5 best Gigantamax moves in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Though it was met with mixed reviews at launch, many players have grown fond of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Whether players like the well-written characters in the Galar region or the vast Wild Area, the spotlight game of the eighth generation of the Pokemon franchise has something for every player to enjoy.

Like every other recent Pokemon game, Pokemon Sword and Shield came with a new battle mechanic to put a unique touch on the competitive scene. Dynamax was announced shortly after the game was revealed and many players were unsure how to feel about it. Many Trainers saw it as the worst Mega Evolution.

Lasting for three turns, Dynamax gave the affected Pokemon twice the health and access to up to four new moves. Rather than having a Dynamax move for each move, one Dynamax move corresponds with each type. On top of dealing a large amount of damage, these moves have secondary effects depending on the type.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's most powerful Gigantamax moves

Gigantamax Meowth using G-Max Gold Rush in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gigantamax, or G-Max Pokemon, are the most unique of the Dynamax Pokemon. Unlike Dynamax, which is available for all Pokemon, Gigantamax is only available for certain Pokemon.

Before Nintendo released the expansion pass for Pokemon Sword and Shield, only certain Pokemon found in Raids or giveaways could be G-Maxed.

After the release of the Isle of Armor DLC, players can use Max Soup to feed any Pokemon capable of Gigantamaxing to unlock that potential.

Unlike other Dynamax attacks that stay consistent with each Pokemon, Gigantamax Pokemon have their own exclusive G-Max moves. Here are the best in the game.

5) G-Max Gold Rush

G-Max Meowth as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being available as an early purchase bonus for the game, players could receive a free G-Max Meowth through Mystery Gift in the first few months after launch. While it may not be the strongest move as it comes from an unevolved Pokemon, G-Max Gold Rush grants the player bonus money upon winning the battle.

Many players figured out a way to maximize grinding for money in these games by using G-Max Meowth. Players can power up their given Meowth with the desired EVs, give it an Amulet Coin item, and then challenge the Wyndon Tournament to farm for all of the in-game cash they would need to buy pokeballs or vitamins.

4) G-Max Befuddle

G-Max Butterfree using G-Max Befuddle in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At number four is the exclusive attack for G-Max Butterfree, G-Max Befuddle. This move resulted in G-Max Butterfree being banned from competitive play for the longest time due to its effect of inflicting either sleep, paralysis, or poison on all opponents on the field.

With the competitive Pokemon scene for Pokemon Sword and Shield being mainly comprised of Double Battles, this move was quickly seen as overpowered. While G-Max Butterfree has become unbanned in recent times, it is funny to think that of all the Pokemon to be banned, Butterfree was one of these Pokemon.

3) G-Max Steelsurge

G-Max Copperajah as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company/NintendoSoup)

G-Max Copperajah's signature attack takes the number three spot on this list. Entry hazards such as Spikes, Toxic Spikes, and Stealth Rocks are prevalent in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Single Battle scene. With this being the case, a move that does damage and sets Spikes as a bonus would perform excellently.

Spikes can also be set up in layers. With each layer, the spikes deal more damage whenever an opposing Pokemon is switched into battle. Moves that get rid of these entry hazards like Rapid Spin and Defog are less common in the metagame and Copperajah is rarely used. This makes for a great surprise strategy.

2) G-Max Stonesurge

Pikachu being attacked by G-Max Stonesurge in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What could be better than a free set of Spikes after a powerful move? Free use of Stealth Rock! Unlike Spikes, Stealth Rock can deal varying amounts of damage depending on the Pokemon affected by it. As a bonus, Stealth Rock even affects Flying-type Pokemon while Spikes do not.

Being Drednaw's signature G-Max attack, many players have been finding ways to sneak the snapping turtle onto their team to take full advantage of this excellent G-Max attack.

1) G-Max Resonance

G-Max Lapras as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company/Twinfinite)

The best G-Max move in Pokemon Sword and Shield is G-Max Resonance. This G-Max move exclusive to G-Max Lapras grants the player a free Aurora Veil for a minimum of five turns after use. Unlike the standard Aurora Veil, G-Max Resonance does not require a hailstorm to set up this secondary effect.

G-Max Resonance is one of the best defensive and offensive moves in the franchise's history. As such, it is very commonly seen in both Pokemon Sword and Shield's Single and Double Battle scenes.

