Unite Moves can make or break a game in Pokemon Unite, but not all such moves are winners. Some can dominate the arena and secure wins, while others fall short, leaving players wanting more. From underwhelming effects to situational uses that rarely come to fruition, these moves remind us that even in a world filled with extraordinary powers, some are just less extraordinary than others.

In this list, we explore the 10 worst Unite Moves in Pokemon Unite, shedding light on those special abilities that, whether due to lackluster impact, challenging execution, or simply being outshone by alternatives, tend to disappoint.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Pokemon Unite: 10 worst Unite Moves

1) Aegislash's Coup de Grace

Aegislash in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Coup de Grace is a move where you perform a strong slash towards a specific direction. This attack not only deals damage but also changes your stance to sword mode. The less health the enemy has, the more damage this move does, making it great for finishing off or 'Execute' opponents. However, even with these features, it doesn't seem very impressive in fights. Instead, it's more useful for taking down objectives thanks to its capability to execute.

Some might argue that equipping this creature with the best build in Pokemon Unite could bring out its full potential. However, its performance and impact in team battles aren't as strong, as moving into sword mode lowers your defenses, and it's also tricky to hit opponents while moving faster. These factors add to the reasons why it might not seem as useful in these situations.

2) Azumarill's Belly Bash

Azumarill in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Belly Bash is a move where Azumarill targets a Pokemon and hits it with its belly three times. Each hit costs Azumarill 5% of its remaining HP but grants a shield that increases by 5% of its Max HP with each pound. Additionally, Azumarill gets a boosted attack of 60 for 5 seconds and can move toward the target while performing the move, causing damage and knocking down any Pokemon it hits. You're invincible while doing this move.

Although it's not outstanding, it's more useful for extending leads rather than mounting comebacks. So, this move has a slim chance of making a comeback and is only great in situations where you're already winning. Overall, it's a decent move with potential but it falls short in situations where a game-changing play is needed.

3) Decidueye's Nock Nock

Decidueye in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Nock Nock is an attack where Decidueye fires quills at enemies, culminating in a final, piercing quill that inflicts 30% more damage on those with less than 50% HP. However, the move roots Decidueye in place; so players have the option to cancel the move for a brief period of invincibility. The move begins with a protective shield and concludes with a boost in Decidueye's speed. When used alongside Decidueye's Spirit Shackle build, which deals increased damage to far-off targets, it proves to be quite powerful.

The move's strategic deployment during team fights, especially when enemies are grouped together, can significantly enhance its damage impact, as opposed to holding it back for objective-focused moments. Nonetheless, the effectiveness of this Unite move often falls short in team scenarios due to common misapplication by many players.

Despite its high potential, its frequent misuse has made it one of the most incorrectly utilized unite moves in the game, with its capabilities frequently not being fully realized. Additionally, players often use this as a last resort when they are the only ones alive in a team fight, with a mindset of this being a 'finishing' move. But this has a huge risk as your temporary immobility lets opponents catch you easily.

4) Dragonite's Draco Impact

Dragonite in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Draco Impact allows the player to take Dragonite into the air, making it untargetable for around 2 seconds before crashing down into a selected area along with comets, causing damage and a slight knockback to enemies. The further Dragonite flies, the more of the Unite gauge it uses up.

While this move sounds exciting and makes Dragonite unstoppable during its execution, its actual utility in gameplay is somewhat limited. The move's predictability makes it hard to hit opponents, even though players can make minor adjustments using an eject button to reposition.

A suggested improvement could be a speed increase of 25-30%, which might make the move significantly easier to use. Another issue with Draco Impact is its frequent use as an 'escape move' rather than for its intended purpose as an initiating move in battles. This tactical choice further diminishes its value as a strategic tool in team fights, underscoring its limitations in contributing effectively to offensive strategies.

Despite offering the potential for dynamic play and the ability to move quickly across the map, the challenge lies in consistently achieving meaningful results against experienced players. This also leads Draco Impact to be ranked as one of the less effective Unite moves available.

5) Gengar's Phantom Ambush

Gengar in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Phantom Ambush offers a moment of invincibility and allows for a jump to a designated area, starting a 7-second period of stealth that simulates burrowing and increases movement speed by 30%. Although the player's next auto-attack during this stealth mode is stronger, attacking forces the player to shed their invisibility. Reactivating the skill grants temporary invincibility again, inflicts damage, and slows down enemies in the vicinity.

This move aligns well with the characteristics of a speedster, providing strategic benefits such as the ability to stealthily steal objectives. However, its overall impact on gameplay tends to be moderate, making it an average-rated ability in practice. Despite being one of the best Unite Moves in Pokemon Unite in the past and its potential for impressive plays, it adequately suits Gengar's playstyle but is no longer seen as anything exceptional.

