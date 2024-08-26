What is the best Eevee Evolution in Pokemon GO

Eevee's evolutions are some of the most recognizable creatures in Pokemon GO. One of the original 151 creatures introduced in the Kanto region, it has been available in the mobile game since its launch. However, various other evolutions of the monster have come to the franchise in later generations.

Some players may not want to collect every evolution of Eevee, and would rather know which of the bunch is the most worth acquiring. Considering the family's lack of Mega Evolution, raid performance has not been taken into consideration, as there are countless others of each element worth using over most Eevee evolutions. With this in mind, Umbreon is the best form players can have in Pokemon GO.

Why is Umbreon the best Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO?

Umbreon offers the best stats and defensive typing of the bunch, which serves it well in the game's new battle system (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given Pokemon GO's real-time battle system compared to the turn-based format of the main series, defensive stats are some of the most important factors when determining whether or not a candidate is viable. Umbreon has been seen as the ultimate defensive Eevee evolution since its debut in the second generation of the franchise.

With a base defense stat of 240 and a base stamina of 216, Umbreon already has the makings for a great defensive pick. The pure Dark typing also only leaves the creature vulnerable to Fairy, Bug, and Fighting-type attacks. While this does leave Umbreon with a few counters, it is overall one of the safer and more accessible choices for beginners.

Umbreon is a consistently great defensive choice for the Great and Ultra League tiers of play in the Battle League. However, it falls off drastically in the Master League due to its low combat power maximum compared to other picks in the tier.

How to get Umbreon in Pokemon GO

While Umbreon has appeared as a rotational Three-Star Raid Boss in the past, it is not advised to wait until the critter is available. Rather, players can evolve an Eevee at night after walking 10 kilometers with one registered as their Buddy Pokemon.

Additionally, once per profile, players can name their Eevee "Tamao" prior to evolving to skip the walking step entirely. However, most do this for the sake of Pokedex completion, so many have likely used their opportunity for a free Umbreon already.

What other Eevee evolutions are good in Pokemon GO?

Most of the other Eevee evolutions fail to keep up with the powerful metas of the competitive scene. They are not worth using in serious play besides one particular circumstance.

Since the Master League is filled with powerful Dragon-types, Sylveon has become an incredibly niche pick. This is due to its great typing of pure Fairy, as well as its overall balanced stat spread.

