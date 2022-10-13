10 interesting Fakemon designs that you wish were real Pokemon

One of the many benefits of having a wide, expansive, international creation like the Pokemon franchise is that it opens everything up to all sorts of creative minds. This anime, in particular, has led to many artists conceptualizing their own creatures to populate their own interpretation of the highest grossing media franchise in the world.

The concept of fan-made Pokemon, or Fakemon as the community calls them, has been a part of the community since the very beginning, with children across the world doodling their ideas in schoolwork notebooks. However, some artists take things above and beyond, and implement these designs into their own projects.

Which of these fan-made designs would be the best to see in a main series title? With a never-ending catalog of Fakemon for fans to see, there are bound to be some that have more of an impact than others.

10 unique fan-made Pokemon that showcase the community's creativity

1) Clovenix

Pokemon Clover is one of the most fleshed-out fan-created ROM hacks to come from the community. While the title's humor has aged poorly, with a lot of the jokes being shock humor and offensive comedy, it features a complete Pokedex and post-game region for players to enjoy.

Starting off the list is the mascot Legendary Pokemon from this title, Clovenix. Residing at the top of Mount Clover, it rests awaiting a powerful trainer to challenge it. Designed from the four-leaf clover icon associated with 4chan, the Pokemon embodies luck and good fortune, much like Johto's Legendary Ho-Oh.

2) Nucleon

Fans have been asking for a new evolution for Eevee with the release of every new generation. In response, the team behind Pokemon Uranium have decided to take matters into their own hands with the debut of the Nuclear-type evolution for the creature, Nucleon.

Fans of the popular fan-game have even found a way to remodel Nucleon in 3D and bring it over to Pokemon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch.

3) Blobbos

Blobbos as it appears in Pokemon Clover (Image via u/MegaLance on Reddit)

Blobbos has become somewhat of a meme in the ROM hacking community. Having debuted in Clover, the creature made its way into various other hacks like Pokemon Periwinkle and Let's GO, Blobbos! This makes it a bit of a watermark for ROM hacks made by the original Clover team.

Blobbos' cute design, weak stats, and unusual moveset may leave many to wonder why they should bother with such a weak creature. However, as experienced trainers will know, you cannot just leave the Blobbi as they need a home — take them with you.

4) Puppacti

Puppacti and Marionettl as they appear in Pokemon Clover (Image via Nazrin on YouTube)

While Caturne and Cacnea have cemented themselves as the staple cacti creatures, seeing Puppacti and its evolution in Clover may leave many to wonder what could be.

These two designs take inspiration from the Pirahna Plant enemy from the Mario series as well as Naval Pirahna boss from Yoshi's Island.

5) Batterex

Batterex as it appears in Pokemon Clover (Image via GameFabrique)

With the Clover fan project taking the entire National Pokedex from the third generation, the game has three different sets of starting creatures to change. One of these new starting Pocket Monsters to come from Clover is the mighty Dragon and Fighting-type, Batterex.

Given the fan project preceding Sun and Moon, Batterex received the elusive typing before the first canon instance of the combination being Kommo-o, the Pseudo-Legendary of the Alola region.

6) Dunseraph

An evolution for Dunsparce is something fans have been asking to be added for generations. Ever since the underwhelming creature debuted in the first Johto region title, players have always felt that this Pocket Monster is in desperate need of an evolution to push it into relevancy.

Dunseraph was added in Uranium as a way to give Dunsparce the spotlight it finally deserves. Players can evolve their Pokemon by teaching it the move Sky Fall.

7) Empirilla

Continuing the theme of classic creatures receiving new evolutions, Uranium grants the community another new form in Empirilla. It is the new evolution of Primeape that players can obtain by it leveling up while the creature is holding the the Jungle Crown item.

With a few leaks having surfaced about a new Primeape form coming in the new Scarlet and Violet titles, many fans have shown an interest in this legacy monster getting a new form.

8) Urayne

The mascot Legendary of the fan-made Uranium project, Urayne's interesting design and various forms brings a change of pace to the franchise.

Judging from the smaller appearance of the Alpha form and the bigger appearance of the Beta form, it may have also been inspired by the Mythical Hoopa.

9) Endranther

Much like Yveltal, the Legendary Symbol of Death in the franchise, Endranther follows the trend as well. However, unlike the former who resembles moreso the absence of life, this creature resembles the process of decay and rot that takes place when one passes on. This is reflected in the Legendary's pure Poison typing.

While its theme may be a bit too grim for the franchise, its design and cool battle music make it feel right at home with creatures like Entei and Terrakion.

10) Spilefree

A trainer battling Spilefree in Pokemon Clover (Image via Mantager on YouTube)

The prankster spirit who tormented visitors at Burial Tower, Spilefree, has become one of the staple Pocket Monsters to make a home on the team of most trainers traveling through the Fochun region.

Hosting a unique type combination of Ghost and Electric, this beast can often carry a playthrough thanks to its potent attacking power.

While it is disappointing that players will never officially receive any of these monsters to add to their collection, Pokemon Clover and Uranium are still available for those dedicated enough to seek them out and give them a shot.

