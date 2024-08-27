10 hardest Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO

Much like the main series, Pokemon GO has its own villainous team. Team GO Rocket reflects the Team Rocket from the main series and anime, even coming with its own Giovanni, who runs the whole operation. However, the most common units from this crew that players will face are the Grunts.

In Niantic's mobile spin-off, Grunts cover different elements. Most often, there is one grunt for every type. Given how each type has its own set of strengths and weaknesses, some of these Grunts end up a bit stronger than others.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

10 of the hardest Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO

1) Fighting-type

Trending

The Fighting-type Grunt has access to Conkeldurr, a very strong creature (Image via Game Freak)

The Team GO Rocket Grunt who uses Fighting-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO can be a formidable opponent, given their access to some strong final evolutions. They have access to both Infernape and Conkeldurr, which are both great Fighting-type critters (Infernape being part Fire-type).

2) Psychic-type

The Psychic-type Grunt has access to Metagross, a Pseudo-Legendary (Image via Game Freak)

The Grunt who uses Psychic-type critters can catch many players off-guard in the last stage of their battle. This is due to their access to Metagross, a powerful Pseudo-Legendary often considered to be one of the best creatures in all of Pokemon GO.

Also Read: Why Goodra is the worst pseudo-legendary Pokemon in the main series games

3) Flying-type

The Flying-type Grunt also has access to a Pseudo-Legendary, in addition to a competitive scene superstar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Flying-type Team GO Rocket Grunt has access to a Pseudo-Legendary in the final stage of their fight, but they also have the potential to use Gligar in their second phase.

Gligar is one of the best creatures commonly used in competitive play and can prove troublesome for newer players.

4) Dragon-type

The Dragon-type Grunt has access to three different Pseudo-Legendary Dragon-types (Image via Game Freak)

The Dragon-type Grunt has access to three different Pseudo-Legendaries in their third stage of combat.

Compared to the previous entries who only had a couple, the guarantee of encountering a Pseudo-Legendary during the fight makes this Dragon-type Grunt a serious threat for lesser-experienced players.

5) Dark-type

The Dark-type Grunt uses mainly Dark and Poison-types, which can be a tricky type combination to bypass (Image via Game Freak)

The Dark-type Team GO Rocket Grunt has access to defensive picks that can seriously throw off newer players who may not have access to high-tier Ground-type critters.

With the Grunt's access to Skuntank and Alolan Muk, players cannot use the usual Fighting- or Fairy-type counters one would normally think to deploy against Dark-type Pokemon.

6) "I've Already Won" Female Grunt

This trainer has the chance to bring three Snorlaxes to the fight, which can be very difficult to counter depending on the monsters one has access to (Image via Game Freak)

The female version of the "I've Already Won" Grunt can prove to be quite a challenge because all three stages of her fight feature fully-evolved Pokemon.

The most notable of these critters is Snorlax, which can appear during all three stages of the fight.

7) Ground-type

The Ground-type Grunt in Pokemon GO has access to a surprising amount of coverage in this fight (Image viua Game Freak)

The current Ground-type Grunt in Pokemon GO can be a bit dangerous if underestimated. This is due to the many different coverage choices they have at their disposal.

They not only have Ground-type critters, but also Steel-, Grass-, Water-, and Dragon-type options. Flygon is worth noting as it can be a strong opponent for newer players.

8) Ghost-type

The current Ghost-type Grunt in Pokemon GO can offer a challenge with decent offensive coverage in their team pool (Image via Game Freak)

The Ghost-type Grunt can be a bit tricky for some players to deal with due to their access to some pretty notable coverage options. Dusclops and Sableye in the second stage can deal some serious damage if left up for too long.

This Grunt also has access to Gengar or Alolan Marowak in their final stage, which can deal Fire- or Poison-type damage. However, this fight is worth the trouble as it rewards players with Shadow Drifloon.

9) Rock-type

The Rock-type trainer has access to some strong Fossil Pokemon, as well as Golem (Image via Game Freak)

The Rock-type Grunt can be quite the challenge due to Archeops and Archen not having their Defeatist ability, leaving their high attack power unchecked.

They also have access to Golem, who is one of the best Rock-type critters in the game due to its high attack and defense stats, as well as its decent movepool.

10) Steel-type

The Steel-type Grunt has access to some decent coverage options, with the base type already being the best defensively (Image via Game Freak)

The Steel-type Grunt in Pokemon GO has access to Empoleon, Scizor, and Alolan Sandslash. All three of these creatures can be big threats, with Empoleon being the scariest as it is not weak to Fire, the most common counter for Steel.

This Grunt also has the chance to use Skarmory in both the first and second stage, which greatly resists Ground-type damage.

For more information on Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback