10 Best fan-made Paradox Pokemon

Pokemon fans are known for their creativity and passion for the franchise, and one way they express this is through fan-made designs. These imaginative creations often take inspiration from existing or even real-world creatures. In this article, we'll explore ten of the best fan-made Paradox mons, each with a unique backstory and design that remarkably captures the franchise's essence.

What are Paradox Pokemon?

Paradox Pokemon has introduced a captivating concept to the wonderful fantasy universe, blending past and future elements to create unique stories within the games. Hints of these paradoxical creatures were found in the lore long before their official introduction.

With the prospect of more Paradox critters being announced in the upcoming DLC, the community is excited about the potential for expanded storytelling and exploration. These new additions enhance the rich lore of the Pokemon world, offering players a chance to delve into hidden histories and mysteries.

As fans eagerly anticipate future DLC announcements, the world continues to evolve, introducing new Paradox creatures that bring complexity and fascination to the franchise.

Ten Best fan-made Paradox Pokemon

1) Venom Crest - Bulbbyboi

Venom Crest (Image via Bulbbyboi)

Venom Crest is a fascinating creature that takes inspiration from Sceptile. With its imposing fins and a tail that hints at a past paradox of the Mega Evolution, Venom Crest exudes a prehistoric aura, drawing parallels to dinosaurs. This creature is highly territorial and aggressive, spewing corrosive poison at intruders, echoing its Jurassic Park-inspired origins.

2) Iron Jet - Chartias4rts

Iron Jet (Image via Chartias4rts)

Iron Jet takes Charizard to new heights, quite literally. In this interpretation, Charizard's wings have been replaced with jet boosters, giving it a futuristic and mechanical appearance. This fascinating starter would likely be a Fire/Steel or Flying/Dragon type, aligning with trends in future design.

3) Iron Throne - Zytomega

Iron Throne (Image via Zytomega)

Iron Throne offers a unique take on Kangaskhan, presenting it as a paradox creature from the future. Clad in a protective suit resembling its ancestor, Iron Throne evokes the image of a war-torn future with the baby being the main creature, and it's ready for battle. Its Fire/Normal typing suggests it could be a formidable special attacker with fire-based moves.

4) Depth Fear - Onduregion

Depth Fear (Image via Onduregion)

Depth Fear is a mysterious and captivating critter that draws inspiration from Dragapult. This paradox mon is known as a marine plague and has a dark and eerie backstory. Its oceanic habitat and ghostly features give it a compelling and haunting presence.

5) Iron Blaster - Onduregion

Iron Blaster (Image via Onduregion)

Iron Blaster takes the iconic Blastoise to the next level with a futuristic overhaul. Sporting a water/electric typing, this pocket monster wields a devastating signature move called "Plasma Cannon." The move's unique mechanics add depth to its design and exemplify how fan creations can seamlessly integrate new elements into the franchise world.

6) Iron Pharaoh - Bulbbyboi

Iron Pharaoh (Image via Bulbbyboi)

Iron Pharaoh reimagines Lucario as a paradox from the future, with striking resemblances to the Egyptian god Anubis. This design brilliantly taps into Lucario's mythical aura, suggesting that it may have had different forms throughout history. This concept underscores the endless potential for exploring creatures' origins and evolution.

7) Radiant Sail - Barbie_E4 and Tubz_AZ

Radiant Sail (Image via Barbie_E4 and Tubz_AZ)

Radiant Sail takes Venusaur on a journey into the past, envisioning it as an enormous creature with a plant-like sail on its back. The idea that Venusaur could have evolved differently over time, leading to this lush design, offers a fresh perspective on the beloved Kanto starter.

8) Original Dragon - Bulbbyboi

Original Dragon (Image via Bulbbyboi)

Original Dragon is a pure Dragon-type paradox characterized by a stunning blend of Kyurem, Reshiram, and Zekrom features. Since the introduction of the Unova Region, the appearance of the original Dragon has been a mystery and hot topic since they split up among fans.

The concept revolves around altering time and space to retrieve this awe-inspiring creature from the past. Its design shares striking similarities with Unova's legendary trio.

9) Iron Guardian - elite.4

Iron Guardian (Image via elite.4)

Iron Guardian is a paradox with a captivating narrative. Born from the desire to recreate a creature that has long been lost, this pocket monster fuses elements of the Tapu guardians into one formidable entity. Its fighting/fairy typing adds an intriguing layer to its potential in battle.

10) Tangled Time - GoldMills

Tangled Time (Image via GoldMills)

Tangled Time presents a thought-provoking concept that revolves around Celebi, the guardian of time. This paradox combines a primitive, ruthless side with a futuristic, cyborg-like appearance. The concept smartly combines past and future elements, maintaining Celebi's ability to time travel. The idea of a mythical being, a paradox creation, opens up exciting possibilities for the Pokemon universe.

These ten fan-made Paradox Pokemon demonstrate the incredible creativity and dedication of the fans. Each design offers a fresh take on existing Pokemon or envisions entirely new creatures, showcasing the limitless potential of the Pokemon universe.

While these fan creations might be challenging to become official Pokemon, they serve as a testament to the enduring passion and imagination of the community. As we eagerly anticipate future Pokemon games and DLC, the wonder of what other paradox may await us in the ever-expanding world of Pokemon still keeps fans excited.