6) Glaceon's Glacial Stage

Glaceon in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Glacial Stage is a move where the user jumps up and creates an icy area on the ground that deals damage to enemies caught within it. Once inside this icy zone, Glacion's speed is boosted by 50%, and it starts generating one icicle crystal every second. Meanwhile, any enemy within the area sees their movement speed cut by half. Although Glacion is considered a strong character, this particular Unite Move isn't seen as its most dominant attribute.

The limitation of Glacial Stage is its area of effect, which takes the shape of a narrow diamond. This shape means that players need to be very accurate with their positioning to catch enemies right in the middle for maximum impact, or else opponents may find it easy to dodge out of the zone. The move is effective and adds value without being overly powerful, helping to keep Glacion in a balanced state within the game.

7) Greedent's Berry Belly Flop

Greedent in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Berry Belly Flop is an ability where Greedent eats a special berry, which heals 15% of its maximum health, and then jumps to a chosen area to inflict damage and knock enemies aside. After this jump, Greedent eats another berry which allows it to hold an unlimited number of Oran berries for 8 seconds and resets the cooldowns for all of its moves. Greedent can't be stopped while performing this move.

However, the success of Berry Belly Flop largely depends on Greedent's overall strength, since the potential to reset move cooldowns would be more significant if the Pokemon's other abilities were more powerful.

Currently, Greedent feels somewhat underwhelming, making this Unite Move a mid-tier Unite Move in Pokemon Unite. Berry Belly Flop is not a bad move, but isn't exceptionally good either.

8) Sableye's Chaos Glower

Sableye in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Chaos Glower grants Sableye 1.2 seconds of invincibility while it projects a cone-shaped beam of light from its eyes. Enemies caught looking at Sableye during this time are stunned for 3 seconds and start teleporting back to their base, but this teleportation is halted if they take any damage. Additionally, wild Pokémon encounters can interrupt this forced retreat, resulting in enemies being stunned for only 1.5 seconds instead. Opponents not facing Sableye when hit by this move experience a 50% reduction in their movement speed for 2 seconds.

This move is quite situational, ideally used for making escapes or for defense against enemies like Regieleki. Its effectiveness relies heavily upon careful planning and stealth. A significant drawback is its limited utility during the final battle with Rayquaza, where its impact is greatly reduced. In this setting, affected enemies are very likely to be hit either by teammates or Rayquaza, negating the teleportation effect and diminishing the overall strategic value of Chaos Glower.

9) Talonflame's Flame Sweep

Talonflame in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

At level 9, Talonflame gains access to Flame Sweep, a move that propels it forward, allowing it to push and deal damage to enemies twice. During this move, Talonflame receives 50% less damage and is granted unstoppable status. Additionally, it benefits from an 80% increase in movement speed and a protective shield proportional to its maximum health, enhancing its ability to survive in tough situations.

Despite its potential for creating dynamic and impactful plays, this Unite move suffers from inconsistency, particularly with the frustration of colliding into walls. This limitation can make Flame Sweep feel awkward and diminishes its effectiveness in combat. The unreliability of this move contributes to Talonflame being a less popular choice among players.

To improve its usability and appeal, an adjustment such as enabling Talonflame to pass through walls during Flame Sweep could be considered, which would address a significant flaw and potentially elevate Talonflame's status in the game.

10) Urshifu's Flowing Fists (Surging Strike)

Urshifu - Surging Strike (image via The Pokemon Company)

Flowing Fists provides a moment of invincibility for Urshifu, allowing it to damage and push nearby enemies. If used more than once, the move launches into a powerful combo that intensifies with every two hits previously landed. During this combo phase, Urshifu benefits from a 30% reduction in incoming damage and gains unstoppable status. Despite these advantages, including damage reduction and the ability to control crowds, this Unite Move is often considered underwhelming, especially when contrasted with Urshifu's Wicked Blow, which is currently an extremely overpowered move.

The moderate effectiveness of Flowing Fists is largely due to Urshifu's inherent abilities, which include reducing cooldown times and increasing the chances for extra knockouts. However, following recent adjustments to Urshifu's balance, the effectiveness of Flowing Fists has markedly declined, relegating it to a less favored position among Urshifu's arsenal of moves.

If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out our other articles:

Miraidon leaked Pokemon Unite moveset || Falinks leaked Pokemon Unite movesets || Pokemon Unite Gyarados complete guide || Current meta Pokemon || Underrated licenses and their builds || Gen IX Pokemon that deserve to be in Pokemon Unite || Best tips to win more solo queues